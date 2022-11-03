Read full article on original website
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
NBC Sports
Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in 2006 with the arrival of Zdeno Chara, and the exceptional leadership, compassion and inclusiveness he displayed as team captain for well over a decade. Bergeron, who currently serves as team captain and is one of the franchise's greatest players, helped Chara build that type of culture and environment.
NBC Sports
Kuemper pays tribute to Olaf Kolzig with special mask
The Capitals will be debuting their black Reverse Retro jersey for Saturday's game against the Arizona Coyotes, but that's not the only tribute to the past we will see on the ice. Goalie Darcy Kuemper will be wearing a special goalie mask in tribute to franchise great Olaf Kolzig. Olaf...
NBC Sports
McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
DENVER — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay.
NBC Sports
Bruins release Mitchell Miller; Neely explains decision in statement
The Boston Bruins have reversed course. Boston is parting ways with Mitchell Miller effective immediately, team president Cam Neely announced Sunday night in a statement. The Bruins signed Miller, 20, on Friday but received immediate blowback for the decision. Miller was drafted by the Coyotes in 2020, but Arizona released him after an Arizona Republic investigation uncovered more details of him bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was 14 years old.
NBC Sports
Is that the Flyers ... wearing Cooperalls? 'It's part of us, let's own it'
VOORHEES, N.J. — A picture of Mark Howe rocking Cooperalls was the perfect sales pitch. When the Flyers' head equipment manager Rick Bronwell mentioned the old-school look to the team's senior vice president of marketing Mark Zarthar, he showed him a shot of the Hockey Hall of Famer. There...
NBC Sports
Marchand gives hilarious review of Bruins 'Pooh Bear' jerseys
Mark Brad Marchand down as a fan of the Boston Bruins' 2022-23 NHL Reverse Retro jerseys. The star winger debuted the new look with the B's during their Monday night game against the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. During the matchup, Marchand shared his candid review of the white "Pooh Bear" jerseys.
NBC Sports
What we learned over Warriors' winless five-game road trip
Usually the Warriors are the ones in the record books for all the right reasons. After their 0-5 road trip, that isn't the case. Thursday night's loss to the one-win Orlando Magic was highlighted by the Magic taking 31 more free throws than the Warriors and walking away with 23 more free points than the defending champions.
NBC Sports
Furious Steph gets tech for yelling at ref after no-call
Steph Curry was heated in the Warriors' (4-7) 116-113 win over the Kings (3-6) on Monday night and rightfully so. Midway through the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Kings at Chase Center, Curry drove by Malik Monk, stopped and banked in a tough jumper. Monk came down on Curry, sending the reigning NBA Finals MVP crashing to the ground.
NBC Sports
Klay hilariously fixates on ocean view during press conference
Klay Thompson and the ocean have been a match made in heaven. As the Warriors' nautical aficionado sat down for media availability on Sunday after practice, Thompson couldn't help but notice the view of the Bay right outside the window where the press conference was held. And of course, he...
