FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Collin Sexton has Sunday’s game marked on the calendar
Collin Sexton is excited to play vs. the LA Clippers after getting injured last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers
NBC Sports
Why Kerr believes Jerome has been 'godsend' for Warriors
The Warriors might have found another diamond in the rough in Ty Jerome. When asked what Jerome brings to the Warriors, coach Steve Kerr could not stop raving about the 6-foot-5 guard. "He's got good size, excellent shooter, he's got really good feel," Kerr told reporters Sunday after Warriors practice....
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Crushes On Courtside Jeanie Buss
L.A. fans were apparently picking up what the Lakers owner was putting down.
“Draymond Has Been Following LeBron Around Like A Puppy Dog These Last Couple Of Years”, Says NBA Executive
According to the executive, there was an idea of LeBron James bringing Draymond Green to Los Angeles.
NBC Sports
Deebo's hilarious one-liner after reading 49ers' contract offer
Aside from the Jimmy Garoppolo saga that saw the veteran quarterback go, well, nowhere, the biggest storyline from the 49ers' offseason was Deebo Samuel's contract. The drama finally ended on July 31 when Samuel agreed to a three-year extension worth $73.5 million. Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy of Creative...
NBC Sports
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; LeBron says Irving caused ‘harm to a lot of people’
Troubles keep piling up for Kyrie Irving. suspended five games by the Nets for a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then his refusal to apologize for it until after the suspension), Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving, the company announced late on Friday. Here is the full statement from Nike:
NBC Sports
Another game, another Blazers game-winner: Josh Hart corner 3 beats Heat
Two days ago, it was Jerami Grant with the game-winner to beat the Suns. Monday night it was Josh Hart at the buzzer to rip the heart out of the Heat. Miami’s Max Strus drained a 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left to tie the game. Chauncey Billups didn’t call a timeout, he trusted Damian Lillard to make the right play — and that play was Hart open in the corner.
ESPN
LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit
LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
Anthony Edwards Totally Ignored His Teammates And Didn't Want To Move An Inch During A Play: "This Is A Big Disappointment"
Anthony Edwards stood still during one play while ignoring his teammates against the Houston Rockets.
NBC Sports
Nets reportedly lay out six steps for Irving to complete before return
The Nets finally suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving for five games in response to a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then Irving refused to apologize or back down for that action, at least at first). That suspension will cost him nearly $1.3 million, plus Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving.
Following collapse vs Jaguars Damian Lillard says he wouldn't blame Raiders stars if they left
Losing 24-0 to the Saints last week seemed like a low point for the Raiders. And it probably was. But they didn’t exactly bounce back this week. What the did was go out and have another massive collapse in Jacksonville. It seemed like they might be turning things around...
NBA Fans React To Actress Millie Bobby Brown Attending Her First NBA Game: "Trae Young Saw Her And Went Crazy"
Actress Millie Bobby Brown attended her first NBA game and fans went crazy over it.
Derrick Henry shares which RB he thinks is better than him
Derrick Henry is regarded by many as the best running back in the NFL. But the Tennessee Titans star is modest and publicly disagrees with that assessment. After Henry scored a touchdown to put his Titans up 14-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter on Sunday night, NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico shared the details of an interesting exchange he had with the running back during a meeting the week leading up to the game.
Phoenix Suns Receive Brutal Injury News About Key Player
The Phoenix Suns are once again looking like one of the best teams in the NBA. Despite some questions surrounding their game plan this offseason, they are finding plenty of success in the early going of the season, as they have the best record in the Western Conference at 7-2.
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Jazz are 8-3, swept Los Angeles, and are… good?
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Jazz are 8-3, swept Los Angeles, and are…...
NBC Sports
Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays
Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
NBC Sports
Robert Williams' latest rehab update is exciting news for Celtics
Robert Williams apparently has hit a notable milestone in his rehab from knee surgery. "Yeah, yeah -- I'm dunking," the Boston Celtics big man admitted to reporters Saturday in New York. Williams is just over six weeks removed from Sept. 23 surgery that was expected to keep him out for...
NBC Sports
What we learned over Warriors' winless five-game road trip
Usually the Warriors are the ones in the record books for all the right reasons. After their 0-5 road trip, that isn't the case. Thursday night's loss to the one-win Orlando Magic was highlighted by the Magic taking 31 more free throws than the Warriors and walking away with 23 more free points than the defending champions.
NBC Sports
Watch Kevin Durant break Daniel Gafford’s ankles with double-crossover
This is as nasty a move as you will ever see. Durant got isolated on Daniel Gafford (a good rim protector who sometimes struggles to defend in space), and with a double-crossover KD broke his ankles. That is one of your highlights of the season. Gafford’s right foot slips when...
NBC Sports
Report: Nets owner Joe Tsai urged to halt hire of Celtics’ Udoka
After the Brooklyn Nets moved on from former head coach Steve Nash, the team reportedly turned to Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka as their lead candidate to take over. However, Nets owner Joe Tsai reportedly has been urged by “strong voices” to halt the team's intent to hire Udoka, who is currently suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.
