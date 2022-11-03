ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

#TheFinal5: Making the case against Initiative 82 in D.C.

D.C. voters are set to weigh in on a measure to extend the city’s minimum wage of $16.10 an hour to all tipped employees, primarily restaurant workers. Mark Bucher, co-owner of Medium Rare, joins Jim on "The Final 5" to explain why he’s against the measure, but also why he believes the idea could have some eventual success in a different form.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

2022 Midterm election night deals and events in D.C.

WASHINGTON - Midterm elections kick off Tuesday, November 8. But once the results start rolling in (polls close in D.C. at 8pm), no one says you have to watch from your living room couch. After you cast your ballot, head to these bars and restaurants for events, deals, and to...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Officials weigh in on reforming D.C.’s criminal code

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C.’s police chief and Mayor weighed in on reforming the District’s criminal code. The Public Defender Service of Washington D.C. said D.C.’s current criminal code was first written in 1901 and while the District has amended it over the years, it’s still deemed one of the worst criminal codes in […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Judge accepts Magruder HS shooter plea deal

WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County judge accepted a plea deal Monday from Steven Alston Jr., the teenager accused of shooting another student inside a Magruder high school bathroom last January. Alston, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to an attempted first-degree murder charge,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The DC Line

jonetta rose barras: The DC Council chair’s visionless vision

A few weeks ago, before I received an email from DC Council Chair Phil Mendelson with the subject line “My Vision for D.C.’s Future,” I had conversations with several DC residents during which they lamented the fact that neither Mayor Muriel Bowser nor he had stated plainly their agendas for the next four years. I thought the arrival of his email was fortuitous: Now I could provide answers for those concerned citizens.
WASHINGTON, DC
Phys.org

Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds

A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

15-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 15-year-old was shot multiple times and killed on Friday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened in the 700 Block of N Street. Shortly before 5 pm, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting call. When they arrived, they discovered 15-year-old Makai Green of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital. After all possible measures were taken, the victim was pronounced. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 15-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
royalexaminer.com

In a city of museums, Washington adds another one

WASHINGTON – In Washington’s newest art museum, natural light streams in through arched windows, and the songs of Marvin Gaye fill the air as visitors scrutinize the works of artists like Keith Haring, whose series of 20 paintings were inspired by Gaye’s groundbreaking music. The Rubell Museum...
WASHINGTON, DC
Ars Technica

Algorithms quietly run the city of DC—and maybe your hometown

Washington, DC, is the home base of the most powerful government on earth. It’s also home to 690,000 people—and 29 obscure algorithms that shape their lives. City agencies use automation to screen housing applicants, predict criminal recidivism, identify food assistance fraud, determine if a high schooler is likely to drop out, inform sentencing decisions for young people, and many other things.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

900 youths arrested in DC since start of year: police

WASHINGTON - Chief Robert Contee III says juveniles are ending up in violent spaces and that's a serious concern for him. Once again, the city's top cop is asking for accountability. "Enough is enough," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday. "Some young people - they got to sit down...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Child bitten by dog in southeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a child was bitten by a dog over the weekend in southeast D.C. Police and emergency crews responded to the 2400 block of 33rd Street just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Images show police and a Humane Rescue Alliance van at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC

