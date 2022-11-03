Packers legend Donald Driver now jointly owns 6 Cousins Subs in Wisconsin

Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver now jointly owns six Cousins Subs restaurants in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin-based restaurant announced the new partnership on Wednesday, the brand's first joint venture agreement in its 50-year history.

“Since establishing Cousins Subs 50 years ago, we have been very protective of our family-owned brand,” said Christine Specht, CEO at Cousins Subs. “We only partner with people who understand our mission and have the desire to help us grow. Donald truly embodies everything our brand stands for – his philanthropic heart, moral compass and positive outlook closely align with our values and make him a great addition to the family.”

As part of the joint venture, Cousins Subs says corporate will share ownership of six locations with Driver, including two in Green Bay, two in Oshkosh, one in Appleton, and one in Neenah. All stores will continue to operate under the same operations team.

According to a news release, Driver will connect with these locations and the local community throughout the partnership.

“From the time Cousins Subs first entered my life more than 20 years ago, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Driver said. “Delicious turkey sandwiches aside, I’ve always admired the amount of time and effort the brand dedicates to giving back to local communities. Wisconsin holds a special place in my heart and I’m excited for the opportunity to reconnect with the Fox Valley community with the help of this meaningful brand. It’s an honor to be welcomed into the family with open arms and I look forward to the impact we can make in Wisconsin and beyond, together.”

To celebrate the new partnership, Cousins Subs will offer double points for members every Saturday and Sunday for the rest of the year.

Driver was with the Packers for 14 seasons. He no longer lives in Wisconsin, but his foundation operates in Milwaukee and he still has ties with local businesses, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.