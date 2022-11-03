ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

The Georgia Sun

Car crashes into DeKalb County classroom full of students

Three students at a girls school in DeKalb County were taken to the hospital this morning after a car crashed into their classroom. Ivy Preparatory Academy for Girls at Kirkwood’s school day was interrupted at about 10:30 a.m. after an automobile drove into a classroom. Three students were transported to Children’s Hospital at Egleston with non-life threatening injuries.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

What do you think of the Dunwoody Police Department?

DUNWOODY — Do you have an opinion about the Dunwoody Police Department? If you do, city leaders want to hear from you. The City of Dunwoody is working with BerryDunn, a national consulting firm, to conduct a comprehensive operational assessment of the Dunwoody Police Department. This independent assessment requires a thorough review of information from both internal and external sources.
DUNWOODY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Road rage incident ends in OIS in Atlanta

ATLANTA – GBI is investigating an APD officer involved shooting that occurred during a road rage incident between two drivers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Police Department (APD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on October 25, 2022. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured during the incident.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Man sentenced to 65 years after Stockbridge love triangle turns deadly

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A man will spend 65 years in jail after a jury found him guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in 2019, according to the Henry County District Attorney's Office. Investigators said that 32-year-old Steven “Hawk” Nichols was meeting his girlfriend at a Dollar General in...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

