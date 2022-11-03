Read full article on original website
WJLA
DOJ to monitor four cities, counties in DMV for voting rights compliance
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As you cast your ballot on Election Day Tuesday, you may notice more poll watchers than normal in some counties and cities in the DMV. That's because the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday they are deploying monitors to 64 jurisdictions to make sure they are in compliance with federal voting rights laws.
WJLA
'We've literally thrown everything at the problem': Mayor Bowser on DC juvenile crime
WASHINGTON (7News) — Election day is Tuesday and a look at the crime numbers compared to the previous two years is unsettling. The city has a homicide rate that is much higher than during the two previous elections and juveniles are a big element of that. According to D.C....
D.C. Elections Board Rejects Silverman’s Procedural Appeal Of Campaign Finance Sanction
The D.C. Board of Elections on Friday night denied a procedural appeal by D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) of a ruling by the Office of Campaign Finance which found she misspent public campaign funds on polling ahead of a Democratic primary race in which she was not a candidate.
fox5dc.com
#TheFinal5: Making the case against Initiative 82 in D.C.
D.C. voters are set to weigh in on a measure to extend the city’s minimum wage of $16.10 an hour to all tipped employees, primarily restaurant workers. Mark Bucher, co-owner of Medium Rare, joins Jim on "The Final 5" to explain why he’s against the measure, but also why he believes the idea could have some eventual success in a different form.
Opinion: How A Spat Over This Street Name Became The Final Straw In D.C.'s Fight Against Gentrification
Gentrification is not just the buying up of land once inhabited by Black folks — it's also the naming of things.
fox5dc.com
2022 Midterm election night deals and events in D.C.
WASHINGTON - Midterm elections kick off Tuesday, November 8. But once the results start rolling in (polls close in D.C. at 8pm), no one says you have to watch from your living room couch. After you cast your ballot, head to these bars and restaurants for events, deals, and to...
Bay Net
Political Profile: Ralph Patterson, Candidate For Charles County Commissioner District 4
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — Beating out Charles County Commissioner Bobby Rucci in the Primary Election, Democratic newcomer, Ralph E. Patterson II, is a 47-year-old educator and a member of the Charles County Democratic Central Committee. Patterson recently spoke with TheBayNet.com about himself and his platform, including his reasons for...
Officials weigh in on reforming D.C.’s criminal code
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C.’s police chief and Mayor weighed in on reforming the District’s criminal code. The Public Defender Service of Washington D.C. said D.C.’s current criminal code was first written in 1901 and while the District has amended it over the years, it’s still deemed one of the worst criminal codes in […]
fox5dc.com
Judge accepts Magruder HS shooter plea deal
WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County judge accepted a plea deal Monday from Steven Alston Jr., the teenager accused of shooting another student inside a Magruder high school bathroom last January. Alston, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to an attempted first-degree murder charge,...
jonetta rose barras: The DC Council chair’s visionless vision
A few weeks ago, before I received an email from DC Council Chair Phil Mendelson with the subject line “My Vision for D.C.’s Future,” I had conversations with several DC residents during which they lamented the fact that neither Mayor Muriel Bowser nor he had stated plainly their agendas for the next four years. I thought the arrival of his email was fortuitous: Now I could provide answers for those concerned citizens.
Washington City Paper
Side Hustle: A Well-Paid D.C. Government Employee Has Been Running A Private Business That Intersects Directly With Her Day Job
This story was supported by a grant from Spotlight DC—Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. Elizabeth Anderson can be a big help if you run a small business in D.C. Her company, Cadogan & Associates, specializes in helping new firms get off the ground, particularly if they’re looking to...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City FOP calls adjusted pension requirement 'egregious privileged class move'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While the City of Baltimore extended the Fire & Police Pension System from a 20-year retirement plan to a 25-year one, a Baltimore City Council committee advanced a bill on Thursday to allow city elected officials to receive pension after eight years, rather than 12 years.
Phys.org
Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds
A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
15-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 15-year-old was shot multiple times and killed on Friday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened in the 700 Block of N Street. Shortly before 5 pm, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting call. When they arrived, they discovered 15-year-old Makai Green of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital. After all possible measures were taken, the victim was pronounced. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 15-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
royalexaminer.com
In a city of museums, Washington adds another one
WASHINGTON – In Washington’s newest art museum, natural light streams in through arched windows, and the songs of Marvin Gaye fill the air as visitors scrutinize the works of artists like Keith Haring, whose series of 20 paintings were inspired by Gaye’s groundbreaking music. The Rubell Museum...
Ars Technica
Algorithms quietly run the city of DC—and maybe your hometown
Washington, DC, is the home base of the most powerful government on earth. It’s also home to 690,000 people—and 29 obscure algorithms that shape their lives. City agencies use automation to screen housing applicants, predict criminal recidivism, identify food assistance fraud, determine if a high schooler is likely to drop out, inform sentencing decisions for young people, and many other things.
fox5dc.com
900 youths arrested in DC since start of year: police
WASHINGTON - Chief Robert Contee III says juveniles are ending up in violent spaces and that's a serious concern for him. Once again, the city's top cop is asking for accountability. "Enough is enough," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday. "Some young people - they got to sit down...
fox5dc.com
Child bitten by dog in southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a child was bitten by a dog over the weekend in southeast D.C. Police and emergency crews responded to the 2400 block of 33rd Street just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Images show police and a Humane Rescue Alliance van at the scene.
Mayor Bowser, DC Police encourage residents to plan for safety measures ahead of the holidays
WASHINGTON — The holidays are approaching and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging residents to use safer alternatives including using DC Police's Safe Exchange Zone locations and participating in the Private Security Camera System Incentive Program. According to a press release from Bowser's office, in D.C. there was a...
nbc25news.com
Judge lets suit against Baltimore City Schools proceed with 'everyone in America watching'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A judge denied a motion filed by Baltimore City and Baltimore City Public Schools to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Baltimore City couple against the school system alleging misuse of tax dollars, allowing the case to move into the discovery phase. Jovani Patterson, and his...
