First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey Resident
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue State
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx Biz
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspect
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
Turnpike widening opponents say report boosts case against $4.7B plan to add more lanes
A 2020 New Jersey Turnpike Authority engineering report about the proposed $4.7 billion widening of the Hudson County extension and Newark Bay Bridge replacement includes information opponents say boosts their case against the project. A full, unredacted copy of the Jacobs engineering report was obtained by The Jersey Journal, several...
In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical
A school board race in Hunterdon County erupted into what a witness described as a violent confrontation during a noisy rally and counter-demonstration Saturday outside the historic Red Mill in the picturesque Town of Clinton. Police intervened but did not arrest anyone or issue summonses in the incident, where a...
90 days suspension for 2 N.J. cops is a slap on the wrist when a man is still missing. | Calavia-Robertson
I’m still trying to figure this one out so I’m gonna need you to help me do the math: 2 Paterson police officers, 10 departmental policy violations, and two 90-day suspensions — thankfully, without pay, which I have to say right now, is the only part of the equation that makes sense to me.
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
North Bergen considers banning vehicle coverings on public streets
North Bergen is considering a ban on covering vehicles on public streets and in public parking lots. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners voted to do so at the October 26 meeting. The introduced ordinance would prohibit the covering of vehicles parked in the street or in public parking lots.
Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night
A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
2 officers injured, multiple cars struck in Jersey City police crash
A Jersey City police officer lost control of his police SUV while responding to a call, crashing into three parked cars and sending his partner and himself to a local hospital Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred at 4:33 p.m. on Kennedy Boulevard between Wade Street and Warner Avenue, the crash...
Newark city worker shot and wounded Monday, after shooting of 2 officers last week
A Newark city worker was shot and wounded on the job Monday, authorities said, the third city employee shot within six days after two police officers were injured last week. In Monday’s incident, Newark Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 a.m. at St. Charles Street near Komorn Street, in the city’s Ironbound section, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the city’s public safety director, Fritz Fragé.
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
N.J. weather: Warm summer-like air sets record highs in Newark, Atlantic City
Temperatures soared into the upper 70s to low 80s across New Jersey Monday afternoon — and the calendar claims the date is Nov. 7. It was certainly feeling more like late summer instead of three weeks away from Thanksgiving, with a wave of warm air pushing its way into the Garden State and setting several new records in the process.
N.J drug dealer headed to prison for selling fentanyl and cocaine he bought on the dark web
A New Jersey drug dealer has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison for selling cocaine and fentanyl analogue pills he purchased on the dark web. Richard Dobin, 30, of Manasquan, was caught while he tried to expand his operation by manufacturing his own pills using pill press machines and raw powders at a stash house located in Middletown, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said.
Passenger killed after tire crashes windshield on NJ Turnpike
EAST WINDSOR — A woman was killed in a freak accident late Sunday afternoon when a tire crashed through the windshield of an SUV on the New Jersey Turnpike. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the left front tire of a southbound Acura RDX became separated from the vehicle, went over the center divider and into the northbound lanes.
Judge refuses to allow Monmouth voter to be disenfranchised
Superior Court Judge Kathleen S. Sheedy today prevented the disenfranchisement of a Monmouth County woman who changed her voter registration when she moved to Ocean County earlier this year but found herself caught up in a bureaucratic snafu. Maria F. found herself off the voter rolls after her moving date...
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson
A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
Alpert Group Breaks Ground on 40-Unit Affordable Community in Teaneck, New Jersey
TEANECK, N.J. — The Alpert Group, along with its nonprofit partner Geriatric Services Inc., has broken ground on a 40-unit affordable housing community for seniors in Teaneck, just across the Hudson River from Manhattan and The Bronx. The community will rise five stories, and the mostly one-bedroom units are...
Popular sandwich shop expanding into Ocean County, NJ
Did you bring lunch or do you want to order something?. OK, where should we order from? I am thinking something quick and handheld so we can chow down and then get back to work. Any suggestions? None?!. I have just the place. Have you ever heard of Hoagitos?. They...
Drunk Driver Struck Parked Vehicle and Flips Car in Wantagh
The Public Information Office reports the arrest of a Rockville Centre individual for Driving While Intoxicated at 11:04pm in Wantagh. According to Officers, defendant William Hunt, 68, of 24 S. Park Drive was operating a 2014 Subaru Forrester northbound on Wantagh Avenue when the vehicle struck an unoccupied parked vehicle causing the Subaru to flip onto its side.
Liberty State Park advocates to Nat’l Park Service: Don’t foist helicopters on us
Should the visitor experience at one park be prioritized over that of another?. As the National Park Service looks to strike a deal with helicopter tourism companies that would divert the aircrafts away from Liberty Island and Ellis Island, advocates of Liberty State Park fear that the helicopters will instead create a noisy, dangerous situation by hovering over their park.
Man, 93, struck and killed by vehicle in East Orange
A 93-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in East Orange on Saturday, authorities said. Earnest Green was hit around 6:30 p.m. near the corner of South Arlington Avenue and Central Avenue in East Orange, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Green, of East Orange, was...
Two attacks on NYPD officers patrolling subway in under an hour: police
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — While patrolling subway stations, two separate groups of NYPD officers were attacked within an hour Saturday afternoon, police said. A man, 41, was standing too close to the edge of the platform in the Park Place station on the Nos. 2 and 3 lines around 4 p.m., police said. When two officers […]
