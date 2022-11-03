ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

WIBW

Washburn football falls to undefeated Pittsburg State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Ichabods were unable to rally from a 17 point halftime deficit against the Pitt Statt Saturday afternoon at Yager Stadium, falling 37-23 to the Gorillas. After quarterback Jared Taylor connected with star receiver James Letcher Jr. on an impressive 86 yard touchdown pass to...
TOPEKA, KS
Four States Home Page

Seneca advances following a big win against Hollister

SENECA, Mo. — It’s playoff season for high school football in Missouri. In every MSHSAA (Missouri State High School Activities Association) playoff game, the winners advance to the next round, while the losing team’s season comes to an end. In Class 2, one of several matchups taking place this Saturday afternoon (11/5): The Seneca Indians […]
SENECA, MO
The Spun

Look: Kansas Goalpost Ends Up In Lake Near Campus

Following Kansas' upset win over No. 16 Oklahoma State on Saturday, the Rock Chalk faithful removed the stadium's goalpost from the stadium and had it floating within the nearby river within minutes. As KU's football account tweeted, "Bad day to be a goalpost." "Rock Chalk Jayhawk!" a fan cheered. "Bowl...
LAWRENCE, KS
northerniowan.com

UNI shocks No. 1-ranked Kansas

Editor’s Note: This article was published on March 26, 2010, when UNI defeated No. 1 Kansas to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team shocked the college basketball world Saturday night with a 60-67 victory over the No. 1 ranked and top seeded Kansas University Jayhawks in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Panthers (30-4) came away victorious behind a strong defensive effort and another late three-pointer from senior guard Ali Farokhmanesh who hit the game-winning three the night before as well against the University of Nevada – Las Vegas in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Golf Digest

Jayhawks security's reaction to fans ripping up the goalposts after Kansas ended their bowl drought is the funniest thing you’ll ever hear

Saturday was one of the craziest days college football has seen in years. Tennessee, Alabama, and Clemson all fell to lower-seeded opposition. The Spartans stormed back to beat a very good Illinois team after the lowest point in their program’s history. Miami hit a rock bottom of their own. So on and so forth. It was a bottomless brunch of storylines, but amidst the mimosa pitchers and eggs benedict, one news bulletin almost snuck by: With their 37-16 upset of Oklahoma State, the Kansas Jayhawks became bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, ending the longest active postseason drought in FBS.
LAWRENCE, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self & assistant Norm Roberts on upcoming suspensions (Listen)

Following Kansas’ 94-63, exhibition victory over Pitt State on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Norm Roberts were made available to media to discuss the game and the self-imposed four-game suspension for Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend for their role in the NCAA infractions case against the program.
LAWRENCE, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Republic takes down Webb City in district semifinals

WEBB CITY, Mo. – Republic fights off a 14-point deficit to beat Webb City 30-21 in the district semifinals. The Cardinals end the season with a 6-4 record. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WEBB CITY, MO
WIBW

2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Cannabis advocates in Joplin share their thoughts on Amendment 3

JOPLIN, Mo. – Some Joplin residents gathered today to encourage other Missouri voters to vote yes on Amendment 3. Cannabis enthusiasts gathered near 7th and Range Line in Joplin today with the hopes of encouraging others to help legalize recreational cannabis in Missouri. Organizers say the event ran from...
JOPLIN, MO
KSNT News

First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance

Topeka (KSNT) – We are now several days into November and there are whispers of a few snowflakes in the forecast. A strong storm system is on the way and is expected to develop over northeast Kansas as we wrap up the work week. This system is bringing strong winds to the area and mostly […]
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KANSAS STATE

