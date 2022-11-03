Alert: High Wind Warning until 11:00PM Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There will be some dry time this week, but it won’t be here on Monday. There is a large trough of cold air which is creating some bumpy weather. Showers will be moving in and out for the next 24 hours. That means we will have a mix of rain and there may even be some snow that tries to fall to the lower elevations.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO