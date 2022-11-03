ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Rumors: 76ers Rival Nets Discussed a Ben Simmons Trade?

The Philadelphia 76ers needed to trade away Ben Simmons last season. As the three-time All-Star refused to return to the court, the Sixers spent more than half the 2021-2022 NBA season employing a healthy player that felt he couldn’t play for the team again. Meanwhile, over in Brooklyn, the...
Enes Kanter Slams NBA And Adam Silver For “Double Standards”

Enes Kanter Freedom slammed the NBA and the league's commissioner Adam Silver for their "double standards" after the suspension of Kyrie Irving following his tweet that promoted an antisemitic documentary. The Nets suspended Irving for at least five games without pay and the guard also faced backlash from the Anti-Defamation...
Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"

The NBA offseason and then the start of the new season have had no shortage of controversy. The players and coaches have put their proverbial foot in their mouths on multiple occasions. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and indeed, Ime Udoka, are names that fans have read over and over again as the things they have done and said have made a large number of headlines.
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Former Miami Heat Center Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Kanye West

Former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal and rapper Kanye West recently had an exchange on Twitter. West was critical about O'Neal, who helped the Heat win their first championship in 2006, about his business practices. "Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham...
Darvin Ham Says The Lakers Have 60,000 Points In The Locker Room, Believes The Offense Is Not A Problem

The Los Angeles Lakers were enjoying a brief period of optimism after winning consecutive games following 5 losses to start the season. The Lakers had struggled mightily to start the season with three-point shooting and defense being a problem for the team but seemed to find a good balance in their 2 wins. Russell Westbrook going to the bench also helped, but despite his mini-resurgence, they couldn't make it 3 in a row on Friday night.
Cardinals Fan Calls On Team To Follow Astros’ Example

Long ago, the St. Louis Cardinals were a model franchise, consistently competing for a World Series title year in and year out. However, they have not reached the World Series since 2013 and haven’t gotten as far as the NLCS since 2019. What the Cardinals did so well during...
Zach LaVine Reveals Honest Truth About His Injury

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine isn't really on full throttle. He's yet to hit his straps to 100% after undergoing surgery in his left knee during the offseason. LaVine admitted as much after the team's 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday, which was the fourth straight game. While this comes across as good news, his honest truth about his health does serve as a bit of a dampener to some.
Report: Obi Toppin had heated argument with Knicks assistant

Third-year New York Knicks big man Obi Toppin apparently got into it this week with one of the team’s first-year assistant coaches. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported on Saturday that Toppin had a heated argument with Knicks assistant Rick Brunson during Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bondy notes though that the two smoothed it over after the game, which the Knicks won 106-104.
Knicks benching Evan Fournier signals possible changes incoming

The New York Knicks made an unprecedented move early in the season on Friday night, reverting Evan Fournier to the bench in favor of second-year wing Quentin Grimes. The lineup change worked for the Knicks, as they snapped their 3-game losing streak and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104. Knicks head...
