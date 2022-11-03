Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Rain, Wind And Mountain Snow Are Coming To Northern California Soon
Friday will end up being our last quiet weather day for a while in northern California. Although it won't rain all weekend, there will be rain, wind and light mountain snow Saturday and Sunday, with more on the horizon.
actionnewsnow.com
Clocks fall back this weekend, efforts to eliminate time change await legislative approval
CHICO, Calif. - This weekend we all turn our clocks back one hour returning to standard time. But many people are looking forward to getting rid of the time change. California voters approved Prop 7 in 2018 to permanently stay on Daylight Saving Time. But the change won't be implemented until two more steps are taken by state and federal government.
Comments / 0