Orange County, FL

click orlando

Orange and Lake county election workers stay busy ahead of Election Day

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Election workers across Central Florida are busy ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. In Orange County on Monday, we got an up-close look at machines used to tabulate some of the ballots. Our crew also saw election workers prepping vote-by-mail ballots to be counted. Supervisor...
click orlando

Subtropical Storm Nicole: Sandbag locations, county-by-county

ORLANDO, Fla. – With parts of east Central Florida still cleaning up from Hurricane Ian, some municipalities are getting a jumpstart on sandbag distribution because of Subtropical Storm Nicole. The system is expected to hit Florida’s east coast Wednesday into Thursday. Here are the latest sandbag locations, county-by-county....
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County officials urge residents to be prepared, stay off beaches ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials are urging residents to stay off of the beaches throughout the week ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole’s landfall. Officials warn that the developing late-season area in the Tropics could be a “significant coastal event with dangerous rip currents, perilous waves and high tides.” Coastal waves could break between 5-10 feet that will impact already damaged dunes and sea walls, county officials said.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New Smyrna Beach man killed in rollover crash in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:33 p.m. in Volusia County when troopers said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler driving northbound on State Road 415 north of South Rasley Road failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 dead in 4-vehicle crash on County Road 44 in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. – A 42-year-old Eustis man was killed Monday morning in a four-vehicle crash in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened at 7:14 a.m. on County Road 44 near North Silver Lake Road in Leesburg. The FHP said the crash involved a 2003...
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Universal Orlando offers BOGO ticket deal ahead of holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort is offering special deal for Florida residents ahead of the holiday season. Now through Jan. 26, Florida residents who purchase a 2-park one-day park-to-park ticket online will automatically get a second day free. Universal said the ticket may be used on non-consecutive days...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

64-year-old Orlando woman struck, killed while crossing Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando woman was struck and killed Sunday night while crossing a road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:40 p.m. on Colonial Drive at Hiawassee Road. The FHP said a 28-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2011 Kia Soul east...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

What is a subtropical storm?

ORLANDO, Fla. – As we track Subtropical Storm Nicole, many are asking, “What is the difference between a subtropical and a tropical storm?”. A subtropical storm is a non-frontal low-pressure system that has characteristics of both tropical and extratropical cyclones. They tend to be large and have a larger wind field, extending much further from their centers.
ORLANDO, FL

