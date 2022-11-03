ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Alert: High Wind Warning until 11:00PM Friday

By Tillamook County Emergency Management
The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41j1wG_0ixoJfA800

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Lower Columbia. In Washington, Willapa Hills.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... LOWER COLUMBIA ... WILLAPA HILLS

Instructions:

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

