EXCLUSIVE: The Empress is returning to Netflix. The period drama from Germany has been an international hit for the streamer following its launch at the end of September and has now been commissioned for a second run, we’ve learned. Watch a video message from returning cast members Devrim Lingnau, who plays the titular Austrian Empress Elisabeth of Bavaria, Philip Froissant, Johannes Nussbaum and Almila Bagriacik confirming the re-order below. Jördis Triebel also returns, along with writer and showrunner Katharina Eyssen. Robert Eyssen is executive producer with Jochen Laube and Fabian Maubach’s Sommerhaus Serien leading production. Executive producer Scarlett Lacey returns for development. The first...

24 MINUTES AGO