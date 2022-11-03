ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Zaslav Warns Creating Content At “Any Cost Is Over” But Says “Golden Age” Is Still Alive & Kicking

By Peter White
 4 days ago

“The grand experiment of creating something at any cost is over,” warned David Zaslav.

But the President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery believes that the “golden age of content” is “absolutely not over”.

This comes as Zaslav revealed plans to raise its savings target to $3.5B, up $500M over its initial target.

The new owners of HBO et al. have been cutting content costs across the company, killing a number of high-profile series such as J.J. Abrams’ HBO drama series Demimonde , which was reported to have a budget of mid-$200M, as well as slashing series such as The Big D, Chad and others on the Turner networks side.

It has also got HBO Max out of the reality business and killed its kids and young adults content on the streamer.

“I was recently asked if I thought the golden age of content was over. I said absolutely not. There’s nothing more important than content, people consuming more content than they ever have. But it has to be great content. It’s no longer about how much,” he said.

He highlighted series and movies such as House of the Dragon, Euphoria, The Batman, Harry Potter, Friends and The Big Bang Theory.

He also said that the “strategy to collapse all windows, start linear and theatrical and spend money with abandon, while making a fraction in return… is deeply flawed”.

Zaslav reiterated plans to spend more than its ever done and addressed the write-downs and removals of a number of series from HBO Max including scripted series such as C amping, Mrs. Fletcher, Run and Vinyl and reality series such as Ellen’s Next Great Designer and Generation Hustle as well as a slew of animated series.

“All those write offs… we didn’t take one show off a platform that is going to help us in any way,” he said.

Deadline

Most Disney Shows, Including ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘9-1-1’, Drop Covid Vaccine Requirement After Company Lifts Mandate On U.S. Productions

Disney no longer requires vaccinations for the casts of all of its U.S. productions, as well as those who come into contact with them on set. I hear the majority of Disney-produced series have now lifted the mandate, including ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 and Fox’s 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star. According to sources, a few U.S-based series produced/co-produced by various Disney divisions are keeping the requirement in place, including ABC’s The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds, whose lead studio is eOne. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher revealed the development in a TikTok video captioned “@disney pulls the...
Deadline

Laney Chantal Dies: ‘Face Off’ Reality Show Contestant And Makeup/FX Artist Was 33

Laney Chantal, who appeared on Season 5 of SyFY’s Face Off, died this week of an accidental drug overdose, her family said. She was 33. Chantal died Monday in Milford, Michigan, her family confirmed in a public obituary. They noted that she “struggled with various mental illnesses throughout her adult life.” Born Alaina Chantal Parkhurst, Chantal joined Face Off in 2013 for its fifth season. However, she later voluntarily withdrew from the show, earning its fifth-place spot. Despite the withdrawal, Chantal continued working in makeup, helping Bella Thorne and Marilyn Manson with their looks, among others. She created the “Head FX Makeup” for rapper Lil...
MILFORD, MI
Deadline

Siobhán Cullen To Lead Irish Dark Comedy-Drama ‘Obituary’, Co-produced By Tua Films, APC Studios For Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: APC Studios UK and Irish independent production company Tua Films (aka Magamedia) are co-producing Irish dark comedy-crime drama Obituary exclusively in the U.S. for streaming service Hulu, with RTÉ in Ireland pre-buying the series. Irish TV and theatre actress Siobhán Cullen, whose recent credits include family comedy-drama The Dry and crime drama The Long Call, stars as Elvira Clancy, an obituarist working at a small-town newspaper, who suddenly finds herself being paid by the obituary due to cuts. When she “accidentally” kills a nasty piece of work, she discovers she might have an untapped bloodlust, and sets her sights on other...
Deadline

‘Fear The Invisible Man’: HG Wells Remake Inks Key International Deals — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: UK-based sales firm 101 Films International has inked a raft of key deals on Fear the Invisible Man, a feature remake of the HG Wells novel The Invisible Man, from director Paul Dudbridge (Horizon). The flick, written by Philip Daay (Crystal’s Shadow) and developed by producer Monika Gergelova (Checkmate), has been acquired for North America (Screen Media), France (Factoris Films), Germany (Dolphin), and India (Superfine films). 101 Films will hold onto the UK rights. Set in the late 1890s and filmed in South West England, the film follows Adeline, a young British woman who provides shelter to an old medical school...
Deadline

‘The Crown’ Star Highlights Martin Bashir’s “Outsider Status” At BBC, Defends Decision To Include Diana Panorama Interview

The Crown controversy has taken another turn ahead of the arrival of Season 5 this week on Netflix.  Following the disapproval voiced by several public figures of producers’ focus on the tumultuous events within the British monarchy of the 1990s – divorces, books, interviews, leaked telephone calls with lovers and even a terrible fire destroying priceless art at Windsor Castle – one of the new season’s stars has whipped up debate in another direction.  Prasanna Puwanarajah plays Martin Bashir, the BBC journalist who landed the scoop of the decade in sitting down with Princess Diana for her only solo feature-length interview, in...
Deadline

‘A Million Little Things’ Will End With Season 5, ABC Confirms & Sets Premiere Date – Watch Cast Video

It is now official: the upcoming fifth season of ABC’s A Million Little Things will be its last. The final chapter will premiere February 8 and will air in the serialized ensemble drama’s original time slot, Wednesday 10 p.m., where AMLT launched in fall 2018. After a stint on Thursday, the show returned to Wednesday midway through Season 3. The cast of AMLT made the announcement in a video message for fans. (You can watch it above.) Related Story ABC Sets Midseason Dates; ‘The Rookie’ Shows Paired On Tuesdays Related Story Family Comedy 'Moore & More' In The Works At ABC From Lauren Ashley Smith...
Deadline

Nick Carter Breaks Down In Tears Remembering Brother Aaron During Backstreet Boys Concert

Aaron Carter was found dead in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, and his brother Nick Carter performed in London with the Backstreet Boys where his emotions were on full display. As the group performed the song “No Place” during their appearance at The O2 Arena, images of Nick and Aaron appeared on the big screens. After the group finished their performance, Kevin Richardson took a moment to address the audience. “That was the very last single of the ‘DNA’ album and that song is very special to us because it’s about family,” he said as the audience shouted their support for...
Deadline

Toni Collette Says Intimacy Coordinators Are “Not Always A Necessity” But There “As A Safety Net”

Toni Collette is talking about intimacy coordinators and how she doesn’t always think they are necessary. “I have to say, in a couple of scenes and different various jobs, I have been offered an intimacy coordinator,” the United States of Tara star told IndieWire in an interview. “But I have felt so connected and safe with my creative partners that the intimacy coordinator felt like they were encroaching upon the process, and I’ve denied them access to the actual scene because I didn’t feel like I needed them.” Earlier this year, Game of Thrones actor Sean Bean expressed to The Times of...
Deadline

Netflix Lands Rights To ‘Gears Of War’ With Plans For Movie And Animated Series Adaptations

Following months of negotiations, Netflix has landed rights to popular Xbox video game Gears of War. The streamer will partner with The Coalition, the video game developer behind the title, and work with them to develop a feature film adaptation as well as an animated series. As of now there are no producers, writers or directors involved, but the property is expected to be a top priority for Netflix and development should begin quickly on getting those positions filled. The game is set on a planet on the brink of societal collapse when a monstrous threat from below in the form of...
Deadline

Lin-Manuel Miranda To Play Hermes In ‘Percy Jackson & The Olympians’ Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lin-Manuel Miranda is set for a key guest-starring role on Disney+’s upcoming series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Based on Rick Riordan’s bestselling book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Walter Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus. Miranda, who is a fan of...
Deadline

‘Black Adam’ Rocks Past $300M WW – International Box Office

Warner Bros/New Line/DC’s Black Adam handily crossed $300M global this frame, landing so far at $182.3M from the international box office and $319.7M worldwide. The movie has seen some strong holds both domestically and overseas in its first weekends, down just 35% offshore this session, but will be cut short when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever starts rollout this week. Nevertheless, the Dwayne Johnson-starrer has amply, and importantly, filled out a lull. Black Adam led the international box office again in its third weekend, adding $25.4M from 76 overseas markets. Notable holds were seen in such hubs as Belgium (+30%), Sweden (+11%), Brazil (-11%),...
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’: Title Of Episode 1 From Fifth & Final Season Revealed

It was Stranger Things Day on Nov. 6 and fans of the Netflix series came together to celebrate it. Throughout the day there were many revelations, including the title of the first episode from the final season of the sci-fi adventure. To cap off the special day, it was revealed that Episode 1 of Season 5 of Stranger Things is titled “Chapter One: The Crawl.” Another tidbit is that the episode will be written by the creators themselves — The Duffer Brothers. Stranger Things Day had special screenings across U.S. movie theaters that projected Stranger Things 4: Volume 2. Around the globe,...
Deadline

Channel 4 Welcomes ‘Fur Babies’; France’s 440Hz Launches Music Supervision Arm (Exclusive); ‘Boy From Heaven’ Bags Prizes; ZDF Boards Kids Toon ’Ernest and Célestine’ — Global Briefs

Channel 4 Welcomes Wonderhood Studios’ ‘Fur Babies’ Channel 4 has commissioned David Abraham’s Wonderhood Studios to produce a four-part doc series following Britain’s pet owners through the pregnancy and birth of their pets. In Fur Babies (working title), vet practices across the UK have been rigged to capture the initial ultrasounds and pregnancy checks, labors, complications, and the final heart-warming moments when the offspring are rehomed. Wonderhood, whose founder Abraham was once Channel 4 CEO, is producing in association with All3Media International. France’s 440Hz Launches Music Supervision Arm (Exclusive) French music rights management platform 44oHz has launched a music supervision branch aimed at...
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Sees Slight Audience Growth For Second Episode

It appears audiences are hungry for more of The White Lotus. The second episode of Season 2 grew to 1.6 million live + same day viewers on Sunday night across across HBO Max and linear telecasts, according to HBO. That’s up about 2% from the premiere episode’s 1.5 million total viewers. After one week, the Season 2 premiere is currently tracking at 5.3 million viewers across platforms — a number that the premiere episode of Season 1 didn’t hit for about three weeks. Halloween weekend’s Season 2 debut had already posted impressive live + same-day growth, with a 63% increase from the Season...
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

BritBox International Signs Sanjeev Bhaskar For Drama Series ‘Inspector Singh Investigates’, Acquires Richard Harris And Peter O’Toole Docs

EXCLUSIVE: BritBox International has tapped Sanjeev Bhaskar as the lead for its latest original drama series, Inspector Singh Investigates, and has picked up docs about legendary acting mavericks Richard Harris and Peter O’Toole. Inspector Singh Investigates is a three-part drama that BritBox International has co-commissioned alongside UK distributor DCD Rights and 108 Media. BritBox International, which operates outside the UK, takes North American and Australian rights, we’ve learned. 108 Media London, the UK production wing of international content firm 108 Media is producing the series, which will be shot in Malaysia. DCD Rights is selling it internationally (excluding North America and Australia). The...
Deadline

Ex-Twitter Exec Shares His Two Biggest Concerns For Company After Elon Musk Halves Workforce

Following a black Friday for many now ex-Twitter employees, a former exec at the platform has shared his two big concerns for Twitter and its remaining staff.  Sunil Singhvi – former director of media partnerships at Twitter, where bss Elon Musk’s first big move was to shell half the global workforce, meaning at least 3,000 staff lost their jobs – told the BBC of the challenge of having the high profile leader using the platform himself to share his his thoughts and ideas.  He told Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday morning: “It’s incredibly hard for a company to work in that...
Deadline

Twitter Ex-CEO Jack Dorsey Says He Can “Understand” Why His Former Employees Hate Him

A few hours after a story emerged that indicated there’s little love for him among Twitter workers past and present, the service’s former Twitter CEO and cofounder Jack Dorsey has responded. The animosity toward Dorsey has reached a fever pitch in the wake of the service firing a reported 3,700 people from its 7,500 worldwide workforce. Many blamed him for allowing the money-losing service to fall into disrepair under his watch. “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient,” Dorsey tweeted Saturday morning. His comments came after The New York Post ran a story indicating many “hate” him. “They will always find a way no...
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

Danny Masterson Rape Trial: Leah Remini Tweetstorm Vexes Defense; Jane Doe #2 Details Alleged 2003 Assault By “Predator” Actor

Dark for the past two days, Danny Masterson’s rape trial resumed Wednesday with testimony from Jane Doe #2 about the former That ‘70s Show star’s alleged assault of her in 2003. However, before the last of the trio of women at the heart of the case had her time on the stand, the defense accused former Scientologist and The King of Queens star Leah Remini of potentially denying their client a “fair trial.” Related Story On Witness Stand, Paul Haggis Gives His Account About What Happened On Night Of Alleged Sexual Assault – Updated Related Story Latest Paul Haggis Defense Witnesses Keep Scientology Front...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Contenders New York Arrivals Gallery: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Danielle Deadwyler, S. S. Rajamouli, Zoe Kazan & More

The stars and creatives of several buzzy films turned out November 5 for Contenders Film: New York, Deadline’s annual daylong awards-season kickoff event. Click through a photo gallery of arrivals above. Held at the Times Center in Manhattan, the mostly in-person event featured eight movies that are in the hunt for Oscar nominations in January: Orion Pictures/United Artists Releasing’s Till, Apple Original Films’ Causeway and Sidney, Variance Films’ RRR, Universal Pictures’ She Said, Breaking Glass Pictures’ Nostalgia and Netflix’s The Good Nurse and White Noise. RELATED: Contenders New York 2022: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Among those taking part in panels Saturday were ‘Till’ director Chinonye Chukwu and actors Danielle Deadwyler and John Douglas; White Noise stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig,...
MANHATTAN, NY
Deadline

Netflix Teams With TBS Production Outfit The Seven To Boost Japanese Live-Action Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is entering into a strategic partnership with Japanese production company The Seven, owned by leading broadcaster TBS Holdings, which will produce multiple original live-action titles for the streamer over the next five years.  TBS launched The Seven, headed by TBS Holdings board director Tatsuo Sugai, with investment of Yen30BN (US$205M) at the end of 2021 as part of its global expansion strategy. The partnership with Netflix will see the company develop and produce live-action shows that will premiere exclusively on the streamer across 190 countries.  Netflix has previously worked with The Seven’s head of development and production, Akira Morii, who...
Deadline

Deadline

