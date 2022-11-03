ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Creek, AL

AL.com

Pedestrian killed in Colbert County hit-and-run

A 29-year-old man died in Colbert County on Saturday after he was struck by a car that left the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A news release said an unknown vehicle struck Corey D. Maxwell of Town Creek at around 2:15 a.m. The collision happened on Alabama...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

4 people injured after vehicle goes over bridge in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Four people were injured after the vehicle they were in went over a bridge on Sunday morning. According to Huntsville Police Department, officers received a call around 9:50 a.m. of a single-vehicle accident in the area of Drake Avenue and Leeman Ferry Road. Four people...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Ardmore man killed in Madison County crash

One man is dead after a Friday morning crash in Madison County. ALEA says 69-year-old Ronnie Clifton of, Ardmore, Tennessee, was fatally injured when the truck he was a passenger in was struck by a freightliner tractor-trailer. The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man hit by train in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is being treated at UAB Hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman Police Department reports. Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was hit by a train at the corner of 1st Ave and 4th Street SE around 10:38 a.m. According to the CPD, Moon […]
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire

UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Crash near Huntsville kills Tennessee man, injures another

A crash around 1 a.m. Friday in north Alabama killed a Tennessee man and injured another, according to a release. Ronnie Clifton, 69, of Ardmore, Tennessee, was killed when the Ford F-250 he was a passenger in hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad Bed Road, about 10 miles north of Huntsville in Madison County.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Decatur House Fire

Decatur police and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn say they were called to 4th avenue southeast around 3 a.m. Two people were taken to an area hospital and a fourth resident was transported to UAB medical center. Officials say one male was found dead inside the house. 1 Killed, 3...
DECATUR, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Authorities Identify Woman Found in Shed

By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported […]. By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported her missing several days ago.On Friday, October 28, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported finding the missing woman's body inside a shed near a home on Stewart Hollow Road. Deputies…
ARAB, AL
WAFF

Beloved former Huntsville Havoc player passes away at age 39

Pastor Jarman Leatherwood cooked the pancakes for the community before service Sunday. Limestone County man faces capital murder charge after allegedly shooting wife. Vernon Allred is currently behind bars at the Limestone County Jail. Scottsboro Boys Museum set to reopen this week. Updated: 6 hours ago. The museum closed in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
indherald.com

Huntsville woman charged after allegedly shoplifting twice in one week

ONEIDA | A Huntsville woman who allegedly stole merchandise from the Oneida Walmart store was arrested when she returned to the store for another alleged shoplifting incident four days later. Elisha R. Phillips, 44, of Huntsville, was arrested by Oneida Police Department on Saturday and charged with theft. According to...
ONEIDA, NY
AL.com

Community Policy