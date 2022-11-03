Michigan High School Football Playoffs - How to watch the big District Final matchups | Live Stream Info, Start Times

Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan high school football photos 2022: Our favorites from second round playoff games
District champions were crowned across Michigan as the high school football playoffs entered the second week on Friday, Nov. 4. MLive photographers had the games covered with images from seven games across the state.
How late can I buy Powerball tickets? Cut-off time for record $1.9 billion jackpot
LANSING, MI -- If you’re one of the millions and millions of players planning to buy tickets for the world record $1.9 billion Powerball drawing on Monday, Nov. 7, make sure you don’t wait too long to pick them up. Although the drawing doesn’t take place until 11...
Judge ends Karamo’s ‘intolerable’ lawsuit to stop Detroit absentee ballots
A “false flag of election law violations and corruption.”. That’s how a Michigan judge described a lawsuit from Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo, ruling Monday her lawyers had no evidence to prove Detroit should upend its mail ballot processes. “Such harm to the citizens of the...
High wind set to move into Michigan Saturday
Some minor damage and power outages will be possible as gusts head up near 60mph. Make sure you secure loose objects, especially if you live out in the open.
Record warmth on the way before temperatures crash to winter
We still have four nice fall days before the temperatures crash Saturday morning. A few cities will set new records for warm temperatures. Thursday and Friday are the days with potential record warm temperatures. The easiest records to set will be the warm morning low temperatures. Strong southerly winds will hold up the temperatures Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. There should be several record warm low temperatures Thursday morning.
Michigan man found out he won $1M Powerball prize by watching morning news
The Powerball jackpot, now worth an estimated $1.5 billion, hasn't been won since Aug. 3, but a Michigan man got a piece of it. Norman Doerr, who lives in Ubly near Bay City in Huron County, recently purchased a ticket that matched the five white balls drawn Oct. 19 — 6-8-15-27-42 —...
WLKY.com
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
'Luckiest store in Michigan' hopes for another Powerball winner Wednesday
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Party World in Comstock Park claims to be the "luckiest store in Michigan." The party store has sold eight major jackpots of $100,000 or more. The last one was about 12 years ago at $57 million. With the Powerball drawing at the second-largest jackpot in...
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’
A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
32K Consumers Energy customers without power, crews race for Election Day
KENT COUNTY, MI – About 32,000 Consumers Energy customers remain without power Monday, Nov. 7, after strong winds Saturday took down nearly 2,000 power lines. Most of the remaining outages are in rural areas. Consumers added nearly 100 crews to restore power before voting begins Tuesday in the mid-term...
13abc.com
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
Consumers Energy works to restore power at polling places before election
KENT COUNTY, MI – About 52,000 utility customers remain without power Monday, Nov. 7, after a weekend windstorm damaged many power lines, utility officials said. Consumers Energy reported 44,149 customers are without power while DTE reported 5,896. Great Lakes Energy reported 2,353 without power in Northern Michigan. The outages...
A Wallaby is on the loose in Michigan
The United States Department of Agriculture says the exotic animal is not a threat to public safety.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Build your own burger at The BoardRoom
SAGINAW, MI — Downtown Saginaw’s The BoardRoom has a new menu featuring build-your-own burgers with plenty of possibilities so you can try a different one each time you visit. The customizable burgers starting at $12 feature your choice of protein, cheese, toppings, sauces and sides. Locally-sourced protein options...
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
5 themes to watch in Michigan’s midterm election
Michigan voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, electing candidates in everything from statewide to local races. Just what Michigan’s political landscape will look like is up in the air, but as the election has played out, there are a few themes that seem to stick out. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: Thousands in the dark from high winds
Southeast Michigan was under a wind advisory until 9 p.m. on Saturday with gusts topping 60 mph. 21,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan. Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here. Track the live interactive Michigan Weather Radar here 🌧️
fox2detroit.com
Winning $1M Powerball tickets sold at two Michigan locations, including Redford
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two lottery players in Michigan scored $1 million Powerball awards during this weekend's massive jackpot drawing. And there's still more to play as the winning numbers for the $800 million jackpot remains elusive. The next drawing, with total potential winnings now up to $1 billion in cash, is scheduled for Monday.
The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776
The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
MLive
54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0