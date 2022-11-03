Read full article on original website
WCIA
Ask Angi: Preparing your home for holiday guests
If you’re hosting house guests this holiday season, it’s time to start thinking about getting your guest space ready. In today’s Ask Angi segment, Mallory Micetich shares her top tips for preparing our homes for guests.
WCIA
How to improve your balance with Champaign Fitness Center
Exercises to improve balance with Champaign Fitness Center. Balance is a key component of fitness. The ability to balance helps you perform safely in your everyday activities, including while exercising and in sports. Your balance can be improved with exercise. 1914 Round Barn Rd, Champaign, IL, United States, 61821. (217)...
Champaign community hosts fundraiser for shooting victim
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –The community gathered on Sunday night to support a 12-year-old boy who was shot last month. Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive, but the shooting happened more than a mile away, near the corner of Dogwood and Kimberly Drives. A family friend says the boy […]
Crime Stoppers looking to solve construction burglaries
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a string of recent burglaries at a construction storage site. Officials said on three occasions over the last two months, suspects broke into the storage site for Three Phase Line Construction at 904 North Walnut Street. Officers determined that the suspects […]
Champaign Fire Department respond to working fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a working fire at the 1400 block of South Mattis Ave. on Saturday night. At approximately 8:43 p.m., crews arrived on scene and found very light smoke coming from the front door of a single-family home. Crews then deployed one hose line and extinguished a […]
Wind toppled seven year old’s wish last weekend
CHEBANSE, Ill. (WCIA) – Over the weekend, strong winds left damage across Central Illinois. One family in Iroquois County experienced some of that damage firsthand. The Jacobson Family in Chebanse was aware of the wind, but they didn’t expect to have to clean up one of their son’s prized possession. “It was crazy. It was […]
Champaign Library hosts Kid’s Shoebox Float Workshop
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Public Library hosted the Kid’s Shoebox Float Workshop on Sunday afternoon. The Champaign Public library partnered with the Champaign Center Partnership. Kids could create their own mini parade float out of a shoebox at the event. The theme for this year’s 22nd Parade of Lights: The Island of Misfit […]
Car strikes Danville Royal Donut, shop remains open
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A car crashed into Royal Donut in Danville last night, according to the shop’s Facebook post. Staff said no one was in the store when the accident happened and the driver was also safe. Staff members quickly cleared and closed off the area. The lobby and drive-thru are now open to […]
Man hurt in Danville shooting, suspect arrested
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after police said he shot a man Monday afternoon. Jacob Derrickson, 29, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Voorhees Street and Kohen Drive. The 33-year-old victim told officers he was walking on Voorhees when an […]
Cisco Assistant Fire Chief involved in car accident
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cisco Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Shawn Reeves was involved in a vehicle accident on Saturday night, according to their Facebook page. This happened while responding to a structure fire in Cerro Gordo. Following the accident, Reeves was then transported to the hospital where he was treated for a severe concussion […]
Boil order issued for portions of Mahomet
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon Valley Public Water District will issue a boil order notice for a portion of the district beginning Nov. 8 at 8 a.m. This will remain in effect for 36 hours, and the district will notify the public once the boil order is lifted. The boil order will only affect the […]
Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat
Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
Roof collapse at Watseka funeral home
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — High winds caused a partial roof collapse at the Baier funeral home on West Oak Street in Watseka, Watseka Fire Chief Kenneth Baier confirmed. Awnings and bricks along the sidewalk were ripped apart. No injuries were reported. “Our main concern was to make sure no one was inside and look at […]
Urbana schools closed due to threat
Update 1:35 p.m. Urbana Police officials said they have completed a sweep of Urbana Middle and High Schools and found no active threats. Update 11:13 a.m. The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on […]
Royal Donut staying open after car drives through wall
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Royal Donut in Danville will remain open while repairing damage caused by a car driving through the restaurant’s wall. Owner Samuel George said he never would have expected getting that call in the middle of the night Friday. He said the car took out a glass window and some cinder blocks, […]
Elmwood Community Playground and Civic Group preserving, revitalizing historic Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – “I’ve run into people and I mention Elmwood and they say, ‘oh my gosh, my mom used to live out there. Or I grew up playing basketball in that neighborhood. And I say, ‘come back out, we need your help,'” Elmwood Community Playground and Civic Group member Dee Ann Ryan said. […]
Arrest made in Urbana armed robbery investigation
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department announced on Monday that it has made an arrest in the investigation of a pair of armed robberies that happened last month. Ra-Juan Williams, 23, was arrested early Monday morning at Town and Country Apartments. Officials believe he is responsible for the robberies that happened on Oct. […]
Strong winds cause damage to roof at Baier Funeral Home
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — “Actually shocked, I was at our other office and my secretary about 10:45 said it came across the scanner that the roof was collapsed,” Steven Knapp of Watseka said. That’s when Baier Funeral owner Steven Knapp rushed to see his business partially destroyed. Seconds later, fire crews arrived. “Immediately came over […]
Hoaxes, lockdowns and the ‘proliferation’ of threats to central Illinois high schools
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – “Don’t engage in this type of behavior. You’re only jeopardizing your future,” Illinois Secretary of State Press Secretary Henry Haupt said. He’s sending a message to those calling in hoax shooting threats to schools across central Illinois. Law enforcement officials are asking you to take them seriously, because they have to. […]
Vermilion County Clerk shares voting rules
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — We’re less than 24 hours away from the 2022 midterm elections. There are some rules you may have forgotten about, like leaving your candidate appeal at home. “They can’t wear anything that advertises who they are voting for,” Vermilion County Clerk Cathy Jenkins said. “Sometimes we had some people come […]
