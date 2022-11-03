Read full article on original website
A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell died when he was struck by an unknown car that left the scene of the crash.
A 29-year-old man died in Colbert County on Saturday after he was struck by a car that left the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A news release said an unknown vehicle struck Corey D. Maxwell of Town Creek at around 2:15 a.m. The collision happened on Alabama...
4 people injured after vehicle goes over bridge in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Four people were injured after the vehicle they were in went over a bridge on Sunday morning. According to Huntsville Police Department, officers received a call around 9:50 a.m. of a single-vehicle accident in the area of Drake Avenue and Leeman Ferry Road. Four people...
Ardmore man killed in Madison County crash
One man is dead after a Friday morning crash in Madison County. ALEA says 69-year-old Ronnie Clifton of, Ardmore, Tennessee, was fatally injured when the truck he was a passenger in was struck by a freightliner tractor-trailer. The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad...
Town Creek woman identified as victim of fatal Lawrence County crash
A Town Creek woman was killed in a Thursday morning crash in Lawrence County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Stephanie P. Langham, 59, was traveling on Alabama 101 near Lawrence County 263 when the 2004 Honda Accord she was driving collided head-on with a 2016 Dodge Ram. ALEA...
Man hit by train in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is being treated at UAB Hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman Police Department reports. Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was hit by a train at the corner of 1st Ave and 4th Street SE around 10:38 a.m. According to the CPD, Moon
43-year-old killed in Marshall County crash
One man from Arab was killed in a three-car crash Thursday night, according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office.
Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire
UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
Man airlifted to hospital after crash with garbage truck in Limestone County
A man was flown to the hospital after a truck crashed with a garbage truck on Hwy 72 on Thursday.
Lauderdale County polling location changes after vehicle crashed into it
A polling location in the Central Heights community has been moved after a vehicle crashed through the front of the original polling station.
Tuscumbia man accused of luring teen to run away from home
A Tuscumbia man was arrested after the Florence Police Department says he encouraged a teen to run away from her home.
Crash near Huntsville kills Tennessee man, injures another
A crash around 1 a.m. Friday in north Alabama killed a Tennessee man and injured another, according to a release. Ronnie Clifton, 69, of Ardmore, Tennessee, was killed when the Ford F-250 he was a passenger in hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad Bed Road, about 10 miles north of Huntsville in Madison County.
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A house fire in Decatur claimed the life of one person on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports of smoke at a home on 4th Ave. SE shortly after 3 a.m. Three people evacuated a house fire...
Michigan woman arrested after giving birth in Florence
A 34-year-old woman was arrested shortly after giving birth at a Lauderdale County hospital, according to authorities.
Decatur police and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn say they were called to 4th avenue southeast around 3 a.m. Two people were taken to an area hospital and a fourth resident was transported to UAB medical center. Officials say one male was found dead inside the house.
Authorities Identify Woman Found in Shed
By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported her missing several days ago.On Friday, October 28, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported finding the missing woman's body inside a shed near a home on Stewart Hollow Road. Deputies…
Sheriff's Office: husband charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife in Limestone County
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a Saturday night shooting turned deadly. It happened in the 14,000 block of Chris Way just after ten. Deputies say when they got to the scene they learned the victim, Tracie Lynn Allred, was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital by witnesses. Tracie died at the...
Mobile home crashes into power pole in Morgan County
A truck pulling a mobile home crashed into a power line in Decatur on Wednesday.
Beloved former Huntsville Havoc player passes away at age 39
Pastor Jarman Leatherwood cooked the pancakes for the community before service Sunday. Limestone County man faces capital murder charge after allegedly shooting wife. Vernon Allred is currently behind bars at the Limestone County Jail. Scottsboro Boys Museum set to reopen this week.
Huntsville woman charged after allegedly shoplifting twice in one week
ONEIDA | A Huntsville woman who allegedly stole merchandise from the Oneida Walmart store was arrested when she returned to the store for another alleged shoplifting incident four days later. Elisha R. Phillips, 44, of Huntsville, was arrested by Oneida Police Department on Saturday and charged with theft. According to...
