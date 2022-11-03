ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy

By Joey Linn
 4 days ago

Kareem was once again critical of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been consistently critical of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving over the last several years, and once again had something to say regarding Irving's latest controversy. According to Abdul-Jabbar, Irving is unlikely to change.

"Honestly, there’s little hope that he will change because he’s insulated by fame and money and surrounded by yes-people," Abdul-Jabbar wrote . "There is no motivation to learn how to distinguish propaganda from facts. All that’s left is for the world to decide how it should respond to him."

Abdul-Jabbar added that he was proud of the NBA on TNT crew for calling out Irving, writing, "I couldn’t be prouder of Shaq, Charles, and Reggie for their bold and straightforward comments. They are at the forefront of Black athletes that are condemning the recent antisemitic social media posts by Kyrie Irving and [Kanye West]."

Abdul-Jabbar now joins a long list of former NBA players who have condemned Kyrie Irving's recent behavior, and most recently his inability to issue an apology. While Irving has stated that not everything in the film he shared aligns with his beliefs, he has not apologized for sharing it.

It was only a matter of time before Kareem Abdul-Jabbar broke his silence on Irving's latest controversy, and he did so in a way that was direct. Unfortunately, Abdul-Jabbar does not believe Irving will change any time soon, if ever.

Comments / 12

Whynot
3d ago

I'm not understanding the problem..... for over a thousand years it's been a legend that at least one of the lost tribes ended up in Ethiopia and has the ark of the covenant....and Ethiopia has one of the oldest bibles in the world.

Reply(2)
6
Ramras Montgomery
3d ago

wish athletics, celebrities, and pseudo famous people would stay off social media. most of them are just stupid. why do we need to know about every little thought they have? if they feel a certain way about things that could be considered controversial, they need to keep it to themselves. they don't have to post it on social media. they do it for attention like Kanye. to them any publicity is good publicity. Dummy up and dribble, sing, act, etc and stay in your lane.

Reply
2
