FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Convicted felon arrested in Baton Rouge after fentanyl, gun, marijuana and more seized during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop last week in the 11000 block of N Harrells Ferry Rd. A Dodge Avenger driven by Jimmy Veal, 32, of Baton Rouge, was stopped due to alleged traffic violations. As Veal...
brproud.com
Correctional officer arrested for alleged smuggling in Ascension Parish Jail
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a former corrections officer Thursday after he allegedly brought contraband into the jail after only four months on the job. Deputies launched an investigation after learning Adam Sylve brought contraband into the jail at least four separate...
Deputy with Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested, officials say
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged on Monday, Nov. 7, according to officials. A spokesman with APSO said Adam Sylve faces four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office. Sylve is accused...
brproud.com
1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
Arrest made after body found in Lafayette
Police working to confirm the identity of a suspect in a homicide case.
brproud.com
One hurt in shooting on North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
wbrz.com
Man accused of breaking into Target security cages, stealing more than $1,500 in tools, other goods
BATON ROUGE - A man was booked into jail Friday after allegedly breaking into security cages and stealing more than $1,500 worth of tools and other goods from Target earlier this year. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Jacob Barnaba, 26, was arrested after stealing from the Target...
wbrz.com
One taken to hospital after shooting in Baker neighborhood Monday morning
BAKER - One person was reportedly brought to a local hospital after a shooting in a Baker neighborhood off of Thomas Road. The Baker Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Monday morning on Littlewoods Drive. Sources said the victim was found near the intersection of Plank Road and Lavey Lane.
1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials have determined that the death of a 1-year-old child on Halloween night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was due to a fentanyl overdose. This is at least the second fentanyl-related death of a young child in the capital this year and will likely result in further demands for reform in […]
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges. On November 3, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Khalil Henderson, 19 for the alleged shooting death of Terran Fobb, 17 that occurred on June 6, 2022, in the 3000 block of Oswego St. Upon Henderson’s arrest, law enforcement reportedly confiscated a large amount of illegal narcotics. (372 grams of Meth, 2 ½ pounds of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money)
wbrz.com
Woman allegedly fired shots at group of people from hotel balcony Friday
BATON ROUGE - A woman claims she thought she was in danger when she shot at a group of people from the second floor of a hotel Friday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadale Avenue, a recent hotbed for violent crime in the capital area.
wbrz.com
Six arrested, including teens, after massive search for armed robbery suspects off South Harrells Ferry Road Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A Friday night manhunt led to the arrests of six suspected armed robbers who detectives believe have been targeting Hispanic communities in the capital area for months. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they were searching for six people, including four teens and two adults,...
wbrz.com
Police: Man found shot to death outside Baton Rouge apartment complex overnight
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death outside an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard overnight. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:58 a.m. Saturday outside Towne Oaks apartment complex on North Sherwood Forest Drive, just off Florida Boulevard. Officers arrived and found 25-year-old...
20-month-old died from fentanyl overdose, EBR Coroner says; police investigating
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Baton Rouge Police Department said it was investigating after an infant died on Halloween.
EBRSO: 6 armed robbery suspects arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of six armed robbery suspects. According to authorities, the suspects are Devante Fisher, 30, Jamorieon Mckeel, 18, Ashton Green, 22, and three unnamed juveniles. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the arrests came after...
Identity of individuals sought in theft investigation, police say
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is working to identify a group of individuals allegedly related to a theft investigation. Details are limited at this time. Police say if you can identify these individuals, please email the case detective at mjames@zacharypd.org or call (225) 964-2004.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Two adults, five juveniles arrested in Assumption Parish fight: Sheriff
Assumption Parish deputies arrested two adults and five juveniles in connection with a fight in Napoleonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the location in the 400 block of Philosopher Street Nov. 1 while the fight was in progress. Some individuals involved received minor injuries and were treated...
Man charged in indecent behavior case in Terrebonne Parish
Cops report a man from Gibson, Louisiana is facing charges after what detectives say was indecent communications with a child. “Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Gibson man has been arrested…
brproud.com
Deputies arrest 2 adults, 5 teenagers after fight inside Napoleonville home
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A fight in Napoleonville Tuesday resulted in injuries and the arrest of seven people. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said the fight took place in a home in the 400 block of Philosopher Street on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to investigators, two male suspects forced their way into the home and began fighting.
brproud.com
EBR Schools: No reported injuries after four buses ‘broken into’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirms that four of their school buses “were broken into.”. The school system is still trying to figure out when the break-ins took place. There were no reported injuries. This is a developing story and more...
