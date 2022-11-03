Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
“I Matter” campaign focuses on Roanoke youth
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Prevention Alliance along with the Resiliency Collective have kicked off the “I matter” campaign, which focuses on area youth and making them feel more connected to their community. Christine Gist talked with us on Here @ Home to discuss how the two...
WDBJ7.com
Community leaders urging the public for help as crime rises in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg has recently seen an uptick in crime. The city is one of more than ten areas in Central Virginia listed under Attorney General Miyares-Cease Fire program. “I think we as community leaders as a whole need to revolve around and come around and try to...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Council meets to discuss recent gun violence prevention efforts
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Council heard the results of recent gun violence prevention efforts at Monday afternoon’s meeting. The reports come after Roanoke experienced two shootings this past weekend. Roanoke’s Chief of Police reported that officers responded to four shootings with injuries in October. The organization...
WDBJ7.com
Community organizations continue to look for solutions for Roanoke’s ongoing opioid crisis
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community organizations are working on solutions and strategies to address the ongoing opioid crisis in the Valley. As overdose numbers continue to rise, organizations like the Council of Community Services Drop In Center North are ramping up their outreach programs. The center’s harm reduction manager explained the main concern is preventing fatal outcomes from fentanyl.
WDBJ7.com
Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
WSET
Early voting turnout in Danville & Pittsylvania County
(WSET) — Some voters took advantage of early voting, which ended on Saturday, including voters on the Southside. In Danville, about 13% of registered voters have already voted either by mail or in person. Pittsylvania County saw about 6.5 percent vote early. Director of Elections for Pittsylvania County Kelly...
WDBJ7.com
Gas in Roanoke 5.9 cents higher than a month ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 5.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 14.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.
WDBJ7.com
Radford women publish book about children with disabilities
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Seth and the Secret of the Butterfly” is a story about not just Seth (a young child with Cerebral Palsy), but about other children – real and imaginary- who have disabilities that make life difficult and makes them different from others in their world.
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
wfxrtv.com
Person taken into custody after large police presence in Radford; police
The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led to a suspect being taken into custody. Person taken into custody after large police presence …. The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led...
WDBJ7.com
Non-profit tries to reduce Black maternal mortality rate in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, Birth in Color RVA provided doula training in Roanoke. Their goal is to train doulas of color in underrepresented communities at no cost. “Black women are dying; they’re afraid to even give birth when that’s supposed to be one of the joyous...
wallstreetwindow.com
Pangea Asian Fusion Opens Today In Danville, Virginia (Location Revealed) – Mike Swanson
Pangea Asian Fusion is opening today in Danville, Virginia. It’s location is 112 Westover Drive. This is close to Riverside Drive and is the spot where Shoneys was located years ago. It then became a steak house and then a pizza joint. People are excited about this. Here is a menu.
wfirnews.com
Shooting fatality in NW Roanoke last night
(from Roanoke PD) On November 6 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of 29th Street NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim outside of a residence in the area with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Early this morning, officers were notified that the victim had succumbed to his injuries. His identity will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified.
WDBJ7.com
Retro Rail ‘80s Party is Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Do you miss the ‘80s? The decade is back, at least for a night, in Roanoke. The Retro Rail ‘80s party is set for Saturday, November 12, at the Virginia Transportation Museum from 6-9:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30. The band Fuzzy Logic will...
WDBJ7.com
Craig Co. Schools closed Monday due to staff illnesses
CRAIG Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A local school district will have the next two days off. According to an announcement by the group Sunday, “Due to a high number of staff illnesses, Craig County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday November 7, 2022.”. All buildings will be thoroughly...
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
daystech.org
Danville church calendar for Saturday, Nov. 5
Email particular occasions to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is midday Wednesday. Union Hall Baptist Church Food & Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, Chatham, can have a meals and clothes giveaway from 9 a.m. to midday at the moment. For extra info, name 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964. PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY. New Ephesus Missionary Baptist...
New Melrose Avenue Project Honors Sisters / Brings Hope to NW Roanoke
I want to express my deep gratitude to the City of Roanoke, Goodwill Industries of the Valley, HUD, and other community partners who are responsible for the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project and the recently announced “Goodwill Project” on Melrose to include: an adult high school, a grocery store, a wellness center, and banking services […]
Virginia woman pleads guilty to scamming U.S. Department of Education, others out of more than $260,000 in student loan fraud
ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — A woman from Danville, Va., has pled guilty in federal court for defrauding the United States Department of Education and two other institutions out of more than $260,000 combined in fraudulent student loans. According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western...
WDBJ7.com
Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
