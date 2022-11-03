ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mancelona, MI

Biehl’s Turkey Farm Brings Fresh, Local Flavor to Michigan Tables for Thanksgiving

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

Your Thanksgiving dinner could have a local flavor this year, if you’re a fan of fresh, local turkey. A Northern Michigan family farm is going on more than 60 years strong. Biehl’s Turkey Farm near Mancelona is fast-approaching their busiest week of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36gtrK_0ixoNuId00

James Biehl has been a turkey farmer his entire life. “We moved here to the farm in 1960, which I guess is 62 years ago,” he says. His father put him to work at a young age. “I guess he gave us jobs when we were five or six years old so we could understand how to make money and work.” James took over running the farm back in in 1977. And 45 years later they’re still going strong, raising thousands of turkeys for Michigan families and their Thanksgiving dinners.

Biehl’s does have an off-season but things really get going in the summer months: July and August when the chicks are hatched.

“We’re very busy in the beginning when we start them out as chicks. Basically around the clock you’re taking care of the turkeys, watching over them. Feeding, bed and watering them,” James says. “We typically get around 4,000. This year we started with 3,800.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26BXcP_0ixoNuId00

The birds have three to four months to grow to full size. The week before Thanksgiving is when things really ramp up, as you place your order for Thanksgiving dinner. “We’ll process all of those birds the week prior to Thanksgiving and sell them all out fresh,” he says. “All these birds here are going to be 14 ½ weeks or younger. So it doesn’t take long for the birds, and obviously it makes them nice and tender too not to have an old bird.”

At Biehl’s, it’s a family affair most of the year. But come November they can’t do it alone.

“The week prior to Thanksgiving we hire a workforce of probably 35 to 40 people to help us process. We do experience shortages of labor. You know they can make $1,000 in that 6 or 7 (day) work period. A $1000 paycheck,” he says.

With food prices rising faster than inflation, Biehl says they’re proud to keep price hikes to a minimum. “We’re up about 5%, not a whole lot compared to a lot of people. We try to keep our prices as competitive as we can. Because we’re a specialty market selling free-range all-natural turkey, we get a really good price out of it and we get really happy customers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhDb3_0ixoNuId00

Your fresh local turkey will cost $4.25 a pound, up from $4 last year. As for size? “They should go between 12-25 pounds. We might have some 28 pounders this year. You just never know until you butcher them,” he says.

Biehl’s wife helps out at the farm, where they hope their son will flock to the career as well.

“I have a good time, it’s a blessing. I enjoy it every day,” Anelyn Biehl says.

As for their young son EJ, Anelyn says “We want him to understand how hard, how hard (it is) on the farm and how hard you need to work for it. Hopefully he can learn. He might grow a turkey farm, who knows?”

To place an order online, you can click here to visit their website. You can also call or text 231-587-9580, although text messages are preferred over phone calls (please send your name).

You can also use the same website or phone number to inquire about seasonal work. Biehl says workers are most needed from Nov. 14-21.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Stocked a Delivery Service Unique to Northern Michigan

Stocked a delivery service unique to northern Michigan started when an Elk Rapids Native went on a ski trip with Friends to Colorado. “We went out there, and we had to run around for a whole day and get our groceries,” explained Broc Crandall, Owner of Stocked. “I was like, man. We got to do something about that. It would be nice to have everything stocked and ready to go. So we could have that extra day of snowboarding and skiing.”
ELK RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Food Bank Council of Michigan Visits Traverse City Food Rescue

Food banks across the state are looking to provide healthier, and more local, options. And they’re hoping state lawmakers can help. The Food Bank Council of Michigan made a stop in Traverse City on Thursday, to talk about millions of dollars in potential funding for food pantries. A proposed bill in the Michigan Senate contains a line item that would provide an extra $15 million for food banks throughout the state.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Boyne City Elementary Offers “Calming Corners” to Help Ease Student Struggles

Staff members at a northern Michigan elementary school are trying something new this year, to help kids battle stress, depression, and anxiety. The principal at Boyne City Elementary says they’ve noticed that kids are coming to school with a lot more on their minds these days. That’s why they’ve created “Calming Corners” in every single elementary classroom.
BOYNE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Shop and Sip with Owner Belinda Belanger

More than 70 vendors will line the streets of Traverse City on Nov. 12 for the 10th anniversary of Traverse City Shop and Sip, with a wide variety of items for every shopper on your list. Belinda Belanger, owner and event coordinator, offers a smorgasbord of some of the merchants...
9&10 News

Live: Racers Check In for the Iceman Cometh Challenge

For 33 years the Iceman Cometh Challenge has welcomed mountain bikers on a point-to-point race from Kalkaska to Traverse City. The 30-mile course brings in thousands of racers every year, but before they take off Saturday morning they have to get checked in. That’s happening at the Grand Traverse Resort,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

3 Michigan communities see upcoming election through different lenses

LAKE CITY, Mich. — Brad Seger knows this northern Michigan town inside and out.  A former mayor with roots that go back a generation, Seger can talk about logging in the area and the best time to tap the trees for syrup. He can go into the history of the church on the corner. And when the conversation turns to politics, he can explain how and why Republican Tudor Dixon will win this county in a landslide...
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy