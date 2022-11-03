Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Andover Man Busted For Going 107 On New Hampshire Highway With Baby On Board
A Massachusetts man was caught going well over the speed limit while driving through New Hampshire with a woman and child in the car, authorities said. Police noticed a white sedan traveling at 107 miles per hour on I-93 in Bow, NH, on Saturday, Nov, 5, according to New Hampshire State Police on Twitter.
Conn. shooting suspect accused of causing rollover crash during manhunt
Enter your email address here to receive MassLive's Breaking News newsletter:. After a two day search, West Hartford police arrested a suspect on Sunday night in connection with a shooting near the University of Saint Joseph’s campus that took place on Friday morning, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Woman facing charges in connection with deadly stabbing on Cape Cod
HARWICH, Mass. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing that occurred on Cape Cod on Monday morning. Aneka K. Brown, 35, is slated to be arraigned in Orleans District Court on charges including manslaughter and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.
Attorney general finds Westfield council didn’t violate meeting law in stopping critic
WESTFIELD — The City Council didn’t violate the state’s Open Meeting Law when it cut off a critic and recessed its meeting on May 5, the attorney general’s office has found. Councilors received notice of the determination and voted on Nov. 2 to place it on...
Police seek info from public following fatal accident in Nashua, New Hampshire
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua say a 22-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident near the state line with Massachusetts. According to the department, the victim was the driver and only occupant when the crash happened before 2 a.m. at 427 Main Dunstable Road. The victim was...
The Governor’s Council only denied 1 judge in 6 years; Here’s why
The winner of the gubernatorial race on Election Day will have the power to shape the judiciary in the state for the next four years. After November 2, it will fall upon either Democratic candidate Maura Healey or Republican Geoff Diehl to nominate judges in Massachusetts. But while the governor...
Officers Seize Firearm, Drugs and Cash in Sunday Arrest
On Sunday, November 6th, members of the Chelsea Police Drug Control Unit while continuing their surveillance efforts in the Congress, Shawmut, and Maverick Streets area for reported drug activity, arrested Ramon Valdez, age 37, of Chelsea, on a variety of drug and firearm charges. Based on an ongoing investigation, the...
Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
Holyoke Police seeking info on suspects after Racing Mart robbery
HOLYOKE — Police are asking for help to identify two men who they say robbed the Racing Mart on South Street Sunday evening. The suspects entered the store at 582 South St. at about 6 p.m. and one threatened the clerk with a firearm. Police did not say if they were able to take anything before fleeing.
Ross Copeland of Raynham killed in Taunton shooting Sunday
A 38-year-old Raynham man was killed in a shooting in Taunton Sunday morning, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced. On Sunday, around 1:38 a.m., Taunton police received a call reporting that a male, who was later identified as Ross Copeland, was bleeding and needed an ambulance at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets. First responders found Copeland suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was brought to Morton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
22-year-old Billerica man killed in motorcycle crash in Burlington
A 22-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed Sunday afternoon after colliding with a car in Burlington, police said. In a statement, the Burlington Police Department did not release the name of the deceased but said he was a resident of neighboring Billerica. The crash occurred just before 1 p.m....
Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase
ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
Manchester police investigating reported assault
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating a reported assault. Police said the man was walking on Elm Street on Nov. 1 when an unknown man stopped him. During the interaction, the man allegedly got angry and beat the victim with a stick. The victim said an unknown woman was there as well.
Antisemitic vandalism in Stow as police report burn marks on home, tires slashed
A call reporting overnight vandalism led Stow police officers to find an antisemitic slur on the side of a car Saturday morning. Police responded at around 9:42 a.m. to a home on North Shore Drive where multiple cars were vandalized overnight. Two cars had their tires slashed while one had the slur carved into its side. Fresh burn marks were also seen on the home.
Police: 1 person dead, 5 injured in 3 separate shootings across Boston
BOSTON — Six people were shot and one person was killed in three separate shootings that occurred within an hour of each other in Boston on Sunday night, officials said. First, two adult males were shot on Orlando Street in Mattapan at approximately 9:10 p.m. One of the men, Edwin Pizarro, 48, of Mattapan, died from his wounds while the other is expected to recover.
Bradford Man Caught with 3 Lbs of Fentanyl Sentenced to 2+ Years
A Bradford man who was caught with over 3 pounds of fentanyl received his sentence this week. Kristopher Churchill, 40, was in a Bangor courtroom this week, facing charges connected to a traffic stop in Augusta over a year ago. WGME-TV reports Churchill pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl before receiving his sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison. The judge also ordered 3 years of supervised release, once he gets out.
Boston Police Assist Massachusetts State Police with Drug and Firearm Investigation in Brookline
At about 7:00 PM, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police arrested Gidel Aguasvivas, 19 and Peter Martinez, 32, of Maryland, after a drug and firearm investigation in the area of 700 Brookline Avenue, The Hilton Garden Inn in Brookline.
