Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
thereflector.com
NW’s Largest Garage Sale returns to Ridgefield with over 600 vendors
People at the Clark County Fairgrounds were able to buy quilts, knives, pet supplies and other items during the NW’s Largest Garage Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5. Samantha Buckley was at the event with a collection of superhero action figures and toys featuring characters from horror movies. Buckley is the owner of The Toy Lady, which is a toy and collectible business.
hereisoregon.com
Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season
No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Nordic Vintage and Treasure Sale
Shop a market of Nordic vintage treasures at this upcoming sale. The event is hosted by Nordic Northwest, an organization that hosts celebrations throughout the year focused on the cultures of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden. Here’s the details about this free event. Nordic Vintage and Treasure Sale.
montavilla.net
Amaye International Restaurant Opens on NE Glisan
Amaye International Restaurant opened on Friday, November 4th, after months of preparation. The African food venue at 8000 NE Glisan Street recently took over the former corner storefront from Paitong Thai Cuisine, which closed last May. Opening day saw a steady flow of customers ordering food-to-go or dining in groups at a table.
thereflector.com
Old Cedars golf course reopens as Gordy Jolma Family Natural Area
What was once the Cedars at Salmon Creek Golf Course officially reopened on Nov. 2 as the Gordy Jolma Family Natural Area. The remnants of sand traps were the only clear signs that the land was once used as a golf course as vegetation overtook what were once manicured fairways and greens. The titular cedars and other tall trees flanked the sides of the now meadows, save for patches of trees strategically placed to challenge the golfers of days past.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Cowlitz County, WA
Make Cowlitz County, Washington, your next destination if you want to spend time in nature while still having urban conveniences within reach. The county isn’t just rich in natural beauty and history, making it an exceptional destination for all travelers. It is also known as the location of the...
kptv.com
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
thereflector.com
Vancouver Clinic opens new facility at Salmon Creek campus
The Vancouver Clinic has opened the doors to a new facility at its Salmon Creek campus, which features an urgent care and specialty department suites. The new facility opened at 2529 NE 139th St., Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 7. The three-story, 75,500-square-foot building features a ground-floor urgent care and a number of suites for departments, alongside an outpatient surgery center, stated a release from the Vancouver Clinic.
Kohr Explores: 75th anniversary Model Railroad Show
This Kohr Explores steps back in time – on a miniature scale.
Freezing temperatures expected this week in Portland, surrounding areas
PORTLAND, Ore. — After Oregon saw a record-breaking warm and dry October, the month of November is off to a cold and wet start. This week, the Willamette Valley will see high temperatures below normal for this time of year and freezing low temperatures in some areas. A cold...
Channel 6000
Signs of winter as cold air arrives and snow levels drop
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There will be some dry time this week, but it won’t be here on Monday. There is a large trough of cold air which is creating some bumpy weather. Showers will be moving in and out for the next 24 hours. That means we will have a mix of rain and there may even be some snow that tries to fall to the lower elevations.
KATU.com
"The Mark & Brian Show"
Kara chatted and reminisced with Mark Thompson of "The Mark & Brian Show" which was the #1 radio show in Portland for 25 years! Please click here for more information about Mark's book "Don't Bump the Record, Kid" and also about Mark & Brian.
hillsboroherald.com
$10,000 Awarded to Hillsboro’s Project Never Again to Provide Duffel Bags, Supplies to Children in Foster Care
Thanks to the communities’ support, Portland’s Elliott, Powell, Baden, and Baker (EPB&B) has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to Hillsboro’s Project Never Again, a local organization dedicated to extending compassion and dignity through duffel bags for children in foster care. The $10,000 award will help Project Never Again to continue to purchase duffel bags, supplies for courage cards, and luggage tags for children in foster care, with the hope that no child will have to carry their personal items in a garbage bag.
Firehose is off for now, enjoy a few dry moments before the next one
The atmospheric river and its firehose of rain shifts south Saturday morning. This will give everyone a brief break from the 'rainmageddon' we just endured.
WWEEK
Filipino Pop-Up Barkada and Hawaiian Food Cart Hapa Howie’s Will Go Brick-and-Mortar in a New Brewery
Filipino pop-up Barkada and Hawaiian food truck Hapa Howie’s are going brick-and-mortar by teaming up with forthcoming tabletop roleplaying game-themed TPK Brewing at 5051 SE Hawthorne Blvd. Melvin Trinidad (of Barkada PDX) and Kiaha Kurek (of Hapa Howie’s) are part of Portland’s tight-knit Pacific Islander community, and their new...
Midcentury modern Rummer-built house in Beaverton for sale at $1,475,000
Fans of builder Robert Rummer, who introduced Oregon to atrium-centered midcentury modern houses, were the first to notice a rarity: A restored double-gable dwelling in Beaverton’s prized Oak Hills Historic District was for sale. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the single-level house on a quarter-acre lot at 15035 N.W. Perimeter...
Washington County clears homeless camp off Highway 47
Local nonprofit workers and volunteers have criticized the county's methodology as unfair.Washington County cleared a homeless camp off Highway 47 outside Forest Grove the morning of Monday, Nov. 7. Spokesperson Emily Roots said county officials assessed the camp Sept. 28 and Oct. 16 and found enough trash, debris and structures to warrant the action. Roots added the county made an effort Monday morning to provided evicted campers with help finding housing. "The Department of Housing Services has also contracted with outreach providers since July 2022 who visit encampments to work with people experiencing homelessness and connect them with housing and shelter...
iheart.com
17 Arrested During Transit Center Mission
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division conducted a public safety mission at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland on Tuesday, November 1st. The mission focused on the platform and surrounding Park & Ride parking lots. These locations at the Gateway TC draw some of the most calls for service and complaints.
kptv.com
Mysterious explosion woke up Salem neighborhood, blew out bedroom window
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A mysterious explosion woke up neighbors in a Salem neighborhood Monday morning. The big blast came as a rude awakening for many, but thankfully, no one was hurt. Ericka Foster and her husband said they were woken up by an explosion early Monday morning, and they...
WWEEK
How Did Two Grant High Students Get From Choir Practice and the Track Team to Allegations of Armed Robbery?
This story, titled “The Boys Next Door,” originally ran in the May 27, 1998, edition of WW. Can he be a choir boy and a cold-hearted robber? A student body president who, in his spare time, points pistols at cashiers?. Authorities in charge of an intense investigation into...
