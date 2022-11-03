Read full article on original website
Russian fighter jet fires missile on accident near British spy plane over Black Sea, UK says
A Russian fighter jet fired a missile after malfunctioning near a British spy plane over the Black Sea, the United Kingdom's defense ministry said.
Pentagon: Just FYI, We Have a Nuclear Armed Submarine in the Arabian Sea
The Pentagon just let everyone know that it’s got a nuclear armed submarine in the Arabian Sea, for no particularly stated reason. Just in case you were curious. The movements of nuclear submarines are usually secret, but U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the part of the Pentagon that oversees operations in the Middle East, just tweeted it out.
German Tanks Making It Easy to Destroy Iranian Drones: Ukrainian Soldier
"It's a very good system," the soldier said of the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns supplied to Kyiv by Germany.
MilitaryTimes
US F-16 maintenance commander fired at South Korean base
Col. Jay Bertsch, commander of the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, was fired Oct. 11 due to a “loss of confidence” in his leadership, Air Force Times has learned. Bertsch was reassigned outside of the unit after four months in the job, 8th Fighter...
theaviationgeekclub.com
Here’s why when a submarine launches an SLBM, it never gets wet, even though it is fired from under water
When a submarine launches the SLBM, it never gets wet, even though it is fired from under water. The UGM-133A Trident II, or Trident D5 is a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), built by Lockheed Martin Space in Sunnyvale, California, and deployed with the American and British navies. It was first deployed in March 1990, and remains in service. The Trident II Strategic Weapons System is an improved SLBM with greater accuracy, payload, and range than the earlier Trident C-4. It is a key element of the US strategic nuclear triad and strengthens US strategic deterrence.
Russia completes debut flight of upgraded Su-57, its fifth generation fighter
Russia has successfully completed the debut test flight of the upgraded version of the Su-57, its fifth-generation fighter aircraft, Russian news agency, Tass has reported. The Su-57 is a multirole fighter designed to take on land, naval and aerial targets and boasts stealth technology that can help its evade radars. The supersonic flight-capable aircraft also has the capability to carry a broad range of weapons and features advanced avionics systems like powerful radar, infrared search, and an ultraviolet missile approach warning system, a 1945 report said.
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
The Jewish Press
US Base in Syria Attacked by Drones following Israeli Attack on Damascus
Following an IAF attack on military sites around the Syrian capital of Damascus Friday night (Israel Allegedly Strikes Iranian Positions Near Damascus), the Hezbollah-affiliate Al Mayadeen satellite television channel reported that an unidentified drone targeted with a barrage of missiles the US base in the Al-Omar Field in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zur region.
airlive.net
Satellite images show Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 fighter jets from storage
Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. Fighters were transported from airbases to Millerovo and Kursk. Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. This was reported by analysts from MilitaryAviationInUa based on fresh satellite images. Satellite...
defensenews.com
US Army digs deeper to develop robotic breachers
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is digging deeper to develop robotic breacher vehicles for the force as it heads into a prototyping effort that will help it to define requirements for a future capability. The service awarded a contract in May this year to Cybernet, a specialist in robotics...
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korean air force launches 150 planes in rare large-scale drill
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. With leader Kim Jong Un looking on, North Korea’s air force launched 150 planes in a rare drill over the weekend that required a month’s worth of intensive pilot training and burned through precious jet fuel that has been in short supply since the 1990s, military sources in the country told RFA.
Business Insider
Russia says an upgraded version of its struggling Su-57 stealth jet finally made its debut flight
Russia's Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet first debuted a decade ago. But Russia has struggled to develop the jet and put it into production. Russian officials now say that an upgraded Su-57 made its debut flight this month. Since it was officially unveiled more than a decade ago, Moscow has touted...
The Secret Mission to Snatch Crimea Back From Putin’s Clutches
Ukrainian forces are working to force Russia to retreat from Kherson, a key region Russia seized in the early days of the war this year. But behind the scenes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration is plotting next steps for a takeover of Crimea, which Russia has been occupying since 2014 when Vladimir Putin illegally annexed the peninsula.
Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet
Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
11 New Warships That Will Join the US Navy Fleet
The USS Gerald R Ford, the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier of the U.S. Navy – and the world’s biggest warship – made its first port of call on Oct. 28 at Halifax, Canada, after its first deployment from Norfolk, Virginia, earlier that month. The highly advanced 1,092-foot-long behemoth, weighing 97,000 tons when fully […]
Putin hints that Russia's weapons are outdated, saying it needs to modernize its military hardware
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia's weapons need to be modernized. Weapons manufacturers should get feedback from soldiers, he said on Wednesday. It's a rare acknowledgment of the flaws in the Russian military's capabilities revealed by the war. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's weapons should be...
americanmilitarynews.com
Marines release new TV ad showing future of warfare
The U.S. Marine Corps released a new recruitment ad on Thursday, which highlights how the service is preparing to fight in a new era of warfare. The ad comes as the service is rethinking how it would fight major nation states like China, which is trying to overtake the U.S. as the dominant global power.
americanmilitarynews.com
New photos show China’s artificial islands are highly developed military bases
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. New images have emerged showing airfields and other structures on some of China’s artificial islands in the South China Sea that the U.S. said had been “fully militarized.”. Getty Image’s photographer Ezra Acayan obtained...
North Korea fires missiles in response to U.S. bombers flying over South Korea
Why is the U.S. sending fighter jets over South Korea? Why is North Korea releasing missiles into the ocean? Is this normal behavior?
Doomsday Clock Reveals How Nuclear War Would Decimate Civilization
A global, all-out nuclear war between the United States and Russia could result in a minimum of 360 million deaths from the direct effects alone.
