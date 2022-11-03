Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
In Search of the Best Pumpkin Pies in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Kevin Love Was Warned By His Trainer When A Cavaliers Executive Pissed Off LeBron James: "Don't Be Surprised If He Has 25 Points This Quarter."
LeBron James will soon be 38 years old. He is currently in the 20th NBA season of his career and is still one of the best players in the league. While he may be showing subtle signs of decline, he's yet to show any major decline. James is on track...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says The End Is Near For Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Since arriving in Brooklyn, it has been one story after another for Kyrie Irving and his co-star, Kevin Durant. From the ugly James Harden experiment to this summer's trade fiasco, the Nets have been mired in chaos and dysfunction for years on end. All of it has led up to...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors have won only three games this season before entering a 4-game losing streak. They've been beaten by weaker teams that aren't supposed to put up a good fight against the Warriors, but this season has brought us some big surprises. Following another painful loss to the...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: 76ers Rival Nets Discussed a Ben Simmons Trade?
The Philadelphia 76ers needed to trade away Ben Simmons last season. As the three-time All-Star refused to return to the court, the Sixers spent more than half the 2021-2022 NBA season employing a healthy player that felt he couldn’t play for the team again. Meanwhile, over in Brooklyn, the...
Yardbarker
Enes Kanter Slams NBA And Adam Silver For “Double Standards”
Enes Kanter Freedom slammed the NBA and the league's commissioner Adam Silver for their "double standards" after the suspension of Kyrie Irving following his tweet that promoted an antisemitic documentary. The Nets suspended Irving for at least five games without pay and the guard also faced backlash from the Anti-Defamation...
Yardbarker
Watch: Monty Williams and Devin Booker React To Trail Blazers Game Winner Against Suns
The Suns now drop to 6-2 on the season and their only two losses have come from both the Trail Blazers as they have lost by a combined 4 points in the two meetings they have faced off in. With the loss tonight, the Suns are now tied with the Trail Blazers for first place in the western conference standing.
Yardbarker
Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"
The NBA offseason and then the start of the new season have had no shortage of controversy. The players and coaches have put their proverbial foot in their mouths on multiple occasions. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and indeed, Ime Udoka, are names that fans have read over and over again as the things they have done and said have made a large number of headlines.
Yardbarker
Fans Want The Lakers To Re-Consider Trading Russell Westbrook For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner
This past summer, the Los Angeles Lakers exhausted all options in their quest to trade Russell Westbrook. With multiple targets in mind, they canvassed the league for any takers on Westbrook, but no teams have come out of the woodwork so far -- well, except for one. In Indiana, the...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested For Altercation At McDonald's
Ben Gordon was a very talented NBA player, who spent 11 seasons in the NBA playing for the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats and Orlando Magic. Recently, the former UConn star has been in the news for the wrong reasons. On Saturday, TMZ reported that Gordon was arrested at...
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Yardbarker
Former Miami Heat Center Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Kanye West
Former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal and rapper Kanye West recently had an exchange on Twitter. West was critical about O'Neal, who helped the Heat win their first championship in 2006, about his business practices. "Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Says The Lakers Have 60,000 Points In The Locker Room, Believes The Offense Is Not A Problem
The Los Angeles Lakers were enjoying a brief period of optimism after winning consecutive games following 5 losses to start the season. The Lakers had struggled mightily to start the season with three-point shooting and defense being a problem for the team but seemed to find a good balance in their 2 wins. Russell Westbrook going to the bench also helped, but despite his mini-resurgence, they couldn't make it 3 in a row on Friday night.
Yardbarker
Zion Williamson Throws Down A Ridiculous Dunk In Warriors-Pelicans Game
It's good to see Williamson back healthy (he missed the entire 2021-22 season), because he is one of the most exciting players in the league. The former Duke superstar finished his night with 16 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes of playing time. He is...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Hiring Ime Udoka Will Bring 'Championship Experience' To Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets parted ways with their two-year head coach Steve Nash after a rough start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The Brooklynites recorded a 2-5 at the time of Nash's firing, but not even his departure was enough to turn things around, as the Nets lost the first game post-Nash.
Yardbarker
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
One of the major news that did the rounds during the offseason was when Blake Griffin signed a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics. Now, it's his pay cut that makes headlines. Griffin took the biggest pay cut in league history from last season to this year, joining the likes...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Calls On Team To Follow Astros’ Example
Long ago, the St. Louis Cardinals were a model franchise, consistently competing for a World Series title year in and year out. However, they have not reached the World Series since 2013 and haven’t gotten as far as the NLCS since 2019. What the Cardinals did so well during...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving's Former Coach, Jim Boylan, Says NBA Star May Never Play For The Nets Again
Less than 10 games into the new NBA season, the situation in Brooklyn has turned volatile. Amid the firing of Steve Nash, and the start of the process to hire his replacement, Kyrie Irving made himself the center of attention again by promoting an anti-semitic film on his social media.
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine Reveals Honest Truth About His Injury
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine isn't really on full throttle. He's yet to hit his straps to 100% after undergoing surgery in his left knee during the offseason. LaVine admitted as much after the team's 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday, which was the fourth straight game. While this comes across as good news, his honest truth about his health does serve as a bit of a dampener to some.
Yardbarker
Report: Obi Toppin had heated argument with Knicks assistant
Third-year New York Knicks big man Obi Toppin apparently got into it this week with one of the team’s first-year assistant coaches. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported on Saturday that Toppin had a heated argument with Knicks assistant Rick Brunson during Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bondy notes though that the two smoothed it over after the game, which the Knicks won 106-104.
Yardbarker
Knicks benching Evan Fournier signals possible changes incoming
The New York Knicks made an unprecedented move early in the season on Friday night, reverting Evan Fournier to the bench in favor of second-year wing Quentin Grimes. The lineup change worked for the Knicks, as they snapped their 3-game losing streak and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104. Knicks head...
Comments / 0