Five juvenile boys were arrested on firearms charges early Sunday following a police pursuit that started in Worcester and ended in Auburn. According to a Facebook post from the Worcester Police Department, an officer in the department saw a white Ford Explorer in the area of Winter and Grafton Streets at about 1:10 a.m. The vehicle and license plate matched images from a separate incident where shots were fired. The officer called for backup and began following the vehicle, eventually activating his blue lights further down Grafton Street.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO