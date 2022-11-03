ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Blinken asks Egypt for rights progress before climate meet

By Mohammed ABED
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394dw1_0ixoNP8E00
The sun rises behind the skyline of Egypt's capital Cairo and its Nile river island of Manial /AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Thursday for Egypt to free political prisoners as leaders prepare to visit for the global climate summit.

Rights groups estimate that some 60,000 political prisoners are behind bars in Egypt, which starting next week will welcome more than 90 world leaders including President Joe Biden for COP27.

In a call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Blinken discussed climate and said that US-Egypt cooperation "is strengthened by tangible progress on human rights," the State Department said.

Blinken "welcomed the reported releases over the preceding months of significant numbers of political detainees, and voiced support for additional such pardons and releases, as well as for steps to strengthen due process of law and protections for fundamental freedoms for all," it said.

The statement did not list specific cases but pressure has risen for intervention to free Alaa Abdel Fattah, a prominent dissident who has started a hunger strike and whose family has warned he could die if he is not released during the climate summit.

A major figure in the 2011 revolt that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak, Abdel Fattah is serving a five-year sentence for "broadcasting false news," having already spent much of the past decade behind bars.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said ahead of Blinken's phone call that the United States was closely following Abdel Fattah's plight.

"We've raised repeated concerns about this case and his conditions in detention with the government of Egypt," Price told reporters Wednesday.

Biden took office vowing a firmer stance on human rights with Egypt and other Arab allies but his administration has repeatedly turned to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a former general who toppled the elected government in 2013.

Biden is expected to meet Sisi at the climate summit in the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh and his administration last year relied on Egyptian mediation to end fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militants Hamas.

A group of US lawmakers concerned about human rights in Egypt called Thursday for Biden to redirect its $1.3 billion in annual military aid to Egypt to climate projects in the parched country.

"We are deeply committed to the fight against climate change, and believe international cooperation is central to that effort, but Egypt was the wrong choice for COP27," said the statement led by Democratic Representatives Don Beyer and Tom Malinowski.

sct/tjj

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Israel's Herzog warns Biden of mounting Iran 'challenge'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned President Joe Biden on Wednesday of a mounting Iranian “challenge” as Tehran continues its brutal crackdown over widespread protests led by young Iranians and U.S. efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal flounder. At the start of an Oval Office meeting with Biden, Herzog noted it had been 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini in Iranian security custody, which spurred the protests across Iran. He also noted that Iran was “moving toward” becoming a nuclear power and alluded to Tehran providing Russia with drones that are “killing innocent citizens...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Cop27: What events are taking place during the two-week climate summit?

Cop27, the latest instalment of the United Nations’ annual climate change conference, will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, from 6-18 November.Led by the country’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry, with environment minister Yasmine Fouad serving as the event’s ministerial coordinator and envoy, the summit follows last year’s gathering in Glasgow and will see representatives from countries around the world thrash out the big questions about safeguarding the future of our planet.Cop27 is open to all parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the landmark treaty signed between nations at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro,...
AFP

Military leaders of Ethiopia warring parties talk disarmament

Ethiopian government officials met with representatives of the Tigrayan authorities in Kenya on Monday to discuss plans for disarming the rebels following a peace deal signed last week between the warring sides. The breakthrough accord inked in South Africa, which has been hailed internationally as a key step towards ending the two-year conflict, includes a timetable for disarming the rebels, according to a copy of the document seen by AFP. In a statement issued Monday, the African Union (AU), which mediated the Pretoria talks, said it had convened a meeting of senior commanders from both sides to "discuss and work out... disarmament issues, taking into account the security situation on the ground".
AFP

Jailed activist begins hunger strike ahead of Biden's visit to Cambodia

A jailed outspoken American-Cambodian activist has begun a one-week hunger strike to protest conditions in prison ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to the kingdom. Her strike comes ahead of Biden's visit to capital Phnom Penh later this week to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.
AFP

Iranians stage new protest actions despite widening crackdown

Iranian students protested and shopkeepers went on strike Saturday despite a widening crackdown, according to reports on social media, as demonstrations that flared over Mahsa Amini's death entered an eighth week. - 'Massacre' - Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights said Saturday that at least 186 people have been killed in the protest crackdown, a rise of 10 from Wednesday.
AFP

Pope holds Bahrain mass as death row families urge intervention

About 30,000 flag-waving worshippers attended an open-air mass held by Pope Francis in mainly Muslim Bahrain on Saturday, marked by a small protest by relatives of death row prisoners. Matricia, a Filipina living in Dammam in neighbouring Saudi Arabia, said she felt "lucky" to be at Saturday morning's mass.
AFP

Three migrants blocked in Italy port standoff jump into sea

Three migrants blocked on a rescue ship in Sicily leapt into the sea in desperation Monday, trapped in a standoff between charities that patrol the Mediterranean and Italy's new hard-right government. MSF is one of the handful of charities that rescue migrants at risk of drowning during the perilous crossing from North Africa to Europe, which are now in the crosshairs of new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.
AFP

Russia detains two after bar inferno kills 13

Russian police on Saturday detained two people, including the suspected perpetrator, after a fire killed at least 13 people at a bar in the historic city of Kostroma. "Police officers identified and detained the suspect (behind) unlawful acts in an entertainment establishment in the city of Kostroma, which resulted in a fire and the death of people," Russian police said.
AFP

'I love Trump': Republicans rally for former president in Pennsylvania

He may not be on the ballot in the upcoming US midterm elections, but Donald Trump was still the main draw for Pennsylvania's Republicans Saturday ahead of what they hope will be a "red wave" sweeping control of Congress. The midterms, held two years after the presidential election, are usually seen as a referendum on the current occupant of the White House, and determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate -- as well as many state governors and other officials.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AFP

Japan to tighten rules on donations to religious groups after Abe murder

The Japanese government will propose a new law to prevent harmfully large donations to religious groups, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday, after Shinzo Abe's assassination heightened scrutiny of the Unification Church. "It was heartbreaking to hear their stories," the prime minister told reporters as he outlined plans to curb "malicious donations" in which members of religious groups are pressured to donate often excessive amounts.
AFP

E.Guinea accuses France, Spain, US of election 'interference'

Equatorial Guinea on Sunday accused Spain, France and the United States of "interference" in its presidential and legislative elections scheduled for November 20. In a tweet on Thursday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington was "concerned by reports of arrests and harassment of opposition members and civil society" and called on the government to hold "free and fair" elections.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation 'tense'

Ukraine announced Monday it had received more air defence systems from Western military allies, as officials in Kyiv asked residents to use electricity sparingly after weeks of Russian attacks on energy facilities. I'm coming to work... just like every other day," 21-year-old Kyiv resident Alyona Plekh told AFP. - Helping hands - Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced Monday that Ukraine had received National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and Italian Aspide air defences, adding to weapons supplied by Germany.
AFP

The weakest link? North Korea's crumbling air force

North Korea on Tuesday described its record-breaking blitz of missile launches last week as a "just counteraction" to the biggest-ever US-South Korea air exercises. Last week, many of North Korea's missile launches were drills simulating the destruction of enemy air force bases.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Trump trails 2024 run on eve of US midterm election

Donald Trump grabbed the election eve spotlight on Monday to flag an expected announcement on a new White House run, as America prepares to vote in midterms that polls show could land Congress back under Republican control. Despite facing criminal probes over taking top secret documents from the White House and trying to overturn the 2020 election, Trump is now using the midterms to cement his status as the de facto Republican leader and presumptive presidential nominee.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

US votes with Biden agenda at stake -- and Trump in the wings

Polls opened Tuesday in crucial US midterm elections that could decide the political future of both President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump -- who has all but announced he will seek the White House again in 2024. Trump -- who has been heavily hinting at a new run -- grabbed the election eve spotlight to flag "a big announcement" on November 15, while Biden made a final appeal to Democrats to turn out en masse at the polls.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Italy defends migrant policy after claims of illegal rejections

Italy's new interior minister insisted Monday it was treating migrants "with humanity" after widespread criticism of moves to allow only the most vulnerable to disembark from charity rescue ships. In a joint statement Monday, they welcomed Italy's moves to let off many of the migrants but said "a solution is urgently needed for all remaining survivors".
AFP

Stand-off at port as Italy accepts only some rescued migrants

Italy on Sunday took in families with babies and vulnerable migrants rescued in the Mediterranean as charities slammed Rome's decision to order the others back into international waters. Member of parliament Aboubakar Soumahoro, present as those chosen from the Humanity 1 were disembarked, slammed the "selection of shipwrecked migrants", saying lawyers were already at work on challenging the decision.
AFP

Ukraine's occupied city of Kherson without electricity, water after strike

Ukraine's Russian-occupied city of Kherson was cut off from water and electricity supplies Sunday after an air strike and a key dam in the region was also damaged, local officials said. News of the outage followed reports that the Kakhovka dam in the Russian-controlled region of Kherson was "damaged" by a Ukrainian strike.
AFP

Climate change is speeding up, warns major UN report

Each of the last eight years, if projections for 2022 hold, will be hotter than any year prior to 2015, the UN said Sunday, detailing a dramatic increase in the rate of global warming. Earth has warmed more than 1.1 degrees Celsius since the late 19th century, with roughly half of that increase occurring in the past 30 years, the report shows.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AFP

China playing 'aggressive games' with Canada democracy: Trudeau

China is playing "aggressive games" with democracies and Canadian institutions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned on Monday following a report of foreign interference in its elections. "We have taken significant measures to strengthen the integrity of our elections processes and our systems, and will continue to invest in the fight against election interference, against foreign interference of our democracies and institutions," Trudeau told reporters.
AFP

AFP

92K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy