Worcester, MA

chelseapolice.com

Officers Seize Firearm, Drugs and Cash in Sunday Arrest

On Sunday, November 6th, members of the Chelsea Police Drug Control Unit while continuing their surveillance efforts in the Congress, Shawmut, and Maverick Streets area for reported drug activity, arrested Ramon Valdez, age 37, of Chelsea, on a variety of drug and firearm charges. Based on an ongoing investigation, the...
CHELSEA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Five juveniles arrested on firearms charges after pursuit starting in Worcester

Five juvenile boys were arrested on firearms charges early Sunday following a police pursuit that started in Worcester and ended in Auburn. According to a Facebook post from the Worcester Police Department, an officer in the department saw a white Ford Explorer in the area of Winter and Grafton Streets at about 1:10 a.m. The vehicle and license plate matched images from a separate incident where shots were fired. The officer called for backup and began following the vehicle, eventually activating his blue lights further down Grafton Street.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Ross Copeland of Raynham killed in Taunton shooting Sunday

A 38-year-old Raynham man was killed in a shooting in Taunton Sunday morning, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced. On Sunday, around 1:38 a.m., Taunton police received a call reporting that a male, who was later identified as Ross Copeland, was bleeding and needed an ambulance at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets. First responders found Copeland suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was brought to Morton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
TAUNTON, MA
NECN

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Mass.

A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
BURLINGTON, MA
WGME

Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase

ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
LEBANON, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester police investigating reported assault

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating a reported assault. Police said the man was walking on Elm Street on Nov. 1 when an unknown man stopped him. During the interaction, the man allegedly got angry and beat the victim with a stick. The victim said an unknown woman was there as well.
MANCHESTER, NH
Q106.5

Bradford Man Caught with 3 Lbs of Fentanyl Sentenced to 2+ Years

A Bradford man who was caught with over 3 pounds of fentanyl received his sentence this week. Kristopher Churchill, 40, was in a Bangor courtroom this week, facing charges connected to a traffic stop in Augusta over a year ago. WGME-TV reports Churchill pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl before receiving his sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison. The judge also ordered 3 years of supervised release, once he gets out.
BRADFORD, ME
MassLive.com

