Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

One hurt in shooting on North St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One taken to hospital after shooting in Baker neighborhood Monday morning

BAKER - One person was reportedly brought to a local hospital after a shooting in a Baker neighborhood off of Thomas Road. The Baker Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Monday morning on Littlewoods Drive. Sources said the victim was found near the intersection of Plank Road and Lavey Lane.
BAKER, LA
MyArkLaMiss

1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials have determined that the death of a 1-year-old child on Halloween night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was due to a fentanyl overdose. This is at least the second fentanyl-related death of a young child in the capital this year and will likely result in further demands for reform in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges. On November 3, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Khalil Henderson, 19 for the alleged shooting death of Terran Fobb, 17 that occurred on June 6, 2022, in the 3000 block of Oswego St. Upon Henderson’s arrest, law enforcement reportedly confiscated a large amount of illegal narcotics. (372 grams of Meth, 2 ½ pounds of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money)
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBRSO: 6 armed robbery suspects arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of six armed robbery suspects. According to authorities, the suspects are Devante Fisher, 30, Jamorieon Mckeel, 18, Ashton Green, 22, and three unnamed juveniles. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the arrests came after...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Identity of individuals sought in theft investigation, police say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is working to identify a group of individuals allegedly related to a theft investigation. Details are limited at this time. Police say if you can identify these individuals, please email the case detective at mjames@zacharypd.org or call (225) 964-2004.
ZACHARY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two adults, five juveniles arrested in Assumption Parish fight: Sheriff

Assumption Parish deputies arrested two adults and five juveniles in connection with a fight in Napoleonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the location in the 400 block of Philosopher Street Nov. 1 while the fight was in progress. Some individuals involved received minor injuries and were treated...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Deputies arrest 2 adults, 5 teenagers after fight inside Napoleonville home

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A fight in Napoleonville Tuesday resulted in injuries and the arrest of seven people. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said the fight took place in a home in the 400 block of Philosopher Street on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to investigators, two male suspects forced their way into the home and began fighting.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA

