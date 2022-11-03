Read full article on original website
Field hockey: No. 2 West Essex downs Madison - North Jersey Group 2 semifinals
Seniors Gianna Macrino and Cielle McInerney each had two goals to pace top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-0 win over fourth-seeded Madison in the semifinal of the North Jersey Group 2 Tournament in North Caldwell. West Essex will next host third-seeded Hackettstown in...
Field hockey: No. 7 Point Pleasant Boro tops Robbinsville - South Jersey Group 2 semis
Junior Caroline DeKenipp produced a hat trick to propel top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over fifth-seeded Robbinsville in the semifinal round of the South Jersey Group 2 Tournament in Point Pleasant. Point Pleasant Boro will next host sixth-seeded Haddonfield in...
Field hockey: Hackettstown nips West Milford - North Jersey Group 2 semifinals
Junior Skyler Sciaretta’s goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for third-seeded Hackettstown over second-seeded West Milford in the semifinal round of the North Jersey Group 2 Tournament in West Milford. Hackettstown will face off against top-seeded and No. 2-ranked West Essex in the final Thursday. Sophomore Brynn...
Field hockey: McCrae leads No. 5 Shore’s offensive onslaught in North 1 semis win over Newton
While it wasn’t exactly surprising to see Shore cruise to yet another sectional finals appearance, the expectation of it doesn’t make it any less impressive. Shore, top-seeded and No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, entered its North Jersey, Group 1 semifinal against fifth-seeded as the overwhelming favorite, and lived up to their billing and more by taking a 7-1 victory over fifth-seeded Newton to move to its 13th straight sectional final.
Girls volleyball: Old Bridge tops Hunterdon Central to win Central Jersey Group 4 title
Senior outside hitter and four-year varsity player Leena Tran finished with 11 kills and seven digs while senior Natalie Mikucki had 11 digs as top-seeded Old Bridge topped second-seeded Hunterdon Central in straight sets, 25-12, 25-12, to claim the Central Jersey Group 4 title in Old Bridge. Old Bridge raised...
Rutgers cruises past Columbia in smooth season opener
Despite a couple of brief scares in the first half, Rutgers managed to avoid another upset bid or an injury in its season opener. The Scarlet Knights crushed Columbia, 75-35, at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Monday to kick-off the seventh season of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure in Piscataway. They took the lead within seven seconds through a Cliff Omoruyi alley-oop dunk and never looked back, overcoming Omoruyi’s first-half foul trouble and some dreadful shooting from his teammates when he was off the floor.
No. 3 Watchung Hills girls soccer tops No. 1 Westfield, wins title in PKs (PHOTOS)
This was the chance of a lifetime for keeper Isabella DeGiovanni, and she wasn’t going to waste it. The Iona commit sat on the sidelines for two years and split time in net a season ago, but this fall, DeGiovanni had the starting job all to herself. It was a long-waited moment for the senior and she went to work from the first game of the season to prove she deserved that spot.
North, Non-Public A boys soccer final preview — No. 1 Seton Hall Prep vs. No. 17 Bergen Catholic
Girls volleyball: Verona clicks on all cylinders, wins third consecutive N2G1 title
Add another championship banner to Verona’s illustrious volleyball history. For the third consecutive season, the top-seeded Hillbillies surged to a North 2 Group 1 title in the NJSIAA JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Championship over second-seeded Rutherford 25-6, 25-13 on Monday in Verona.
Rutgers women’s basketball starts Coquese Washington era with win over Hofstra
Rutgers women’s basketball ushered in the Coquese Washington coaching era with a 73-68 win over Hofstra on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A loud and rowdy group of Timothy Christian School elementary students cheered on the Scarlet Knights during the “Recess Day” game. Washington surprised students last week to share the news they’d be special guests at Monday’s season opener. They erupted in cheer when Washington’s visit was played on the Jumbotron.
Girls Volleyball: North 1, Group 1 title goes back to No. 4 Bogota, which tops Cresskill
Back in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 final of the NJSIAA girls volleyball championships, Bogota wasted no time getting back into familiar territory with a familiar face in tow. With head coach Brad DiRupo back after a one-year medical leave, the bracket’s top seed and No. 4 team...
Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell to miss season opener vs. Columbia as knee injury drags on
Rutgers senior guard Caleb McConnell has yet to recover from the knee injury he suffered earlier this month and will not be available for the Scarlet Knights’ season-opener against Columbia at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Monday, the program announced prior to the contest Monday. While the injury is...
Boys Soccer: South Jersey, Non-Public A semifinals roundup, Nov. 5
Jaiden Reid tallied the game’s only goal as third-seeded St. Peter’s Prep defeated seventh-seeded Paul VI in overtime in the semifinals of the South Jersey, Non-Public A tournament in Jersey City. The Marauders (13-5-2) were able to slow down Paul VI’s high-powered offense as it came into the...
See the Ridgewood High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Ridgewood High School marching band performed as the Ridgewood Maroons took on West Orange. With the season in full swing...
Cross-country: Team and individual qualifiers for the Meet of Champions
The 2022 cross-country season nears its end with the best of the best set to compete in the NJSIAA Meet of Champions at Holmdel Park on Saturday. The winner of each group automatically advanced to the M of C’s, while the next eight teams in all groups combined with the fastest total times of the top five runners advanced with a wild card berth.
See the Irvington High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Irvington High School marching band performed as the Irvington Blue Knights took on Sayreville. With the season in full swing...
N.J. native to keep rolling as Panthers QB
PJ Walker is holding onto his new job. The quarterback will start again for the Panthers on Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Walker’s future was uncertain after Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The N.J. native...
“Gritty” Mountain Lakes claws back to win in North, Group 1 semifinals
Coleen Buckley admitted that she was nervous.
Is the Rutgers basketball game on TV tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Rutgers’ season opener vs. Columbia
Columbia faces Rutgers in an NCAA men’s college basketball game on Monday, November 7, 2022 (11/7/2022) at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. Fans can watch the game via a subscription to Big Ten Plus. Here’s what you need to know:. What: NCAA men’s basketball.
With season set to start, injuries are depleting Seton Hall’s frontcourt
With the new season set to start on Wednesday, Injuries to two players will deplete Seton Hall’s frontcourt. Graduate student forward Alexis Yetna (knee) and redshirt senior Abdou Ndiaye (knee) are both out indefinitely, as is freshman guard JaQuan Harris (knee), who may end up red-shirting.
