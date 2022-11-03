Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are Central Florida’s early voting figures ahead of Election Day
Election Day is Tuesday, and those who didn’t vote by mail or come out for early voting will have their final chance to cast a ballot in the 2022 midterm elections. As of Monday evening, here are the numbers for Central Florida’s early voters and mail-in ballots. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Orange and Lake county election workers stay busy ahead of Election Day
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Election workers across Central Florida are busy ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. In Orange County on Monday, we got an up-close look at machines used to tabulate some of the ballots. Our crew also saw election workers prepping vote-by-mail ballots to be counted. Supervisor...
click orlando
Turnout increasing in some Central Florida counties as early voting set to end
ORLANDO, Fla. – Early voting is ending in Central Florida and Supervisor of Elections are reporting low turnouts thus far, but say they are hopeful more people are headed to the polls come election day. Chris Anderson, Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections said, “You have to get out and...
click orlando
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Sandbag locations, county-by-county
ORLANDO, Fla. – With parts of east Central Florida still cleaning up from Hurricane Ian, some municipalities are getting a jumpstart on sandbag distribution because of Subtropical Storm Nicole. The system is expected to hit Florida’s east coast Wednesday into Thursday. Here are the latest sandbag locations, county-by-county....
click orlando
Volusia County officials urge residents to be prepared, stay off beaches ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials are urging residents to stay off of the beaches throughout the week ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole’s landfall. Officials warn that the developing late-season area in the Tropics could be a “significant coastal event with dangerous rip currents, perilous waves and high tides.” Coastal waves could break between 5-10 feet that will impact already damaged dunes and sea walls, county officials said.
click orlando
Neighbor recalls morning 4-year-old, 3 women shot dead in Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three women and a 4-year-old girl were found shot and killed inside a home early Friday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were called to the home on Myers Drive around 4:00 a.m. after another woman, who had also been shot, ran to a neighbor’s home for help.
click orlando
Ormond Beach family faces Nicole after Hurricane Ian flooded their home
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – One Ormond Beach family is living in an RV after Hurricane Ian destroyed the inside of their home. The past few weeks, they have been making repairs and buying new appliances. [TRENDING: What is a subtropical storm? | Lunar eclipse coming soon | Become a...
click orlando
TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole forecast to become hurricane before hitting Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday less than 500 miles from the Bahamas, and computer models show the system becoming a hurricane before hitting Florida, with the Orlando area squarely in its sights. On Monday afternoon, Nicole was 435 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas, heading...
click orlando
Florida investigators ask for help finding Orlando man missing for more than 6 years
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for help finding an Orlando man who went missing more than 6 years ago. FDLE posted on Twitter Monday asking for any information on Aguileo Hernandez-Gomez, who was last seen on Nov. 2, 2016. [TRENDING: What is a...
click orlando
Brevard County leaders urge residents to prepare ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County leaders are warning residents to brace themselves for the impact of Subtropical Storm Nicole after Gov. DeSantis announced a state of emergency for the county. The county is expected to see major impacts from Nicole from late Wednesday through Thursday, with beach erosion,...
click orlando
Brevard County school uses urban farm to teach lessons in science, math, history
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Rays from the hot, mid-autumn Florida sun poked holes through the canopy of trees shading the Verdi EcoSchool, dappling the dirt paths snaking through the property. Children, some wearing Halloween costumes, raced among the plants, picnic tables and lean-tos before settling in for their next learning...
click orlando
Deltona woman, 27, dies after crash with wrong-way driver on I-4 in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old Deltona woman died Sunday after a crash with a driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. at mile marker 87 (Fairbanks Avenue), troopers said. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch:...
click orlando
Deputies arrest man behind at least 9 Osceola vacation rental break-ins, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The man responsible for at least nine break-ins at rental properties in Osceola County, including one that became violent, is now locked up, according to Sheriff Marcos Lopez. Lopez announced the arrest Monday afternoon at a news conference at the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrested...
click orlando
Subtropical Storm Nicole could bring more erosion to Brevard beaches
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla . – Several weeks later at Coconut Point Park, you can still see the beach erosion Hurricane Ian left behind. Now with a new storm, that could make landfall on Florida’s east coast, Brevard County emergency management is watching the track very closely. The county...
click orlando
New Smyrna Beach man killed in rollover crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:33 p.m. in Volusia County when troopers said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler driving northbound on State Road 415 north of South Rasley Road failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.
click orlando
1 dead in 4-vehicle crash on County Road 44 in Leesburg
LEESBURG, Fla. – A 42-year-old Eustis man was killed Monday morning in a four-vehicle crash in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened at 7:14 a.m. on County Road 44 near North Silver Lake Road in Leesburg. The FHP said the crash involved a 2003...
click orlando
Universal Orlando offers BOGO ticket deal ahead of holidays
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort is offering special deal for Florida residents ahead of the holiday season. Now through Jan. 26, Florida residents who purchase a 2-park one-day park-to-park ticket online will automatically get a second day free. Universal said the ticket may be used on non-consecutive days...
click orlando
Kissimmee man, 32, dies after striking tree during motorcycle crash in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee man died Saturday after a motorcycle he was driving in Orange County struck a curb and he was thrown from it, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 7:48 a.m. on Palm Parkway at Grapefruit Cove, troopers said. [TRENDING: Tropical...
click orlando
64-year-old Orlando woman struck, killed while crossing Colonial Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando woman was struck and killed Sunday night while crossing a road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:40 p.m. on Colonial Drive at Hiawassee Road. The FHP said a 28-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2011 Kia Soul east...
click orlando
What is a subtropical storm?
ORLANDO, Fla. – As we track Subtropical Storm Nicole, many are asking, “What is the difference between a subtropical and a tropical storm?”. A subtropical storm is a non-frontal low-pressure system that has characteristics of both tropical and extratropical cyclones. They tend to be large and have a larger wind field, extending much further from their centers.
Comments / 0