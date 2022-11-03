ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

RecognizeTruth
4d ago

BS. "Solar farms" absolutely are a major reason the prices are going up. The companies know that solar and wind are not cost effective and will be money losers. Pricing now reflects how much future loss they have to cover for and the costs they'll be saddled with to properly dispose/discard the "farms" when they become "unprofitable".

Ronald Edgerly
4d ago

The Black fields of Maine is driving everyone’s electric bill up we’re gonna pay for this green new deal whether we want to or not

the guy next door
4d ago

yet the govenor wants everyone on electric..... which increases demand.... which increases prices. The author states a majority of power comes from NG but 60% is renewables. Both cant be true. The only way solar and wind power is cheaper is through tax payer subsidies, which in fact doesn't make them cheaper. If the state relied more on NG yes prices over the past year would have greatly increased, but it would be cheaper than what we are paying today.

