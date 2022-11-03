ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

Jarvis Landry is among 5 Saints standouts who won't play vs. Ravens Monday night

Jarvis Landry, who was questionable with an ankle injury for Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, will miss his fifth consecutive game. In his absence, the New Orleans Saints will have five active wide receivers: Rookies Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith and Kevin White, who was officially signed to the 53-man roster Monday afternoon.
BALTIMORE, MD
NOLA.com

Saints vs. Ravens preview with Jeff Duncan and LSU’s shocking win on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 112

Despite all the early season woes, the New Orleans Saints have a chance to do something they haven’t done all year long: win back-to-back games. And if they can hold down Lamar Jackson and the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens in the Caesars Superdome on Monday Night Football, not only will they accomplish that feat, but they will be in a tie for first place in the NFC South.
BALTIMORE, MD
NOLA.com

3 things we learned in the New Orleans Saints' 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens

The Saints offense just isn’t good enough. Yeah, Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill and Chris Olave have been bright spots. But overall, the offense is bad. Bad on third downs. Bad at slowing down the Ravens’ pass rush. And once again bad in the red zone, as evident on the last drive of the first half when they had to settle for a field goal after three Andy Dalton incompletions. Those incompletions included what should have been an easy TD pass to Marquez Callaway. It was a pass that should have been caught or a ball that should have been thrown better. The play summed up how inept Pete Carmichael’s offense is right now.
BALTIMORE, MD
NOLA.com

New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens: Series history, TV, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms

We have said many times, but although the New Orleans Saints have been in the NFL for 55 years, when they play an AFC team there isn’t a whole lot of history. In this case, the two teams have played only seven times since their first meeting on Sept. 29, 1996. (Although one has to remember the Ravens previously were the Cleveland Browns and established an entire new identity and gave the Browns history back to the team when they returned to the NFL.)
BALTIMORE, MD
NOLA.com

Saints vs. Ravens: Our staff makes its predictions for Monday's game in the Dome

Our staff breaks down how they see Monday night playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Baltimore Ravens at the Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 3-5) Saints 26, Ravens 16: The Saints got their mojo back last week, and the Dome should be rocking for this one. The defense honors the Dome Patrol with another dominant effort.
BALTIMORE, MD
NOLA.com

Four downs: The Ravens are bringing an electric QB and a vulnerable secondary to New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints are coming off their best performance of the season, and now they must prove whether they can do it again. The challenge is a bit different this week: The 5-3 Baltimore Ravens are coming to town, and while they might be without a bunch of their top offensive playmakers, their offense is still led by dynamite quarterback Lamar Jackson.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

