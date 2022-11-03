Read full article on original website
Man wanted in ex-girlfriend’s murder was out on bond on charges related to her, sheriff says
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Douglas County are looking for a man they say murdered his ex-girlfriend on Friday. Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said in a news conference on Monday that Harold Dakers, 34, is accused of the murder of Kaleshia Lyons, 29. Pounds says, at the...
Convicted Clayton County sheriff asking for full pension benefits
ATLANTA — Clayton County’s now-former Sheriff Victor Hill, convicted of breaking the law while in office and vowing to appeal, now wants his full pension benefits. And he wants the benefits paid to him even as he faces years in federal prison. Hill is awaiting sentencing following his...
DeKalb gets five new magistrate judges
DeKalb County has five new magistrate judges, a move that officials said “will further assist the court in continuing to...
Bodycam video shows police arrest man they say was responsible for multiple killings
ATLANTA — Body camera footage from late October shows the moments that Atlanta police arrested a suspect wanted for multiple killings in several counties. Officers say they got an alert that the suspect’s car was spotted on Fairburn Road Southwest around 1 a.m. on Oct. 29. They say...
Car crashes into DeKalb County classroom full of students
Three students at a girls school in DeKalb County were taken to the hospital this morning after a car crashed into their classroom. Ivy Preparatory Academy for Girls at Kirkwood’s school day was interrupted at about 10:30 a.m. after an automobile drove into a classroom. Three students were transported to Children’s Hospital at Egleston with non-life threatening injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
Note found on allegedly armed man fatally shot by Gwinnett police, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police shot and killed an allegedly armed man who was carrying a note during an incident near Norcross. There was a police presence Friday morning on Singleton Road south of Interstate 85. Police said officers responded to a call about a man with a gun at around 8:30 a.m.
Man steals Grady ambulance, arrested after he runs a red light, police say
ATLANTA — A man is in custody after Atlanta Police said he stole a Grady ambulance from 550 Peachtree Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, shortly after being made aware of the stolen ambulance an officer spotted an ambulance near Piedmont Road and Monroe Drive.
What do you think of the Dunwoody Police Department?
DUNWOODY — Do you have an opinion about the Dunwoody Police Department? If you do, city leaders want to hear from you. The City of Dunwoody is working with BerryDunn, a national consulting firm, to conduct a comprehensive operational assessment of the Dunwoody Police Department. This independent assessment requires a thorough review of information from both internal and external sources.
Man shot, killed in roadway after argument in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody after Clayton County police said he shot and killed a man near the Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road intersection Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, the incident happened just before...
Investigation discovers more than 1,000 absentee ballots in Cobb County were not mailed to voters
The Scoop: Following reports that some residents who requested absentee ballots never received them, Cobb County elections officials investigated and discovered more than 1,000 ballots were never mailed to voters. The Cause: Elections and Registrations Director Janine Eveler attributed the situation to human error, with new staff not following procedures...
Dozens of officers respond to double shooting at DeKalb apartment complex, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are currently investigating after two people were shot at an apartment complex. Officers say they were called to the apartment complex on Bouldercrest Road on Friday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NewsChopper 2 flew over the...
‘What? Whoa!’ Family of Gwinnett coach killed in QT parking lot stunned by courtroom request
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Gwinnett County coach killed putting air in his tires is speaking for the first time, as the accused shooter faces a judge. Bradley Coleman’s mother told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that she was outraged that the accused shooter’s attorney tried to get bond for him on Thursday.
Mysterious masked runner carries political message through Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) A mystery man in Forsyth County is taking the phrase running for office quite literally. Residents are stumped over the identity of a man spotted around town jogging shirtless in a Donald Trump mask and cape, wearing American flag-inspired shorts and boxing gloves while holding a large Herschel Walker flag unfurled behind him.
21-year-old charged with DUI in crash that killed Gwinnett cheerleader booked into jail
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Days after the death of a Mill Creek High School student in a car accident, the driver of that car has been booked into Gwinnett County Jail. The Mill Creek cheer team posted on Sunday afternoon that one of their junior cheerleaders, 16-year-old Caitlyn Pollock, of Buford, died in the accident the night before.
Supreme Court says Lindsey Graham must testify in Fulton County 2020 election case
The U.S. Supreme Court ordered U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham Tuesday to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The ruling vacated a temporary stay Associate Justice Clarence Thomas had granted Graham. Fulton District Attorney...
valdostatoday.com
Road rage incident ends in OIS in Atlanta
ATLANTA – GBI is investigating an APD officer involved shooting that occurred during a road rage incident between two drivers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Police Department (APD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on October 25, 2022. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured during the incident.
WMAZ
Man sentenced to 65 years after Stockbridge love triangle turns deadly
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A man will spend 65 years in jail after a jury found him guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in 2019, according to the Henry County District Attorney's Office. Investigators said that 32-year-old Steven “Hawk” Nichols was meeting his girlfriend at a Dollar General in...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two men threatening to sue Cartersville school district for $2 million for killing endangered fish
After their attorney sent a letter to the city school district in August, they did clean it up. But the men said they are killing an endangered 2-inch fish species.
Father grieving after son dies in crash involving Clayton County Police officer
CLAYTON, Ga. — The father of a driver killed after a police crash is overcome with grief. "My son is gone, man," Butler said with emotion as he paces the scene, where his oldest son Kelvontae Zikel Banks died. He was killed early Friday morning after getting to a...
Traffic stop leads to massive meth lab bust in Gwinnett County
Federal authorities say they have busted a large meth lab in Gwinnett County that has ties to a Mexican drug cartel. A Drug Enforcement Administration agent says a truck stopped in Banks County yielded over 100 pounds of multicolored methamphetamine. “The meth was all colored, different colors and we had...
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
