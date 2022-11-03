Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All Set, Miss Toya’s & Believe N Bread Participating in DMV Black Restaurant Week
All Set Restaurant & Bar, Miss Toya’s Creole House, and Believe N Bread are participating in the fifth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week, which begins today and ends on Sunday, Nov. 13. Featuring this year’s theme of “reshaping our community through ownership and luxury,” the annual promotion aims to...
Wbaltv.com
New Towson restaurant focuses on Asian market-style street food
TOWSON, Md. — A new restaurant is open in Towson that focuses on Asian market-style street food. Street Food by Water Song is the second restaurant for owner Cheng "Colin" Liang, who opened his first venue during the pandemic. Now, Liang is cooking up recipes in a grab-and-go-style restaurant...
mocoshow.com
Brews & Barrels (Kentlands) to Open Second Location (Owings Mills)
Brews & Barrels opened its first location in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood in February 2020. Just over two and a half years later, a second Brews & Barrels is set to open at 9433 Common Brook Rd at Owings Mills New Town. It will be taking over the location that was formerly home to Artful Gourmet Bistro. Signage has been erected, but a specific opening date is not currently available.
chestertownspy.org
Chestertown’s Annual Dickens Festival Promises Holiday Fun with a British Accent
Main Street Chestertown’s fifth annual Dickens of a Christmas weekend, December 2 & 3 in the historic downtown district, promises non-stop entertainment, authentic British foods, hand-crafted gifts, and a Victorian streetscape to transport visitors back to 1840’s London. The weekend kicks off December 2 at 5:00 p.m. with a fabulous First Friday celebration. Chestertown’s shops and businesses will stay open late to welcome visitors. Horse-drawn carriages will carry guests past 18th and 19th century homes, and fire pits will help keep everyone warm for a night of entertainment that includes North America’s Celtic Band the American Rogues, beer and mulled wine, and food from local vendors.
mocoshow.com
Nick’s Diner to Reopen on Mondays Beginning November 7
Nick’s Diner at 11199 Veirs Mill Rd has announced it will re-open on Mondays beginning November 7. The Wheaton staple had announced via social media in September that it would begin closing on Mondays and Tuesdays, citing a staff shortage as the reason. The restaurant will continue to remain closed on Tuesday’s.
Non-profit group in Glen Burnie forced to relocate, provide food and supplies
For the last few years, BKIND, a non-profit group, has been giving food and supplies to the underserved in the Glen Burnie area. BKIND has been doing this every Saturday, come rain or shine.
foxbaltimore.com
Nova Dental Offers Minimally Invasive Dental Implants and the Latest Technology
Dr Dmitry Nova is a leading Baltimore area dentist for implant dentistry. He uses cutting-edge techniques and advanced technology offering less-invasive solutions.
talbotspy.org
Embellished Crabs are Back During Waterfowl
Crabs will be available again this year at the Chesapeake Marketplace. No, not steamed to eat, but a delicious feast for the eyes. Mosaic artist Lisa Scarbath returns with her steampunk and embellished crabs and other creatures. These unique works of art are created with watch parts, jewelry, charms and other found objects. Carefully composed and hand assembled, each provides the viewer something new to see every time they look; a unique conversation starter.
Fells Point Fun Fest offers free family entertainment
Anyone looking to get out of the house and enjoy the warmer weather this weekend might want to check out the Fells Point Fun Festival in Baltimore.
severnaparkvoice.com
Chartwell Resident Aims To Bring Joy To Senior Dogs
Barbara Stavac isn’t out to teach an old dog new tricks, but she does her best to provide joy and companionship to senior canines. Stavac has been volunteering for about four years at the Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland in Severn. The sanctuary provides a haven for senior dogs whose owners can no longer care for them as well as those that have been abandoned, abused or face euthanasia.
talbotspy.org
Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival Returns to CBMM
On Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival will return to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum for its annual holiday edition. Following a successful April event, the festival is back at CBMM’s waterfront campus for a fun-filled fall weekend, running 10am–4pm...
mocoshow.com
Something Earthy Pottery Studio in Laytonsville Celebrates its 20th Anniversary With ‘Holidays on the Farm Market’ on November 12
On November 12 from 12-7, Linda Phillips and Something Earthy Pottery Studio will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a Holidays on the Farm market. Born and raised in Montgomery County, Linda Phillips has been playing a role in her community since the beginning. After taking her first pottery class in 1999, her father turned the detached garage on her farm into a studio and gallery in 2002. Since then, she has expanded twice- including during the height of lockdown in 2020. While her business faced its own challenges during lockdown, she supported her studio members by lending out equipment and supplies to take home.
baltimorepositive.com
The new sports wagering place and the old bowling alley in Hampstead
How did a guy from Dundalk have a bowling alley next to a restaurant that has become an OTB and now a sports wagering facility in Hampstead? Let David Richardson of Greenmount Bowl and Chris Richards of Greenmount Station tell you about the new betPARX sports wagering option in Carroll County.
mocoshow.com
Walmart to Sell Thanksgiving Food Items at Last Year’s Prices
You can add Walmart to the list of retailers that are running promotions this holiday season by offering price discounts on Thanksgiving food staples. Now through December 26, Walmart is offering “this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price.” According to a press release, “after all these years, we know what our customers put into their baskets for Thanksgiving. All the basics are there, like turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing, but the convenience items are there too, like ready-to-heat mac and cheese or freshly made pumpkin pie, and we ensured that the price for the same basket of items does not cost more than it did last year. We’re proud to offer customers this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price so families don’t need to worry about how they’ll set their holiday table. We are currently rolling out the pricing, and customers can take advantage of the savings for all their holiday meals through December 26, 2022. You can shop the baskets here.” Walmart’s lone MoCo location is at 20910 Frederick Rd in Germantown.
baltimorepositive.com
The Schock of a Dundalk homecoming for a rock and roll queen
The Go-Go’s legendary drummer came home to visit with Nestor on the Maryland Crab Cake Tour at The Tasting Room above The Fountain at Drug City in Dundalk. As serendipity would have it, John Allen of Stone Horses made his way home, too, and took a Schocking tour of East Baltimore and Highlandtown music, cymbals and two rock stars who have seen the world.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Newly redeveloped Lexington Market holds soft opening; grand opening delayed by challenges with shipping, equipment, permits
A handful of merchants are now open in the newly redeveloped Lexington Market, though the market’s full opening has been held up by supply chain issues and permitting delays. Lexington Market kicked off its soft opening last week, featuring a mix of new merchants and old favorites with limited...
Nottingham MD
White Marsh library branch to close for two weeks
WHITE MARSH, MD—The County PublicLibrary branch in White Marsh will be closed for two weeks, officials have announced. The White Marsh branch, located at 8133 Sandpiper Circle (21236), will be closed November 7 through November 20 for repairs and renovations. The closure includes curbside drop-off, notary services, and passport...
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night
Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
Journey to the Land of Kush
Chef Gregory Brown and Naijha Wright-Brown share their experience about opening their first vegan soul food restaurant, despite major challenges at the start. How do you open a vegan soul food restaurant during a recession, keep it going, and against all odds, still succeed?. I spoke with Chef Gregory Brown...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore is getting a new book festival in 2023, with a different location and producers
After three years without one, Baltimore is getting a new book festival in 2023, in a different location and with different producers than before. Missing the annual book festivals put on by Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA), and eager to promote the book stores in their district, the leaders of a community revitalization group in Waverly are stepping up to fill the void.
