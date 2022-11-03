ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

Jokic powers Nuggets past Spurs for 3rd straight victory

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 10 assists, Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and the Denver Nuggets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Monday night for their third straight victory. Denver point guard Jamal Murray added 19 points, six assists and five rebounds....
DENVER, CO
Houston Chronicle

Clark leads No. 8 UCLA to 76-50 victory over Sacramento St

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark turned in an all-around performance for UCLA in its opener, both good and bad. Clark scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had a career-high seven steals in the eighth-ranked Bruins 76-50 victory over Sacramento State. The one area coach Mick Cronin was ready to point out though was Clark's five turnovers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Houston Chronicle

Self-inflicted wounds, offensive limitations stall Commanders' progress

John Ridgeway got away with it once, and the Minnesota Vikings took note. On their extra-point attempt midway through the fourth quarter, following Dalvin Cook's game-tying touchdown, Ridgeway, the Commanders' rookie defensive tackle, slid to the center of the line after the snap and all but ran through the Vikings' long-snapper before standing and raising his arms to try to block the kick.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy