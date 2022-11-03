ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair open for 2022 season

By Meghan Moriarty, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17uT1p_0ixoOar800

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is open to families for another season!

It’s best known for its rides, food and animal exhibits. This year there will be even more entertainment.

“Obviously the pig race is always a big hit. We have a bird exhibit, like little miniature parakeets,” Bill Olson said. “The Aussie Kingdom is gonna be fun. We have a magic show. We have a 7-foot robot that’s gonna be strolling around.”

Olson is the CEO/president of the fairgrounds. He said this year they’re upping security to make sure families feel safe.

“We’ve upped our security on the weekends,” Olson said. “We know that’s the busier nights, so we’ve upped our police about an extra 10% on those nights.”

Admission prices have stayed steady. It’s $10 for adults, $6 for kids and $6 for seniors. Ride prices vary.

Entry and deals vary by night:

  • Thursday, Nov. 3: 5-11 p.m., free gate admission with the purchase of a $15 ride armband.
  • Friday, Nov. 4: 3-11 p.m., rides open at 5 p.m. SENIOR DAY! Free gate admission for ages 65 and up.
  • Saturday, Nov. 5: noon-11 p.m.. *5-11 p.m. kids 17 and younger are required to buy a $35 mechanical ride wristband-- including admission and access to rides.*
  • Sunday, Nov. 6: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., rides open at noon. Jaguars Game Day, free admission with a Jags vs. Raiders ticket (10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
  • Monday, Nov. 7: 5-11 p.m.. Two-fer Night, two fair admission tickets for $10. Two unlimited ride armbands for $30 and 2 for $6 craft beers.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 8: 5-11 p.m., $2 Tuesdays: $2 admission and $2 per ride.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 9: 5-11 p.m.. Family Night! Children under 12 get free admission.
  • Thursday, Nov. 10: 5-11 p.m. No specials.
  • Friday, Nov. 11: noon-11 p.m. Military appreciation day! Active duty and retired military, and veterans with ID get free admission.
  • Saturday, Nov. 12: noon-11 p.m.. *5-11 p.m. kids 17 and younger are required to buy a $35 mechanical ride wristband -- includes admission and access to rides*
  • Sunday Nov. 13: noon-10 p.m.

Olson said so far ride inspections are looking good. Action News Jax has requested a copy of the final report. We’re told we wouldn’t be able to get that information until Monday. A spokesperson said inspectors will be working Friday and then traveling to headquarters.

