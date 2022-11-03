ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Alert: High Wind Warning until 11:00PM Friday

By Tillamook County Emergency Management
The North Coast Citizen
The North Coast Citizen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PS3NG_0ixoIJpd00

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Lower Columbia. In Washington, Willapa Hills.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... LOWER COLUMBIA ... WILLAPA HILLS

Instructions:

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Northern Washington, Idaho Panhandle

SPOKANE, Wash. — The recent weather we’re seeing in the Inland Northwest has led to a change in warnings and advisories in the area. NWS-Spokane says a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for some places in Northern Washington and the Idaho Pandhandle. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for places like Sandpoint, Bonners...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Winter storm warning starts Sunday afternoon for multi-day snowstorm

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a bit of rain to start the weekend, the storm will gear up in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Wednesday for up to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet and 1 to 2 feet below.
RENO, NV
KTVZ

Snow returns to Oregon mountain passes, leading to crashes

ODOT says be prepared for bad weather, have supplies when heading over the mountain passes. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
OREGON STATE
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Powerful Winter Storm Hits Tonight

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Warning, which goes into effect at 4:00 this afternoon, as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds to northeastern California and western Nevada. Heavy snow, with total accumulations of 3...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Channel 6000

Signs of winter as cold air arrives and snow levels drop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There will be some dry time this week, but it won’t be here on Monday. There is a large trough of cold air which is creating some bumpy weather. Showers will be moving in and out for the next 24 hours. That means we will have a mix of rain and there may even be some snow that tries to fall to the lower elevations.
PORTLAND, OR
MyNorthwest

Wind, rain cause power outages across western Washington

Thousands lost power Friday night due to a wind storm that caused outages across western Washington. Over 24,000 Puget Sound Energy customers are still without power as of 9:51 p.m. Saturday. Seattle City Light reports less than 200 customers impacted as crews work around the clock to restore power. With...
SEATTLE, WA
KOIN 6 News

SNOW DUMP: Mt. Hood sees foot of fresh powder

Stormy fall weather has brought fresh snow to local mountains, foothills and valleys. Areas of Mt. Hood received between 6 and 12 inches of fresh snow since Sunday, National Weather Service data shows. Mountain foothills along the Cascades also saw 1 to 4 inches of powder.
PORTLAND, OR
yaktrinews.com

PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest

A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
OREGON STATE
The North Coast Citizen

The North Coast Citizen

Manzanita, OR
150
Followers
435
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The North Coast Citizen covers local news in the Manzanita and Tillamook County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.northcoastcitizen.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy