The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Houstonians score a ton of fun at CultureMap's first-ever Tailgate party
Houston’s biggest sports fans partied overtime at CultureMap's newest signature event, The Tailgate.Recently held at Silver Street Studios, the celebration of all things sports attracted a crowd ready to have some game day fun.And they certainly didn't go hungry. Past Tastemaker Awards winners and nominees brought snacks galore, from Thai sausage to pizza bites to brisket sliders and more. Guests could vote for their favorite munchies via QR code, leading to d’Alba Craft Kitchen & Cocktails taking home the trophy for their Falcon Lakes Bolognese. J-Bar-M Barbecue’s cochinita pibil sausage wraps also earned raves. Drool over a full list of...
One-of-a-kind Marilyn Monroe necklace dazzles in exclusive 2-day event at posh Post Oak jeweler
Although Marilyn Monroe famously sang that diamonds are a "girl's best friend" in the 1953 hit Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, her nicest and reportedly most sentimental piece of jewelry was a pearl necklace. Legendary baseball player Joe DiMaggio gifted her the necklace during their 10-day honeymoon in Japan, later saying it was "the happiest time" of their short marriage. Monroe, who primarily wore costume jewelry, loved the necklace so much that she wore it to the Santa Monica, California courthouse along with white gloves and a black coat when she divorced DiMaggio just nine months later.The famous 16-inch strand of cultured...
Houston Astros wives and Mattress Mack lead our week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Houston Astros wives dish on their favorite game day foods, styles, and superstitions. Kara McCullers, Kat Pressly, and Janelise Maldonado shared their game day rituals.2. Mattress Mack explains f-bomb-laden exchange with Philadelphia fan. The viral clip showed a different side of the usually good-natured store owner.3. Texas' Big Bend named one of the world's must-see destinations for 2023. The park welcomed a record 581,000 visitors in 2021.4. Houston's beloved Jewish bakery opens in Tanglewood with fave treats and coffee drinks. It's the bakery's first new location since 2014. 5. Barstool Sports founder-internet celeb Dave Portnoy tears into 2 Houston pies for famed One Bite Reviews. One restaurant earned a strong 7.8 score, while the other left Portnoy shaking his head.
All the unforgettable scenes from the Houston Astros downtown championship parade
Photo by Marco Torres/@MarcoFromHoustonBeloved Astros manager Dusty Baker carries the trophy with pride. Photo by Steven DevadanamAlex Bregman chatted with the media before the parade. Photo by Marco Torres/@MarcoFromHoustonWorld Series MVP Jeremy Peña said he was on "Cloud 9." Photo by Marco Torres/@MarcoFromHoustonFramber Valdez holds court. Photo by Marco Torres/@MarcoFromHoustonMattress Mack enters Minute Maid. Photo by Steven DevadanamFans Lee, Candace, and little Luna hit the...
Hot new Korean steakhouse sizzles in the Heights with tableside-grilled meats and classic fare
Houston’s newest Korean steakhouse has opened in the Heights. Karne began its soft opening this week ahead of its grand opening November 11.Located in a recently constructed building at 2805 White Oak Dr., Karne is the latest project from Houston restaurateur Jason Cho. Known for his Korean fried chicken restaurant Dak & Bop and as the franchisee for the Galleria-area location of Korean coffee shop Tom N Toms, Cho partnered with chef Yurum “KP” Nam to open Karne. Nam brings extensive experience to his role, including acclaimed restaurants The Modern and Gramercy Tavern, as well as Zusik, a Korean restaurant...
Here's what to know about the Houston Astros World Series championship downtown parade
The Houston Astros have clinched their second World Series title in five years and since the Saturday, November 5 win, nearly all of Houston has been celebrating. Now, tens of thousands are expected to scream for the team on Monday, November 7 at the official World Series Parade downtown.Fans can catch the 1.7-mile parade starting at noon at Preston Street and Smith Street and will run to Tuam Street and Smith Street.City officials ask attendees to arrive early and to take advantage of ridesharing agencies, Houston METRO, or even carpool. To that end, METRO rides will be free all day...
Rice University's Moody Center commissions talented Nigerian artist to craft special new beer
A party to celebrate an art exhibition immediately conjures images of well-dressed people standing around sipping wine, but that won’t be the case this Saturday, November 5 at Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts. Instead, attendees at Saturday night’s Urban Nights: A Communal Art Experience will be drinking a very special beer. The Moody Center invited Emeka Ogboh, a Nigerian-born, Berlin-based artist whose lightbox work Spirit and Matter is featured at the center, to collaborate with local brewery Astral Brewing on Japa, a stout that’s intended to capture the flavors of Houston. The result is a beer that has...
Dazzling new international anime music festival heads to Houston with global rave faves
Attention all anime fans: A major, global festival is heading to Houston to rock out with some of the biggest superstars in the genre. The inaugural International Anime Music Festival heads to H-Town's 713 Music Hall on Sunday, February 26, 2023 as part of a 37-city trek across North America starting February 6. The appropriately titled fest also heads to Irving, Texas at the Toyota Music Factory on Saturday, February 25.Following the North American jaunt, the festival will journey across Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America in 2023. What makes this different from other anime events? The International Anime Music...
5 magical moments from the Houston Astros World Series win
As the city settles into the warm afterglow of its second World Series title courtesy of the Houston Astros, we look back at some of the best moments of Game 6 on Saturday, November 5. Not surprisingly, some of the most magical memories came from the Astros we joined who also celebrated the first World Series title in 2017: José Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Lance McCullers, Jr. Team...
Taylor Swift dawns a new era with world tour coming to Houston
Pop superstar Taylor Swift's U.S. leg of "The Eras Tour" will come to Houston at NRG Stadium on April 22, 2023. She'll also visit AT&T Stadium in Arlington for back-to-back shows on April 1 and 2, 2023.The Texas dates are three of 27 shows Swift will play in the U.S. over the course of five months, starting in Glendale, Arizona on March 18. At both the Houston and Arlington dates, Swift will be joined by special guests beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.The Eras Tour is in support of Swift's new album, Midnights, which has become the fastest selling album of her...
Where to shop in Houston right now: 14 must-hit spots for November
Welp, Halloween is officially over. It is time to trade the pumpkins for turkeys and (gulp, dare we say it) Christmas trees. This month's shopping guide is perfect for those who can't wait to put an extra jingle in their step or enjoy checking off to-do lists. It is a mix of luxury, practical and convenient shopping options – perfect for early Christmas purchases or just enjoying Houston's retail abundance. Anea Hill the buzzy River Oaks District hosts famed designer and Bachelor alum AshLee Frazier in a three-month shopping experience showcasing her brand ANEA HILL. Guests can shop ANEA HILL...
12 best November performances no Houston theater fan should miss
While some Halloween spirit remains in November — including ghost stories (4th Wall Theatre), friendly sea monsters (the Alley) and possible zombies (Rec Room) — it’s beginning to look a lot like holiday shows for much of this month.Look for a brand-new Christmas Carol, holiday cabaret, Christmas Motown, Panto and our favorite Nutty prince. Those whose plans are to Bah Humbug until December can stay in a holiday-free zone with some blue men, singing queens, farcical French servants, and the Catastrophic gang.Blue Man Group from Performing Arts Houston (November 5 and 6)If you’re already feeling a bit blue as...
New Southern-inspired restaurant and bar rocks Houston with live music, classic fare, and more
A group of Houston hospitality veterans are putting a fresh spin on one of the Richmond Strip’s most iconic destinations. Rockhouse Southern Kitchen will open next year in the former Billy Blues/Diablo Loco space at 6025 Richmond Ave. The partners behind the Warwick, a Southern-inspired restaurant that opened earlier this year in the former Houston’s space on Westheimer, have once again teamed up to create Rockhouse. They include Prospect Park co-owner Rob Wright, Bar 5015 owner Steve Rogers, Slowpokers co-owner Mazen Baltagi, and local attorney Kurt Agomuo. Collectively, the group has operated everything from coffee shops to steakhouses and brings...
Generous ghouls raise nearly $1M at Houston SPCA's annual Howl-O-Ween Ball
This year’s Howl-O-Ween Ball was a spooktacular event for Houston SPCA, raising $915,000 to help support the rescue and protection organization’s lifesaving work.A sell-out crowd of more than 350 gathered at the large, open-air Equine Rescue Arena on the Houston SPCA's Campus for All Animals for the event, which was co-chaired by longtime supporter and board member Zane Carruth, along with Cheryl Byington, a rescue dog mom and fierce animal lover.The elegantly decorated soiree by Bergner & Johnson was filled with gauzy ghosts, candelabras, and pumpkins for the cocktail hour, where elegantly costumed guests bid on items that included a...
9 best November food and drink events in Houston — from Butcher's Ball to Tokyo Night Festival
Fall festival season is in full swing, and, of course Houston hospitality professionals are participating in a number of fun events, many of which raise money for worthy causes. From bar takeovers to sommelier competitions to Tokyo-inspired street festival, the next month offers plenty of food-focused opportunities to experience something different. Below are nine of our favorites: Licorería Limantour Bar Takeover at Julep, November 1Houston’s James Beard Award-winning cocktail bar will celebrate Dia de los Muertos by welcoming Licorería Limantour co-owner Benjamin Padrón and bar manager Eduardo Nava for a one night only takeover event. Recently named the No. 4 bar in...
Magnificent Memorial-area mansion shatters record as most expensive home sold in Houston
Houston is no stranger to multi-million dollar home sales. Driving through River Oaks, Hunter's Creek, or West U means passing home after home with seven-figure price tags. But, 120 Carnarvon Dr. is special. Tucked into the beautifully wooded acres behind the tony Houstonian Club and Spa, the home dubbed The Manor on Carnarvon recently sold for more than $20 million, setting a record for the most-expensive single-family home sale in MLS in Houston history.Sworn to secrecy, representatives from listing firm Douglas Elliman Realty couldn't disclose the actual sale price to CultureMap. Suffice it to say, as it was once listed...
Celebrity designer Jason Wu wows with Spring 2023 runway debut at Uptown's most chic boutique
Posh Uptown Park boutique Elizabeth Anthony lit up the sky with the Houston debut of Jason Wu's 2023 Spring/Summer Collection at the 7th Annual Go Red for Women Fashion Show. Fashionistas turned out in droves to catch a glimpse of the designer seated front and center through the entire show – a bold move as designers usually stay in the back until the final walk – and to get the first look at his newest designs. Photo by Daniel Ortiz Nathalie Makris, Julie Roberts, Jason Wu, and Jennifer Mohler Graves at the 7th Annual...
Here are the Houston Astros World Series champs who may not return next year, experts say
The joy of winning a World Series championship is irreplaceable, but the Houston Astros may have to do some replacing of their own in the coming months.As is customary every MLB offseason, a slew of players who won a world championship in 2022 with the 'Stros may have to leave H-Town on an expiring deal or a contract option.Here are the different Houston Astros who may find homes elsewhere unless their incumbent club strikes a deal to keep them, according to Baseball Reference:Justin VerlanderJV famously re-signed with the Astros last offseason on a two-year, $50 million deal, including a player option for the second year. In context, the contract seemed low for someone of Verlander's pedigree, but coming off Tommy John surgery and a long layoff, both JV and the Astros took a bet on whether that Cy Young Award-winning magic was still there. Needless to say, both sides are seeing that bet pay off in spades. Verlander is about to win his third Cy Young Award after defying the odds and age to get back to his prime form. -----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.
Shania Twain rides into Houston to reclaim her throne on upcoming world tour
Country music star Shania Twain is embarking on an expansive world tour dubbed the Queen of Me Tour, which will come to Dos Equis Pavilion in the Houston area on July 22, 2023 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands.The Houston date is one of the last of 44 North American concerts currently scheduled on the tour before Twain heads to Europe for five final shows. In addition to Dallas, she will also play in Houston on July 21.This is Twain's first tour in nearly five years; she last played in Houston in June 2018. She'll be joined...
Barstool Sports founder-internet celeb Dave Portnoy tears into 2 Houston pies for famed One Bite Reviews
America’s most prolific pizza reviewer offered his opinion on two popular Houston pies this week. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy sampled pizzas from The Gypsy Poet in Midtown and downtown staple Frank’s Pizza.Portnoy, in town to promote the High Noon brand of boozy seltzers, is well known for his One Bite Pizza Reviews. To date, he’s reviewed hundreds of restaurants all over the country on a one to 10 scale. Restaurants that score an eight or better can count on an influx of business from his 4.4 million Instagram followers, 2.7 million Twitter followers, and almost 770,000 Youtube subscribers.Unable to...
