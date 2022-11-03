ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Clocks fall back this weekend, efforts to eliminate time change await legislative approval

CHICO, Calif. - This weekend we all turn our clocks back one hour returning to standard time. But many people are looking forward to getting rid of the time change. California voters approved Prop 7 in 2018 to permanently stay on Daylight Saving Time. But the change won't be implemented until two more steps are taken by state and federal government.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy