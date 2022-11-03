Teen arrested in connection with Coachella shooting

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting last month in Coachella.

The shooting happened back on Oct. 9, 2022 at a residence on the 85300 block of Cairo Street. There was no word on any injuries in the initial shooting.

Thursday at around 7:00 AM, Coachella Community Action Team (CCAT), with the assistance of the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team (SET), served a search warrant on Avenue 51 in Coachella. During the investigation, CCAT identified a male juvenile documented criminal street gang member as the shooting suspect.

The teen was taken into custody during the search warrant and was booked at the Indio Juvenile Hall and faces attempted homicide charges.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Molina of the Thermal Station at 760-863-8990 or Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).

