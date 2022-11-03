Read full article on original website
Person shot in the leg in downtown Austin overnight, APD searching for suspect
A person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg in downtown Austin overnight. The Austin Police Department said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 7th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard. ALSO | One killed in auto-pedestrian collision off...
Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter for crash that killed pedestrian
A woman is now facing prison time after a crash last week in South Austin that left a pedestrian dead. It happened Friday, Nov. 4, in the 800 block of East Riverside Drive, just west of I-35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the address for a crash...
APD searching for missing 76-year-old last seen in northwest Austin
The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man with a cognitive illness who was last seen in northwest Austin on Sunday. Police say Paul Patterson, 76, was reported missing on Monday morning. Patterson was last seen on Sunday around 4:00 p.m. leaving a medical facility near the intersection of Amherst Drive and Parmer Lane.
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run collision in N Austin
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in north Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department said the collision happened at 10400 Metric Boulevard at 2:58 p.m. ALSO | Person shot in the leg in downtown Austin overnight, APD searching...
Dripping Springs man shot and killed after he allegedly rushed deputies with knife
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A man has died after being shot by a Hays County Sheriff's deputy in Dripping Springs early Saturday morning. According to a Hays County Sheriff's Office press release, deputies responded to the 1300 block of Trinity Hills in the Belterra Subdivision in Dripping Springs regarding a disturbance between 28-year-old John File and a wrecker driver.
One killed in auto-pedestrian collision off I-35 Service Road in Pflugerville overnight
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A person traveling on foot off the Interstate 35 Frontage Road has died after they were struck by a vehicle in Travis County overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 12:23 a.m. reporting the auto-pedestrian collision at 15700-15827 North I-35 Service Road in Pflugerville. This is near the intersection with Grand Avenue Parkway.
Law enforcement agencies across Texas, US face recruitment challenges
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department expects to graduate just over 60 new officers this month, but even after adding to their ranks, they’ll still have a couple of hundred vacancies to fill. APD says they’re trying to find creative solutions to a nationwide recruiting problem.
Gourdough's Public House closes South Lamar location due to labor shortages, inflation
The owners of Gourdough’s Public House closed their South Lamar location Saturday due to issues with labor shortages and inflation. Paula Samford, one of the owners, told CBS Austin that Sunday was supposed to be the last day of service, but the community came out to support them on Saturday and the restaurant sold out of everything by 8:30 p.m.
Free rides for Austin area voters on Election Day
It will be easier than ever to get to the polls to cast a ballot on Tuesday, November 8. Across Austin and nine surrounding counties free and reduced-price rides are being rolled out on Election Day. CapMetro is suspending fares on all CapMetro services on Election Day. That will make...
Still Austin Music Monday: Elle Townley releases new music video for her single "Fighter"
Performing since the age of 8 our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday guest is the talented Elle Townley. Now at age 14, she has been nominated for the Best Young Artist award by the Texas Country Music Association! Her modern country sound has impressed audiences across central Texas and today she's taking the We Are Austin stage with the music video for her new single, "Fighter."
Austin Thyroid shares why having your hormones checked is important for overall health
They are the chemical messengers in your body that can affect your growth, metabolism, and even mood. We are talking about hormones. so today Dr. Simone Scumpia with Austin Thyroid and Endocrinology is sharing everything you always wanted to ask about hormones and endocrinology. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
Ukrainian and Iranian communities stand in solidarity at rally
AUSTIN, Texas — As the war in Ukraine is now nearing its nine-month mark, Saturday Ukrainians and Iranians gathered outside the Texas State Capitol to show support for each other. The rally forged two communities that share unfortunate commonalities together. “These things are not separate from each other,” said...
Early voting turnout lower than expected
AUSTIN, Texas — The countdown is on until the 2022 midterm elections. The City of Austin will soon see a new mayor take over, and the state of Texas could possibly see a new governor at the Capitol. The latest count by the Travis County Clerk's Office shows just...
