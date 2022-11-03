Read full article on original website
New use for vacant property in Milton sparks debate
Milton, Pa. — A Milton business owner is looking to transform a dilapidated property into a fly ash transfer station — but that will require state and borough approval. Fly ash is the residue left behind from firing coal in plants, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The substance, consisting primarily of silicon, aluminum, iron and calcium, is often repurposed for use in construction materials. David Damaghi, Mr. Milton...
therecord-online.com
LH city council nixes Housing Coalition scaled back Dickey School housing plan
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lock Haven City Council, on a 4-3 vote Monday night, effectively all but killed off a Clinton County Housing Coalition proposal to acquire the old Dickey Elementary School on S. Fairview Street and convert it to housing units. The Coalition came before council with a revised proposal, 11 units of housing with 25 on-site parking spaces.
Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers
The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
wkok.com
Country Cupboard Demolition Underway, Future Still Unknown
LEWISBURG – One of the Valley’s iconic restaurants is officially no more after nearly 50 years of business. Demolition started Monday on the former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops. This comes as Evangelical Community Hospital announced in April it finalized negotiations with the Baylor-Hamm Companies to purchase the property.
6 years after it reopened, Colyer Lake is a treasured spot for Centre County outdoor enthusiasts
The same community members who pushed for repairs to the dam and the ones responsible for many area improvements.
Light repairs begin on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County
Drivers may experience slight delays this week on Interstate 180 in Williamsport, Loyalsock, Fairfield, Muncy, and Muncy Creek townships as a PennDOT maintenance crew does light repairs. The work began this morning at the Route 15 interchange in Williamsport and will continue east along I-180 to mile marker 13 (Muncy/Route 405 interchange) in Muncy Creek Township. The repair work, which will be in both directions of I-180, will be 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 18, weather permitting. Drivers should expect lane restrictions where work is being performed.
therecord-online.com
Pine Creek Township takes ownership of Woolrich Park
AVIS, PA – The transfer of ownership for Woolrich Park has been completed. The township supervisors at their Wednesday monthly meeting, accepted ownership from Clinton County. The transfer all but assures the popular gathering place in the village of Woolrich will remain intact as a community park, as it has been for better than a century.
therecord-online.com
Pine Creek Township Police “Operation Christmas Program” signups start Nov. 4
PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA -The Pine Creek Township Police Department will be accepting families for their “Operation Christmas” program, a help fund designed to provide Christmas gifts to families in need in the Avis Borough, Dunnstable Township, Wayne Township, and Pine Creek Township areas. Application forms can be...
State College developer looking to buy Lycoming Mall
Pennsdale, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall, which is now down to under 10 stores, may be repurposed soon. State College-based developer Famvest LLC is reportedly looking into buying the property by December. Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, said the developer is looking into possibly bringing in a mix of housing and commercial use for the 800,000-square-foot property. When asked if retailers would be part of the plans, Fink said it's possible, but not at the volume the mall once...
wkok.com
Fire Hits Snyder County Business, Apartment, No Injuries Reported
SHAMOKIN DAM – Fire hit an apartment in Snyder County Sunday evening, no one was hurt but a family is being helped by the Red Cross. CSR 911 tells us, volunteers were called to 4747 Susquehanna Trail, that is a Route 15 business and apartment north of the 11 & 15 split. It was near Blue Hill Drive in Shamokin Dam.
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
echo-pilot.com
Two bellwether counties predicted the last Pa. Senate midterms. What new polling says now
Granular polling from a few of Pennsylvania's most competitive counties is hinting at some good news for Democrats. According to the final USA TODAY Network/Suffolk University poll of this midterm cycle, both Centre and Northampton counties are still feeling blue. These counties are considered bellwethers in the commonwealth because of how their results mirrored statewide margins in 2010 and 2018, the past two Pennsylvania midterms that included a contested Senate and governor's race just like Tuesday's election.
New owners of High Knob Inn continue traditions, add changes
Forskville, Pa. — New owners are taking over the beloved High Knob Inn in Forksville, Sullivan County, a restaurant in operation for over 80 years. Now entering retirement, the previous owners, siblings Cynthia McCarthy and Pat Hobbs, ran the business for 43 years, but the Inn has been in the family for even longer. McCarthy's grandmother, Frances Novak, bought the bar in 1955, sixty-seven years ago. Before the Hobbs family,...
therecord-online.com
Chestnut Grove Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex site in temporary delay mode
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Chestnut Grove Recreation Authority plans to use Clinton County’s new planner/engineer to further along its Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex, a massive undertaking between the Lock Haven By-pass and Bald Eagle Creek in Castanea Township. Authority chairman Marci Orndorf discussed the agency’s plans...
Man charged with felony for allegedly stealing tools from hardware store
Muncy, Pa. — Taking a ratchet and drive from a hardware store in Muncy Creek Township cost a man a felony retail theft charge. David Brian Thorpe, 51, of Williamsport, took a ratchet and drive on Aug. 31 from Cole's Hardware, concealed them, and left the store without paying, according to Trooper Nickolaus L. Marple of state police at Montoursville. The items were valued at $37.48. Because Thorpe had previously...
Cleaning lady allegedly steals more than $4,000 from client
Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman who cleaned a client's home in Kelly Township allegedly helped herself to additional pay after she stole a checkbook. State police at Milton say Sharon Ann Davis, 43, of Lewisburg, started using the victim's checks in June to make large payments to herself, totaling $4,213.30. The victim discovered the issue on July 29 when she attempted to move money from her bank account and found...
Four dead in Lycoming County shooting
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner says the shooting in Lycoming County left four people dead, including the shooter. It happened Saturday morning in Jordan Township. Pennsylvania State Police say a man was shooting at vehicles with a rifle. Police fired shots, and the scene was secured. Officials say...
Alleged vandalism at Milton Athletic Complex
MILTON, Pa. — The district just began using the new facility in August following $14 million in updates to the field and sports complex at Alumni Stadium. According to district officials, moments after the Selinsgrove team departed from Milton on Friday evening, various acts of vandalism were found inside the visitor's locker room.
Police looking for tire vandal
Beavertown, Pa. — State Police are looking for a vandal who slashed a woman's tire recently in Beavertown. A 69-year-old woman reported the rear driver's side tire of her 2020 Ford Escape was slashed sometime between Thursday at 9 p.m. at Friday at 8:30 a.m. State Police at Selinsgrove canvassed the neighborhood but were unable to find any information on the vandal. The tire is valued at $145.
wkok.com
Two Road Deaths Reported in Snyder County, Friday and Saturday
SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state troopers say they investigated two tragic crashes involving Valley residents this weekend. The first occurred Friday about 6:30pm in Monroe Township, Snyder County along Penns Drive. Killed in a one vehicle crash was 29-year-old Lance Sensenig of Winfield. They say he was driving an SUV which went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
