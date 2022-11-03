The joy of winning a World Series championship is irreplaceable, but the Houston Astros may have to do some replacing of their own in the coming months.As is customary every MLB offseason, a slew of players who won a world championship in 2022 with the 'Stros may have to leave H-Town on an expiring deal or a contract option.Here are the different Houston Astros who may find homes elsewhere unless their incumbent club strikes a deal to keep them, according to Baseball Reference:Justin VerlanderJV famously re-signed with the Astros last offseason on a two-year, $50 million deal, including a player option for the second year. In context, the contract seemed low for someone of Verlander's pedigree, but coming off Tommy John surgery and a long layoff, both JV and the Astros took a bet on whether that Cy Young Award-winning magic was still there. Needless to say, both sides are seeing that bet pay off in spades. Verlander is about to win his third Cy Young Award after defying the odds and age to get back to his prime form. -----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO