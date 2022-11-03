ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center has reported an area to watch over the Atlantic Ocean and some have suggested it could impact Florida. A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend in the southwest Atlantic. Some sub-tropical, or even tropical, development is possible as it moves north-northwest. The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 80% of formation in the next five days and 50% in the next two days.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO