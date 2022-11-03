ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Why Kerr believes Jerome has been 'godsend' for Warriors

The Warriors might have found another diamond in the rough in Ty Jerome. When asked what Jerome brings to the Warriors, coach Steve Kerr could not stop raving about the 6-foot-5 guard. "He's got good size, excellent shooter, he's got really good feel," Kerr told reporters Sunday after Warriors practice....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Deebo's hilarious one-liner after reading 49ers' contract offer

Aside from the Jimmy Garoppolo saga that saw the veteran quarterback go, well, nowhere, the biggest storyline from the 49ers' offseason was Deebo Samuel's contract. The drama finally ended on July 31 when Samuel agreed to a three-year extension worth $73.5 million. Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy of Creative...
NBC Sports

Another game, another Blazers game-winner: Josh Hart corner 3 beats Heat

Two days ago, it was Jerami Grant with the game-winner to beat the Suns. Monday night it was Josh Hart at the buzzer to rip the heart out of the Heat. Miami’s Max Strus drained a 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left to tie the game. Chauncey Billups didn’t call a timeout, he trusted Damian Lillard to make the right play — and that play was Hart open in the corner.
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit

LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
NBC Sports

Nets reportedly lay out six steps for Irving to complete before return

The Nets finally suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving for five games in response to a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then Irving refused to apologize or back down for that action, at least at first). That suspension will cost him nearly $1.3 million, plus Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving.
IRVING, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Derrick Henry shares which RB he thinks is better than him

Derrick Henry is regarded by many as the best running back in the NFL. But the Tennessee Titans star is modest and publicly disagrees with that assessment. After Henry scored a touchdown to put his Titans up 14-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter on Sunday night, NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico shared the details of an interesting exchange he had with the running back during a meeting the week leading up to the game.
NBC Sports

Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays

Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Robert Williams' latest rehab update is exciting news for Celtics

Robert Williams apparently has hit a notable milestone in his rehab from knee surgery. "Yeah, yeah -- I'm dunking," the Boston Celtics big man admitted to reporters Saturday in New York. Williams is just over six weeks removed from Sept. 23 surgery that was expected to keep him out for...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

What we learned over Warriors' winless five-game road trip

Usually the Warriors are the ones in the record books for all the right reasons. After their 0-5 road trip, that isn't the case. Thursday night's loss to the one-win Orlando Magic was highlighted by the Magic taking 31 more free throws than the Warriors and walking away with 23 more free points than the defending champions.
NBC Sports

Watch Kevin Durant break Daniel Gafford’s ankles with double-crossover

This is as nasty a move as you will ever see. Durant got isolated on Daniel Gafford (a good rim protector who sometimes struggles to defend in space), and with a double-crossover KD broke his ankles. That is one of your highlights of the season. Gafford’s right foot slips when...
NBC Sports

Report: Nets owner Joe Tsai urged to halt hire of Celtics’ Udoka

After the Brooklyn Nets moved on from former head coach Steve Nash, the team reportedly turned to Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka as their lead candidate to take over. However, Nets owner Joe Tsai reportedly has been urged by “strong voices” to halt the team's intent to hire Udoka, who is currently suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.
BOSTON, MA

