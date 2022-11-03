On Friday, November 4th, 2022, Westport Police held a promotional ceremony at Town Hall where the following officers were promoted. Corporal Howard Simpson was promoted to Sergeant. Sergeant Simpson was hired as a Patrol Officer in 2003 and was promoted to Corporal in 2014. Prior to joining the Westport Police Department, Sgt Simpson spent 10 years in law enforcement with the Milford Police Department and Connecticut State Police. He is EMT certified, an Intoxilyzer and TASER instructor and has been a member of the Accident Investigation Team, Marine Division and Police Union Executive Board where he served as President for 7 years. Sergeant Simpson will be assigned to the Patrol Division.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO