Camas, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thereflector.com

NW’s Largest Garage Sale returns to Ridgefield with over 600 vendors

People at the Clark County Fairgrounds were able to buy quilts, knives, pet supplies and other items during the NW’s Largest Garage Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5. Samantha Buckley was at the event with a collection of superhero action figures and toys featuring characters from horror movies. Buckley is the owner of The Toy Lady, which is a toy and collectible business.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
hereisoregon.com

Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season

No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Nordic Vintage and Treasure Sale

Shop a market of Nordic vintage treasures at this upcoming sale. The event is hosted by Nordic Northwest, an organization that hosts celebrations throughout the year focused on the cultures of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden. Here’s the details about this free event. Nordic Vintage and Treasure Sale.
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

Amaye International Restaurant Opens on NE Glisan

Amaye International Restaurant opened on Friday, November 4th, after months of preparation. The African food venue at 8000 NE Glisan Street recently took over the former corner storefront from Paitong Thai Cuisine, which closed last May. Opening day saw a steady flow of customers ordering food-to-go or dining in groups at a table.
thereflector.com

Old Cedars golf course reopens as Gordy Jolma Family Natural Area

What was once the Cedars at Salmon Creek Golf Course officially reopened on Nov. 2 as the Gordy Jolma Family Natural Area. The remnants of sand traps were the only clear signs that the land was once used as a golf course as vegetation overtook what were once manicured fairways and greens. The titular cedars and other tall trees flanked the sides of the now meadows, save for patches of trees strategically placed to challenge the golfers of days past.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Cowlitz County, WA

Make Cowlitz County, Washington, your next destination if you want to spend time in nature while still having urban conveniences within reach. The county isn’t just rich in natural beauty and history, making it an exceptional destination for all travelers. It is also known as the location of the...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead

Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Vancouver Clinic opens new facility at Salmon Creek campus

The Vancouver Clinic has opened the doors to a new facility at its Salmon Creek campus, which features an urgent care and specialty department suites. The new facility opened at 2529 NE 139th St., Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 7. The three-story, 75,500-square-foot building features a ground-floor urgent care and a number of suites for departments, alongside an outpatient surgery center, stated a release from the Vancouver Clinic.
VANCOUVER, WA
Channel 6000

Signs of winter as cold air arrives and snow levels drop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There will be some dry time this week, but it won’t be here on Monday. There is a large trough of cold air which is creating some bumpy weather. Showers will be moving in and out for the next 24 hours. That means we will have a mix of rain and there may even be some snow that tries to fall to the lower elevations.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

"The Mark & Brian Show"

Kara chatted and reminisced with Mark Thompson of "The Mark & Brian Show" which was the #1 radio show in Portland for 25 years! Please click here for more information about Mark's book "Don't Bump the Record, Kid" and also about Mark & Brian.
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

$10,000 Awarded to Hillsboro’s Project Never Again to Provide Duffel Bags, Supplies to Children in Foster Care

Thanks to the communities’ support, Portland’s Elliott, Powell, Baden, and Baker (EPB&B) has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to Hillsboro’s Project Never Again, a local organization dedicated to extending compassion and dignity through duffel bags for children in foster care. The $10,000 award will help Project Never Again to continue to purchase duffel bags, supplies for courage cards, and luggage tags for children in foster care, with the hope that no child will have to carry their personal items in a garbage bag.
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County clears homeless camp off Highway 47

Local nonprofit workers and volunteers have criticized the county's methodology as unfair.Washington County cleared a homeless camp off Highway 47 outside Forest Grove the morning of Monday, Nov. 7. Spokesperson Emily Roots said county officials assessed the camp Sept. 28 and Oct. 16 and found enough trash, debris and structures to warrant the action. Roots added the county made an effort Monday morning to provided evicted campers with help finding housing. "The Department of Housing Services has also contracted with outreach providers since July 2022 who visit encampments to work with people experiencing homelessness and connect them with housing and shelter...
FOREST GROVE, OR
iheart.com

17 Arrested During Transit Center Mission

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division conducted a public safety mission at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland on Tuesday, November 1st. The mission focused on the platform and surrounding Park & Ride parking lots. These locations at the Gateway TC draw some of the most calls for service and complaints.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

