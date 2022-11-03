John Ridgeway got away with it once, and the Minnesota Vikings took note. On their extra-point attempt midway through the fourth quarter, following Dalvin Cook's game-tying touchdown, Ridgeway, the Commanders' rookie defensive tackle, slid to the center of the line after the snap and all but ran through the Vikings' long-snapper before standing and raising his arms to try to block the kick.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO