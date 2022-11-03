Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Troopers allege suspect led traffic & foot pursuits, threw gun as he ran
A 21-year-old Davenport man faces charges after state troopers allege he led Iowa State Patrol in a vehicle pursuit, then threw a gun as he ran away. Jhakari Davis faces a felony charge of interference with officials acts – firearm, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of eluding – speeding more than 25 miles over the speed limit, court records say.
Man wanted by Rock Island Police in fatal hit and run crash identified
Rock Island Police detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Marcus C. Holmes of Rock Island in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident near the Centennial Bridge on November 1. The crash killed Abbott Lee Perry, 52, of Davenport, when a stolen Hyundai Azera crashed into Perry's Chevrolet Aveo.
KCJJ
Police arrest 91-year-old local resident in West Branch vandalism incident
Authorities allege the person who caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a West Branch construction project is a 91-year-old man who lives near the site. Croell Inc., which has a location on South Riverside Drive, reported to KCJJ that the suspects drove through fresh, wet concrete on Herbert Hoover Highway about a half-mile west of West Branch High School sometime on Tuesday November 1st. They offered a $10,000 reward for information that led to the arrest of those involved.
KWQC
Iowa DCI identifies officers involved in fatal Davenport shooting
A house was deemed a "total loss" by Muscatine firefighters Friday morning.
ourquadcities.com
Arrest warrant in Nov. 1 Rock Island reckless homicide
On Monday, Nov. 7, detectives from the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, 33, of Rock Island, for Reckless Homicide, Failure to Report and Accident Involving Injury (2 Counts), and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, with bond set at $1 million (10% applies), according to a Monday release from Rock Island police.
KCJJ
IC man accused of breaking into car to steal pillow
An Iowa City man faces charges that he broke into a car in the middle of the night to steal a pillow. Arrest records indicate security video shows 19-year-old Xzavier Herman of Esther Court walking up to a 2006 Toyota Scion parked in a driveway on Burns Avenue just after 3:15am on September 22nd. Iowa City Police say the video shows Herman opening the door and taking out a pillow before leaving in another vehicle.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s apartment and trying to cut her
An Iowa City man faces decades in prison after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and trying to cut her neck with a knife. 41-year-old Jermaine Raymond, who police say is currently homeless, kicked into the door of the woman’s Iowa City apartment Sunday night and waited for her to come home. When the woman entered the apartment, Raymond reportedly snuck up behind her, grabbed her, and tried to cut her neck with the knife. She was able to get away from Raymond, but he allegedly regained control of her and attempted to cut her again. The woman escaped his grasp again, and Raymond then reportedly ran from the premises.
Officers identified in Davenport shooting that left 1 dead last Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) Saturday night named the six officers involved in a deadly pursuit on Oct. 30. The incident happened around 2:50 a.m. DPS reported multiple agencies were patrolling the area near 5200 Grand Avenue in Davenport when officers initiated a traffic stop.
KCJJ
Overnight accident on I-80 in Iowa City ties up traffic; West Liberty man arrested, allegedly gives false name to investigators
A one-car accident tied up traffic overnight on Interstate 80, leading to the arrest of a Muscatine County man who Iowa City Police say lied about his identity. A witness reported seeing a 2004 Nissan Maxima drive into the ditch on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 247…between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits…just after 1:45 Sunday morning. Iowa City Police say the driver of the Maxima, identified as 34-year-old Julian Andres Vazquez of West Liberty, showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and refused breath testing. He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect pointed loaded gun at bar patron
A 41-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police allege he went into a bar with a loaded gun and threatened a patron. Demetrius Tigue Sr. faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first, and possession or carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence, court records say.
Galesburg PD investigating 2 shootings
Galesburg police are looking for leads in a pair of shootings early this morning. Officers were first called to the 400 block of E. Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second incident […]
One victim hospitalized as Galesburg Police investigate pair of Sunday morning shooting incidents
The Galesburg Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that resulted in one victim being transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Galesburg Police responded to the 400 block of East Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday where they found one victim with...
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash near East Moline-Silvis border
UPDATE, Nov. 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m.: The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department said late Monday afternoon that a woman was killed in the East Moline traffic crash this morning. At about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, a single-vehicle accident occurred in the 2600 block of 19th Street, East...
cbs2iowa.com
Names released in Davenport Officer-Involved Shooting
Davenport — Saturday evening, The Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS) released names of the officers involved in the Davenport Officer-Involved Shooting. The shooting took place on Sunday, October 30th following a pursuit. All six officers have cooperated and have interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
KCJJ
Transient arrested after pouring beer on IC Police officer
Pouring beer on an Iowa City Police officer’s leg led to the arrest of a local transient. An officer on foot patrol reports seeing 27-year-old Amos Lavela swaying while walking along Clinton Street in front of the Airliner just before 11:45pm on October 28th. Lavela was reportedly holding a container of Budweiser, which he was spilling onto the sidewalk due to his swaying balance.
Two arrested in Jasper County chase, crash
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Two people who led law enforcement on a chase were arrested after crashing into a tree Thursday morning. The driver of the stolen vehicle, William McCaskill, 27, of Illinois, and passenger Joseph Lund, 32, of Davenport were charged with Theft 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Possession of a Firearm as a […]
KMOV
One dead, 2 injured in Belleville triple shooting; suspect arrested in Iowa
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - A triple shooting left one woman dead, one woman in critical condition and another woman injured Saturday morning in Belleville. At 9:50 a.m., police responded to a call for help in the 300 block of South Church Street. When they arrived at the home, police found one woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.
KCJJ
IC concrete company offers $10,000 reward for arrest of vandalism suspects
An Iowa City concrete company is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest of the subject or subjects who vandalized one of their job sites. Croell Inc., which has a location on South Riverside Drive, contacted KCJJ on Thursday to report the suspects drove through fresh, wet concrete on Herbert Hoover Highway about a half-mile west of West Branch High School. Company officials say the incident occurred Tuesday night between the hours of 6 and 11pm.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois man convicted for school vandalism gets probation
(WHBF) — A 22-year-old Moline man convicted in connection with vandalism at Moline High has been sentenced to “second-chance” probation. Steven Anderson was sentenced Tuesday in Rock Island County Court, according to court records. Earlier, Anderson was found guilty after he pleaded guilty to criminal damage to...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after downtown Iowa City bar altercation
A Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after an altercation at a downtown Iowa City bar early Friday morning. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred just before 1 am at Elray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue. 19-year-old Victoria Lea allegedly engaged in a fight inside the establishment, and an employee attempted to remove her from the premises. During that attempt, Lea reportedly punched the employee in the face, spit in their face, and bit the victim on the thigh causing bruising, blood and redness to the area.
