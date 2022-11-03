Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to CloseGreyson FGilbert, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Upcoming Family Event in Mesa: Ninja Warrior CourseSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Opportunity, prosperity focus of Black Changemaker Series Nov. 9
ASU, State of Black Arizona to host 3rd installment of series. Arizona State University, in conjunction with the State of Black Arizona, will be hosting the third installment of the Black Changemaker Series on Nov. 9 at Junior Achievement in Tempe. A collaboration between ASU and local organizations and sponsors...
ASU leads $25M project to develop Southwest urban integrated field laboratory
The ASU-led partnership aims to advance urban climate research, develop solutions for Arizona's most heat-vulnerable. Across Arizona, communities are increasingly forced to deal with the consequences of extreme heat exacerbated by climate change and urban growth. Cities in the region routinely experience more than 30 days above 110 degrees Fahrenheit...
Meet student researchers impacting data science and manufacturing
Radhika Ganapathy (right) looks at Mars rover image data with Arizona State University Meteor Studio colleague Kaycee Nienhuis, a software engineering major, as part of a research project in the Master’s Opportunity for Research in Engineering, or MORE, program. The project will help visualize data for space exploration mission planning and other applications. Ganapathy is one of many student researchers in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at ASU helping to solve real-world problems through hands-on research. Photographer: Erika Gronek/ASU.
Army medic veteran, global health PhD student works to help homeless population
Editor's note: This story is part of our Salute to Service coverage, Nov. 1–11. Learn about the schedule of events. As a medic in the United States Army, Richard Southee was trained to deal with emergency medical situations that many civilian doctors may never encounter. However, it’s his work with mental health, trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder that has given him the most satisfaction.
The College’s Salute to Service event honors families with a legacy of service
Editor's note: This story is part of our Salute to Service coverage, Nov. 1–11. Learn about the schedule of events. In celebration of Veterans Day, The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University honored and appreciated veterans and active members of the military during Salute to Service.
New ASU program offers high school students who join military a seamless entry into university at end of service
Veteran's Commitment Plan eliminates post-military obstacles in advance. Arizona State University’s Enrollment Solutions Lab has announced a new program that enables Arizona high school seniors who plan to join the military after graduation the option of attending ASU immediately upon completion of their military service contract. The Veteran’s Commitment...
