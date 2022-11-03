ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisboro, NY

Wilton Historical Society's Great Trains Holiday Show Opens November 25

Wilton Historical Society's Great Trains Holiday Show Grand Opening at 12 pm on Friday, November 25th. Runs through Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 16th at the Wilton Historical Society. Model trains, holiday cheer, and family fun returns with one of Wilton’s favorite holiday traditions, the Great Trains Holiday...
WILTON, CT
Stacey’s Totally Baked hosts Grand Opening in Ridgefield on Saturday, November 12!

Stacey’s Totally Baked is a cake shop that Stacey Sussman has run from her home kitchen for the last 6 years…but no longer!. Please join us on Saturday, November 12 at 11 am to celebrate the grand opening of the new Stacey’s Totally Baked location in Copps Hill Common – 113 Danbury Road; Ridgefield, CT. There will be free cupcake samples and raffles.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ambler Farm in HIRING an Administrative Coordinator

Ambler Farm is looking for an experienced and organized part-time Administrative Coordinator to support our day-to-day operations. This individual will assist with basic database management, communications, rentals, mailings, membership records, marketing, event, program, and general staff support. The ideal candidate for this position has impeccable attention to detail, strong communication and technical skills, and is a self-starter who is energetic, positive, and willing to jump in and grow with us.
Milford Resident to Have Role in the Dean College Theatre Production, "All Shook Up"

Aiden Day of Milford has earned the role of Henrietta in the Dean College production of "All Shook Up," beginning Wednesday, November 16 through Sunday, November 20, 2022. This jukebox musical won a Theatre World Award after its Broadway debut in 2005. Inspired by William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," this heart-warming tale is underscored by music from the Elvis Presley songbook, and talks about following dreams, love and the power of music in a 1950s Midwestern town.
MILFORD, CT
Westport Police Promote Four Officers

On Friday, November 4th, 2022, Westport Police held a promotional ceremony at Town Hall where the following officers were promoted. Corporal Howard Simpson was promoted to Sergeant. Sergeant Simpson was hired as a Patrol Officer in 2003 and was promoted to Corporal in 2014. Prior to joining the Westport Police Department, Sgt Simpson spent 10 years in law enforcement with the Milford Police Department and Connecticut State Police. He is EMT certified, an Intoxilyzer and TASER instructor and has been a member of the Accident Investigation Team, Marine Division and Police Union Executive Board where he served as President for 7 years. Sergeant Simpson will be assigned to the Patrol Division.
WESTPORT, CT
This Week in the City Spotlights Danbury Mayor's Office

In this episode of "This Week in the City", Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito is joined by Chief of Staff Roger Palanzo to discuss the day-to-day operations of the Office of the Mayor. Visit the City of Danbury online https://www.danbury-ct.gov/
DANBURY, CT
The Allison Stockel Theater inside of The Ridgefield Playhouse

It’s not every day that Academy and Tony Award winners, senators, and legendary actors join together to pay tribute to a person. It’s not every day that a theater is named after you. Both of those things (and much more) happened last night, Friday, November 4 at The...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Important Election Day information for Redding voters

In-Person Voting: Tomorrow, Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 from 6am - 8pm at Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road, Community Room. Who: All Registered Voters of Redding What is on the Ballot: Governor and Lieutenant Governor, U.S. Senator, Representative in Congress, State Senator, State Representative, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, Comptroller, Attorney General, Judge of Probate, Registrar of Voters, question on ballot regarding early voting.
REDDING, CT

