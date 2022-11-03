Read full article on original website
Are UGC Creators the Next Evolution of Influencer Marketing?
Creating diverse, authentic content is no small task for brands....
To Dine For Podcast: Jason Feifer, Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Magazine
In this week's episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Jason Feifer. Feifer is editor...
YouTube Shorts Come to YouTube TV
YouTube Shorts, meet YouTube TV. YouTube TV, meet YouTube Shorts.
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Apologizes for His Role in Mass Layoffs
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey finally weighed in on the...
Discord: How to Remove Custom Emojis From a Server on Mobile
By default, Discord allows every server to have up to...
Twitter to Wait Until After Election Before Debuting Revamped Verification Process
Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and 3 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Capturing the Killer Nurse and Prime Video’s Carnival Row and Mammals. In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Det. Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to unravel the layers of a case involving a fresh cast of colorful suspects. The follow-up to Rian Johnson‘s Knives Out will be released on the streamer on Dec. 23.
Disney+ Announces Cast for The Acolyte
Disney+ has announced the cast for the upcoming original Star Wars series from Lucasfilm The Acolyte. Joining Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), are Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917) and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix).
“Natural Light” Is the Captivating New Monograph by Contemporary Visual Artist J. John Priola
Pretty posies, foliage arranged seemingly just so around a black void and pink Belladonna sprouting in a barren side yard. At first glance, the photos in J. John Priola’s new book are perhaps simply snapshots of ikebana-like arrangements and Google Street View-style captures of plants surviving against the odds in sometimes rather stark urban settings. Much like the centuries-old Japanese art of flower arranging, his images are spare but deliberate in their construction.
‘The Empress’: Netflix Orders Second Run Of Austrian Empire Drama
EXCLUSIVE: The Empress is returning to Netflix. The period drama from Germany has been an international hit for the streamer following its launch at the end of September and has now been commissioned for a second run, we’ve learned. Watch a video message from returning cast members Devrim Lingnau, who plays the titular Austrian Empress Elisabeth of Bavaria, Philip Froissant, Johannes Nussbaum and Almila Bagriacik confirming the re-order below. Jördis Triebel also returns, along with writer and showrunner Katharina Eyssen. Robert Eyssen is executive producer with Jochen Laube and Fabian Maubach’s Sommerhaus Serien leading production. Executive producer Scarlett Lacey returns for development. The first...
Here’s What Happened on Stranger Things Day 2022
Sunday, Nov. 6 marked Stranger Things Day (also known as the day Will Byers went missing for the first time in Hawkins, Ind., in 1983). For the occasion, Netflix pulled out all the stops, releasing limited edition merchandise, launching live fan experiences, virtual and in-person special screenings, and showcasing the newest and most exclusive content on social media.
Monday Stir
-Wunderman Thompson in Canada launched new AI work with True Patriot Love Foundation in Canada in honor of Remembrance Week. Using letters from veterans across World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the War in Afghanistan, “Remastered Memories” brings to life scenes from the battlefield, hospitals, and life in the trenches. AI image generator MidJourney pulled specific verbiage to create realistic imagery in art form for a time in which a quarter of Canadians under the age of 45 don’t see the importance of Remembrance Week.
Why Twitter's downloads and usage have surged following Elon Musk's takeover
Following Elon Musk's official takeover of Twitter, data shows the app's downloads and usage has surged.
The Future of Access at Twitter Is in Jeopardy
Ever since Elon Musk decided to buy Twitter, accessibility advocates...
NAACP Keeps Up Pressure on Elon Musk-Led Twitter
NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson met with new Twitter...
Netflix Orders 2 New Installments of Ryan Murphy’s Monster, Renews The Watcher
Netflix is continuing its relationship with Ryan Murphy in a big way. Following the popularity of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Murphy and Ian Brennan‘s popular Monster anthology series has been picked up by Netflix for two more seasons. The two new installments will tell stories...
Some Netflix Creators Reportedly Unhappy With Mid-Roll Advertisements
Not everyone is happy with Netflix’s ad-supported tier, or at least the placement of ads. Shonda Rhimes, Trevor Macy and Mike Flanagan are among the showrunners, writers, and creators who are upset with the streamer’s choice to include mid-video ads in their content, believing the ads interrupt their storytelling, per CNBC.
Car Sharing Opens the Door to Adventure in Vibrant Campaign for Turo
Rideshare and car rental ads are often practical, focusing on convenience and other benefits of the service. Car sharing marketplace Turo has taken a more high-concept approach in a campaign from Los Angeles-based creative studio SixTwentySix that positions the brand as a deliverer of adventure and freedom. The 60-second “Open...
Spy Thriller The Day of the Jackal Reimagined as TV Series at Peacock
Spy thriller The Day of the Jackal is being reimagined as a TV series. Peacock and NBCU sibling outlet, the U.K.-based Sky, have ordered an original series based on the 1973 Universal Pictures film adaptation of Frederick Forsyth’s book of the same name. The series is billed as a...
Wieden+Kennedy Portland Brings Back Azsa West as Chief Creative Officer
Creative, filmmaker and artist Azsa West is returning to Wieden+Kennedy as chief creative officer for its Portland headquarters. Enjoying...
