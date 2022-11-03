Read full article on original website
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
insideevs.com
How Much Did Tesla Earn Per Car Delivered In Q3 2022?
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
Zacks.com
Celanese (CE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CE - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results, after market close on Nov 3. The leading chemical and specialty materials maker beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 8%, on average. The company delivered an earnings surprise of around 9.2% in the last reported quarter.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
Business Insider
Meta spent $45 billion on stock buybacks last year at $330 a share. The stock is worth $100 today after a post-earnings crash.
Meta spent $45 billion on stock buybacks last year, paying about $330 a share on average. Shares in Mark Zuckerberg's company have plunged 70% this year to around $100. Meta has spent about $91 billion repurchasing stock since 2017, at an average cost of $242 a share. Mark Zuckerberg's social-media...
The $94 Trillion Reason Brookfield Infrastructure Is an Absolute Buy After Earnings
Infrastructure doesn't get many people excited. But if you like making money, Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) should make you giddy. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro review its most recent earnings and its prospects. Spoiler alert: There's a massive global need to invest in infrastructure that Brookfield Infrastructure is positioned to profit from.
Lyft Stock Plummets After Mixed Q3 Earnings, Tepid Revenue Forecast
Lyft (LYFT) shares plunged lower Tuesday after the smaller ride-sharing rival to Uber Technologies (UBER) posted a surprise third quarter loss and a disappointing holiday season forecast. Lyft's third quarter loss of $1.18 per share, against a Street forecast of a 7 cents per share profit, came amid a muted...
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
Bakersfield Californian
Lyft Announces Third Quarter Results
Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq:LYFT) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022. “I’m extremely proud of the strong results the team delivered in Q3. We are seeing material progress and organic tailwinds and feel very well positioned for the road ahead,” said Logan Green, co-founder and chief executive officer of Lyft. “We have taken decisive steps to ensure we can deliver profitable growth, and we are even more confident in our ability to achieve our 2024 financial targets.”
Business Insider
Bitcoin Miner Riot Blockchain's Q3 Earnings Miss Expectations
Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares are trading lower by 2.09% to $5.63 during Monday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales and EPS results. What Happened?. Riot Blockchain reported quarterly losses of 24 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 2 cents...
kalkinemedia.com
Northwest Pipe Co expected to post earnings of 78cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Northwest Pipe Co is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Vancouver Washington Washington-based company is expected to report a 32.3% increase in revenue to $112 million from $84.64 million a year ago, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data.
msn.com
Five9 stock drops on full-year revenue guidance
Five9 Inc.'s. stock initially plummeted 16% before rallying in extended trading Monday after the call-center software specialist offered quarterly and annual revenue guidance that fell short of analyst estimates. The company forecast full-year sales of between $774.5 million and $775.5 million, while analysts polled by FactSet on average have modeled $783.7 million. Five9 reported a fiscal third-quarter net loss of $23.2 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $20.5 million, or 30 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were 39 cents a share. Revenue was a record $198.3 million, up 29% from $154.3 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected on average net income of 35 cents a share on revenue of $195.5 million. Shares of Five9 are down 66% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index has slumped 20%. In 2019, Five9 shareholders rejected Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s $14.7 billion all-stock acquisition offer.
Bakersfield Californian
Sabra Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results; Provides Business Update
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra,” the “Company” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) today announced its results of operations for the third quarter of 2022. In addition, the Company provided a business update. Results per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022 were...
Is PayPal Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?
Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported third-quarter results that revealed millions in new user growth. That relieved investors concerned its blundered user agreement changes would cause a mass exodus. In this video, I will discuss whether Paypal stock is a buy after the announcement. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of...
msn.com
Tesla Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market
Shares of Tesla Inc. slid 5.01% to $197.08 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index rising 0.85% to 10,564.52 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.31% to 32,827.00. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $205.59 short of its 52-week high ($402.67), which the company achieved on January 4th.
msn.com
Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day
Shares of Moderna Inc. rose 3.55% to $164.04 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index rising 0.85% to 10,564.52 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.31% to 32,827.00. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $212.61 short of its 52-week high ($376.65), which the company achieved on November 29th.
Earnings Previews: Constellation Energy, GlobalFoundries
Before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, Constellation Energy and GlobalFoundries are on deck to report quarterly results.
Sioux City Journal
BioNTech-Results
BioNTech earnings drop but forecast for vaccine income grows. BioNTech, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a powerful COVID-19 vaccine, has reported that third-quarter earnings are close to half what they were a year earlier. The German pharmaceutical company still raised its expectations for vaccine revenue after rolling out updated shots targeting omicron strains in September. The company said Monday that it made net profit of 1.8 billion euros off revenue of 3.5 billion euros in the three months to September. It says “the course of the pandemic remains dynamic and led to fluctuations” in earnings. Profit and revenue are largely flat in the first nine months of the year.
