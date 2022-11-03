ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

kwayradio.com

Woman Arrested for Threatening Ice Cream Parlor Staff

An Amana woman has been arrested after allegedly threatening staff at an ice cream parlor in Cedar Falls in October, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 25 year old Abigail Hinsley was charged with two counts of first degree Harassment when she was released from MercyOne Medical Center on Wednesday. She is accused of entering Skoopski’s just after 4pm on October 29th. There she allegedly pointed a knife at employees and patrons and yelled obscenities. She also allegedly told workers that stabbing was the fastest way to die. She left the store but police found her a few blocks away. In July of 2021 she was arrested for allegedly kicking staff at an emergency shelter in Iowa City.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Mount Mercy University shooting victim released from hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The student that was injured in Thursday’s shooting has now been released from the hospital according to Mount Mercy’s Facebook page,. Cedar Rapids Police said a 21-Year-Old man might have been caught in the crossfire of gunfire exchanged between two or more shooters. The man, who the school identified as a cross-county student, was hit by one of the more than 20 rounds being fired.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

988 Lifeline now part of Iowa City Police police squad car branding

The Iowa City community can expect to see a fresh look on the Iowa City Police Department's squad cars. The police department recently introduced a new decal design for its squad cars with different lettering, colors, and other aesthetic changes. Most importantly, the new design features the 988 Suicide &...
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Mount Mercy University student hurt after shooting in Cedar Rapids

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Mount Mercy University student is in the hospital after being shot near the Cedar Rapids campus Thursday afternoon. The Cedar Rapids Police Department says the student's injuries are not life-threatening. Mount Mercy University, Regis Middle School, and Garfield Elementary School were placed on lockdown due...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Trial for accused Taboo Nightclub shooter starts Tuesday

After a final hearing Monday, Jury selection is set to start at 9:30am on Tuesday for one of two men charged in Cedar Rapids' largest mass shooting. Dimione Walker is charged with killing Michael Valentine and injuring another person on April 10th. Jury selection begins with 36 potential jurors that...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn County Deputies respond to Blaines Crossing accident

Bertram — Monday afternoon, Linn County Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident involving an ATV near Blaines Crossing Road. Emergency crews were dispatched near 1147 Blaines Crossing Road in Bertram, Iowa. Deputies received assistance from:. Linn County Rescue. Mt. Vernon Fire. Lisbon Fire. Area Ambulance. Upon arrival, crews...
BERTRAM, IA
KMOV

One dead, 2 injured in Belleville triple shooting; suspect arrested in Iowa

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - A triple shooting left one woman dead, one woman in critical condition and another woman injured Saturday morning in Belleville. At 9:50 a.m., police responded to a call for help in the 300 block of South Church Street. When they arrived at the home, police found one woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids shooting places schools in lockdown

Shooting in NE Cedar Rapids; camera captures dozens of shots fired. The shooting did injure a Mount Mercy student. The University says he is getting treatment and will recover. Dubuque Airport announces new airline. Updated: 5 hours ago. Less than two months after losing its only commercial airline, The Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Performing arts boarding school to open in Iowa City

A new performing arts boarding school is opening in downtown Iowa City that will allow young artists from across the country to expand their creative interests. ICON Arts Academy, located at 123 N. Linn St., will be the first of its kind in Iowa and joins a limited number of similar programs in the Midwest, including Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan and Perpich Arts High School in Minnesota.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Local police departments introduce mental health liaison to assist with certain calls

Three local Eastern Iowa police departments will be working with Community Crisis Services to provide mental health resources for those in need. Kieonna Pope was introduced as the liaison that will focus on providing increased access to mental health resources, diversion from hospitalization and jail, as well as provide services for those with addiction problems.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids emergency crews respond to structure fire

Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) released an update about Sunday morning's structure fire. At around midnight, CRFD was dispatched to a detached two stall garage fire at 1733 6th Avenue Southeast. Crews from various departments arrived on scene to find smoke come from...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Leaf Vacuum aims to sweep up fallen leaves

Cedar Rapids — Monday afternoon, The Cedar Rapids Streets Division announced their initiative to cleanup fallen leaves through the city. The CR Leaf Vacuum Program kicked off on Monday, October 3rd. Residents are being asked to keep leaves accessible to crews and free of parked cars. The Division's Leaf...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Vehicle catches fire in Fairfax accident

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 800 block of Eagle Drive. Responders arrived and discovered that the driver of a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas turned into a lot and struck an electrical box on the property, causing it to arc, which in turn caught the vehicle on fire.
FAIRFAX, IA
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Burn ban lifted for Cedar, Delaware Counties in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — After 1-2" of rain fell last weekend, some burn bans have been lifted in eastern Iowa. Cedar and Delaware Counties lifted the burn bans on Sunday, November 6th. Emergency Management officials say if you are conducting a controlled burn to consider the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Hail falls across eastern Iowa

Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. Judge finds landlord illegally withheld security deposits from Univ. of Iowa students. A judge called a Johnson County property manager "dishonest" in ruling he committed fraud against former tenants. Linn County nonprofit talks the benefits of gratitude. Updated: 11...
MARION, IA

