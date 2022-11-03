ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical

A school board race in Hunterdon County erupted into what a witness described as a violent confrontation during a noisy rally and counter-demonstration Saturday outside the historic Red Mill in the picturesque Town of Clinton. Police intervened but did not arrest anyone or issue summonses in the incident, where a...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters

Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night

A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Newark city worker shot and wounded Monday, after shooting of 2 officers last week

A Newark city worker was shot and wounded on the job Monday, authorities said, the third city employee shot within six days after two police officers were injured last week. In Monday’s incident, Newark Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 a.m. at St. Charles Street near Komorn Street, in the city’s Ironbound section, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the city’s public safety director, Fritz Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
Terry Mansfield

Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J drug dealer headed to prison for selling fentanyl and cocaine he bought on the dark web

A New Jersey drug dealer has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison for selling cocaine and fentanyl analogue pills he purchased on the dark web. Richard Dobin, 30, of Manasquan, was caught while he tried to expand his operation by manufacturing his own pills using pill press machines and raw powders at a stash house located in Middletown, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Judge refuses to allow Monmouth voter to be disenfranchised

Superior Court Judge Kathleen S. Sheedy today prevented the disenfranchisement of a Monmouth County woman who changed her voter registration when she moved to Ocean County earlier this year but found herself caught up in a bureaucratic snafu. Maria F. found herself off the voter rolls after her moving date...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson

A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
longisland.com

Drunk Driver Struck Parked Vehicle and Flips Car in Wantagh

The Public Information Office reports the arrest of a Rockville Centre individual for Driving While Intoxicated at 11:04pm in Wantagh. According to Officers, defendant William Hunt, 68, of 24 S. Park Drive was operating a 2014 Subaru Forrester northbound on Wantagh Avenue when the vehicle struck an unoccupied parked vehicle causing the Subaru to flip onto its side.
WANTAGH, NY
NJ.com

Liberty State Park advocates to Nat’l Park Service: Don’t foist helicopters on us

Should the visitor experience at one park be prioritized over that of another?. As the National Park Service looks to strike a deal with helicopter tourism companies that would divert the aircrafts away from Liberty Island and Ellis Island, advocates of Liberty State Park fear that the helicopters will instead create a noisy, dangerous situation by hovering over their park.
NJ.com

Man, 93, struck and killed by vehicle in East Orange

A 93-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in East Orange on Saturday, authorities said. Earnest Green was hit around 6:30 p.m. near the corner of South Arlington Avenue and Central Avenue in East Orange, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Green, of East Orange, was...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy