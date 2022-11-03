The Saints offense just isn’t good enough. Yeah, Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill and Chris Olave have been bright spots. But overall, the offense is bad. Bad on third downs. Bad at slowing down the Ravens’ pass rush. And once again bad in the red zone, as evident on the last drive of the first half when they had to settle for a field goal after three Andy Dalton incompletions. Those incompletions included what should have been an easy TD pass to Marquez Callaway. It was a pass that should have been caught or a ball that should have been thrown better. The play summed up how inept Pete Carmichael’s offense is right now.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO