EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tom Izzo is proud of the fact that Michigan State has played anyone, anytime, anywhere with consistently tough nonconference schedules throughout his career. Playing challenging competition before the Big Ten season begins has prepared the Spartans for conference play and set them up in the NCAA Tournament to make eight runs to the Final Four under their Hall of Fame coach. This year, though, even Izzo acknowledged he might’ve bit off more than his unranked team could chew. “In the summer, I was nervous and scared because I’m saying, `What am I doing?’” Izzo said Monday night after tuning up for tough tests with a 73-55 season-opening win against Northern Arizona. “After spending four months, five months, with my team, I’m now not nervous or scared. I’m anxious and excited.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 30 MINUTES AGO