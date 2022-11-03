ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Warner Bros. Discovery Lost $2.4 Billion and Lionsgate Lost $1.8 Billion and It’s Not Even Dinnertime

By Tony Maglio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere — and boy, could the executives at Warner Bros. Discovery and Lionsgate use a drink. But first, they’ve got to get through these earnings conference calls. Perhaps we should refer to this round as “losses conference calls.”

On Thursday afternoon, within a span of 15 minutes, Warner Bros. Discovery revealed it lost $2.3 billion in the July-September quarter of 2022 and Lionsgate reported an operating loss of $1.8 billion from the same time period. Better make it a double.

The good news for Warner Bros. Discovery is that a loss of $2.3 billion is better than a loss of $3.4 billion , which is the unfortunate figure it posted last quarter. It’s pricey to merge two major media companies, and so far, not so good .

WBD ended the third quarter with 94.9 million combined direct-to-consumer subscribers. That all-in number includes linear HBO and streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+, and represented an additional 2.8 million subs from the end of the prior quarter. The timeline to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ has been moved up from Summer 2023 to Spring 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery’s president and CEO David Zaslav said on his company’s Q3 conference call.

Before the call, in a prepared statement accompanying the disappointing financials, Zaslav again touted his company’s content. He also found another $500 million in synergies between WarnerMedia and his former Discovery, Inc.

“At Warner Bros. Discovery, we have one of the strongest portfolio of assets and IP across sports, news, and entertainment, and the best leadership team in media executing against the right strategy and financial framework to drive profitability, generate meaningful shareholder value, and ultimately position us for long-term success,” Zaslav said. “We are reimagining and transforming the organization for the future while driving synergy enterprise-wide, increasing our target to at least $3.5 billion, and making significant progress on our combined DTC product. While we have lots more work to do, and there are some difficult decisions still to be made, we have total conviction in the opportunity ahead.”

There was no way to spin company revenue. Warner Bros. Discovery suffered an 11 percent decline in Q3 ad sales and saw an 8 percent drop in overall revenue, posting $9.82 billion vs. a market forecast of $10.36 billion. After sharing an already rough Thursday with the rest of the stock market, shares in WBD declined a few percentage points more in after-hours trading.

Here we should admit that it’s a bit unfair to lump Lionsgate’s second (fiscal) quarter in with Warner Bros. Discovery. Lionsgate’s wasn’t so bad — it beat on both revenue estimates and adjusted earnings per share — and its stock is moving in the right direction following the market close. (Before the market closed, shares in both companies sank 6 percent.) But still.

Lionsgate will exit seven Lionsgate+ (the former StarzPlay International) territories — France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Benelux, the Nordics, and Japan — to “streamline the business,” in their words. That streamlining cost Lionsgate $218.9 million in content write-offs. Tack that on to the $1.48 billion (non-cash) write-off from the Starz acquisition, reflecting changes to future free cash-flow projections, and boy would they have liked to sell that thing .

The Lionsgate earnings call has yet to begin — it’s set for 6 p.m. ET. In the interest in fairness, we’ll give CEO Jon Feltheimer his say.

“We reported another strong library performance and continued growth in Lionsgate Television series deliveries as our studio businesses continued to perform in line with expectations in the quarter,” Feltheimer said in a prepared statement included in the financials. “Economic and industry headwinds are having the greatest impact at Starz, where we are exiting seven international territories.  This will allow us to streamline Starz’s international business and return it to profitability more quickly while continuing to build on the opportunities created by a strong Starz original series slate and focused content strategy domestically.”

Now, if he can only sell the Lionsgate studio

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

David Zaslav Is Down for More Harry Potter ‘If We Can Do Something with JK’

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is open to the idea of more Harry Potter movies. That is, “if we can do something with JK,” Zaslav said on Thursday’s earnings call. “JK” of course is “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling, who has become controversial for her inflammatory remarks that many have deemed transphobic. Her politically charged Twitter presence has led some of the franchise’s stars to distance themselves from the author. But the WBD boss expressed a willingness in working with Rowling again in the interest of bringing Potter back to the big screen. “We’re going to have a real focus on...
IndieWire

Lionsgate Flirting with Major ‘John Wick’ Video Game

Lionsgate is flirting with the potential of a major video game based on the “John Wick” action franchise, the studio’s CEO let slip on Thursday. During an earnings call with investors, Jon Feltheimer noted that Lionsgate execs have been “fielding proposals” for a big video game based on the Keanu Reeves movies. Despite his excitement at the idea, Feltheimer was hesitant to say much more about the early-stages project: “I don’t want to get ahead of myself here, but we believe there is a big AAA game to be made out of ‘John Wick.’ We have been fielding proposals. We certainly...
IndieWire

Wall Street Says Roku Needs to Get Its Story Straight

Shares in Roku closed Wednesday just under $55 per share. Six minutes later, the stock was below $42 in after-hours trading. What gives? The short answer is its third-quarter financial report… only, Roku actually topped internal and external expectations for Q3. Sure, Roku lost lots of money — $122.2 million, a loss of 88 cents per share — but tech companies often do. Anyway, that counts as a win when analysts expected a per-share loss of roughly $1.28 or $1.29. Roku also beat other metrics: EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), revenue, active accounts, ARPU (average revenue per user),...
itechpost.com

Warner Bros. Discover Moves HBO Max And Discovery Plus Merger Date Up

The merging of HBO Max and Discovery will now happen in spring instead of summer 2023, as Warner Bros. Discovery bumps up the target launch date of its new service. CEO David Zaslav has recently announced that Warner Bros. Discovery might unveil its new service earlier than expected in 2023, Phone World writes.
IndieWire

Jennifer Lawrence Feels ‘Old as Mold’ Now That ‘Hunger Games’ Has a Reboot

Jennifer Lawrence has no appetite for feeling “old as mold” when it comes to a “Hunger Games” revival. The Academy Award winner revealed in a New York Times profile that she never expected to be around when beloved franchise “The Hunger Games” would be remade. The series currently landed a prequel film, titled “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” starring Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Viola Davis, and Peter Dinklage.
IndieWire

Matthew Weiner: It Was ‘Disappointing’ That HBO Didn’t Even Read the ‘Mad Men’ Pilot

After writing “The Sopranos” episodes, Matthew Weiner thought he was part of the HBO “family.” However, the “Mad Men” creator revealed that new executive management at the network following visionary Chris Albrecht’s exit led to him being ignored, per the new book “It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO” by Felix Gillette and John Koblin. According to the oral history of the network, then-HBO President Carolyn Strauss “snubbed” Weiner and HBO did not even respond to the “Mad Men” pitch, despite “The Sopranos” showrunner David Chase urging “everyone at the network to give it a look.” Weiner recalled, “It...
IndieWire

CNN’s New Morning Show Is Not Off to a Sunny Start in Ratings

CNN’s new-look morning show needs an early jolt of caffeine. The ratings are in for “CNN This Morning” with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, and they got off to a rough start, lagging behind not only rivals like “Fox & Friends” and “Morning Joe” but also its predecessor on CNN, “New Day.” “CNN This Morning’ debuted to an average of 387,000 total viewers, according to Nielsen numbers. Of that all-in tally, 71,000 came from the key news demographic of adults 25-54. On its final day of Halloween, “New Day” averaged 353,000 total viewers; of that number, 75,000 came from...
IndieWire

James Gray Defends Joaquin Phoenix Against Accusations of Being ‘Difficult’ on Set

For James Gray, there is no black and white when it comes to actors being deemed “difficult” to work with. While some stars have lists of collaborators they will never work with, Gray defended Best Actor Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix against his perceived reputation of being a tough artist on set. The “Armageddon Time” director worked with Phoenix on the historical drama “The Immigrant,” also starring Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Renner. “Why is Joaquin Phoenix ‘difficult’? He’s not difficult. He’s great. He’s ‘difficult’ in the best way. You want that difficult,” Gray told Vulture. “Difficult for me is you don’t show up...
IndieWire

Douglas McGrath, ‘Emma’ Director and ‘Bullets Over Broadway’ Screenwriter, Dies at 64

Douglas McGrath, the Oscar and Tony-nominated director, writer and actor best known for the films “Emma” and “Bullets Over Broadway,” died Thursday in New York City. He was 64. At the time of his death, McGrath was starring in a one-man Off-Broadway show, “Everything’s Fine,” which was scheduled to run at the Daryl Roth Theatre until January 22, 2023. McGrath wrote the autobiographical play about his experiences growing up in rural Texas, while John Lithgow directed and produced with Daryl Roth and Tom Werner. The show played its final performance on Wednesday. The news was confirmed by a statement posted on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IndieWire

Mickey Mouse’s Origins and Controversies Unveiled in Disney+ ‘Story of a Mouse’ Trailer

Gosh, Mickey Mouse’s legacy sure is swell. The true story behind the Walt Disney character that became the signature symbol for a century-old conglomerate is told in the upcoming Disney+ documentary, “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse,” debuting November 18 on the streamer to celebrate Mickey’s birthday. “Marwencol” helmer Jeff Malmberg directs the documentary, which Oscar winner Morgan Neville (“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”), Meghan Walsh, and Chris Shellen produce. “Mickey” centers on Mickey Mouse’s ongoing artistic and cultural significance while unpacking the controversies surrounding the nearly 100-year-old cartoon mouse. A quarter and two dimes construct the most “universal symbol ever created by...
MISSOURI STATE
IndieWire

‘2nd Chance’ Trailer: Ramin Bahrani Charts the Rise and Fall of Bulletproof Vest Inventor

The true American dream? A former Marine turned bankrupt pizzeria owner invents the modern-day bulletproof vest, and to prove its functionality, he shoots himself almost 200 times. Sundance documentary “2nd Chance” is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ramin Bahrani (“The White Tiger,” “Chop Shop”) and charts the rise and fall of Richard Davis, the creator of the bulletproof vest. A hero to police and the military until tragedy brought him down, Davis offers an American story of guns, violence, lies and self-deception, the official synopsis reads. Starting back in the 1970s, Davis was viewed as an eccentric revolutionary whose decades-spanning career in...
MICHIGAN STATE
IndieWire

‘Tuca and Bertie’ Canceled Again, This Time by Adult Swim

“Tuca and Bertie,” the acclaimed adult animated comedy starring Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, has been canceled by Adult Swim after two seasons on the channel. Creator Lisa Hanawalt announced the news on Wednesday via a Twitter post, stating that while she hopes to continue the series someday, it won’t be moving forward on Adult Swim. This marks the first Adult Swim series cancellation since parent company Warner Bros. Discovery more closely merged its two animation studios, Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation. “Tuca and Bertie,” which is a Tornante Company production, was not a casualty of the restructuring, a source...
IndieWire

Warner Bros. Execs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to Receive PGA Milestone Award

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced that the recipients of the 2023 Milestone Award will be Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, the co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. The pair will accept the award, which recognizes their historic contributions to the film industry, both as individual producers and as a collaborative executive team, at the 34th annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton. Past Milestone Award winners include 2022 recipients George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy, plus Hollywood legends like Louis B. Mayer, Walt Disney, and Alfred Hitchcock, as well as current...
IndieWire

Jeremy Strong Almost Played Chris Evans’ Pre-Superhero Body Double in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’

Jeremy Strong almost wore Chris Evans’ face…literally. The mind-bending would-be casting hinged on Strong almost playing Evans’ body double for his pre-superhero physique in the 2011 Marvel film “Captain America: The First Avenger.” Strong, who went to high school in Massachusetts with Evans, revealed to The Sunday Times that when he was “broke” and “needed the money,” he auditioned to play the younger version of Captain America, sans muscles. “OK, fuck it, I will tell you this story,” the “Succession” star said, noting that after he lost out on a role for “Cowboys & Aliens,” he was offered a part in “a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IndieWire

‘Next Exit’ Review: Afterlife Road Trip Movie Has More to Say About This Life Than the Next One

One of the great ironies of human existence is that death, the very thing we spend our lives trying to avoid, is the source of much of life’s meaning. That’s one of the points that Jean-Paul Sartre makes in “No Exit,” his landmark play that follows three deceased humans whose eternal punishment consists of being locked in a room and forced to make conversation forever. Our most precious moments are precious because they eventually expire — do anything for long enough and it ultimately becomes drudgery. As you might expect from its title, “Next Exit” constantly riffs on Sartre’s dramatic existentialism...
IndieWire

Carrie-Anne Moss and Lee Jung-jae Officially Join Cast of ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’

Carrie-Anne Moss is escaping “The Matrix” for a galaxy far, far away, as the actor has joined the cast for “The Acolyte,” a new “Star Wars” series for Disney+. Moss is one of four newly announced cast members to join the upcoming series, which will be led by “Bodied Bodies Bodies” star Amandla Stenberg. “His Dark Materials” star Dafne Keen, “Inventing Anna” cast member Rebecca Henderson, and Dean-Charles Chapman of “Game of Thrones” and “1917” have also been added to the cast. In addition, previously reported cast members like Emmy-winning “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae, “The Good Place’s” Manny Jacinto, “After...
IndieWire

Jan Broberg Recounts Her Trauma in ‘A Friend of the Family: True Evil’ Documentary Trailer

Jan Broberg is facing generational trauma head-on. After Peacock’s “A Friend of the Family” dramatized the Broberg family abuse saga, starring Jake Lacy as Jan’s trusted neighbor turned abductor Bob “Brother B” Berchtold, Jan is taking audiences on her healing journey following the horrific aftermath of being abducted twice at ages 12 and 14. The true crime documentary, “A Friend of the Family: True Evil,” premieres November 15 on Peacock. “There must be a special place in hell for people that hurt children,” Jan says in the trailer while walking past her “torture chamber” RV camper where Berchtold kept her. Fifty years...
IndieWire

‘The Crown’ Star Elizabeth Debicki Doesn’t Follow Royal Family: Daily Mail Coverage ‘Makes Me Nauseous’

Elizabeth Debicki had a royal advantage when being cast as Princess Diana in “The Crown.” The Australian actress revealed to British Vogue that she doesn’t follow any news related to the Royal family, adding that the endless Daily Mail news coverage “makes me nauseous.” “I don’t have any big opinions about the Royal Family. That’s an advantage here, right?” Debicki, who joins the Emmy-winning Netflix series in Season 5, said. As for brushing shoulders with any Royals much like some of her “The Crown” co-stars, Debicki added, “No. Maybe I never will now. Prince Harry seems fun.” “The Crown” Season 5 premieres November 9 and...
IndieWire

IndieWire

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy