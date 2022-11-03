Read full article on original website
Related
Spain asked to explain deaths at Moroccan border crossing
Doubt cast on official version of events after deadly crush at border fence in which at least 23 died
WSOC Charlotte
Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The world should adopt a treaty that stops the spread of fossil fuel energy, much like it has tried to with nuclear weapons, a prominent small island leader proposed as vulnerable nations Tuesday continued to push for more action and money at international climate talks.
Comments / 0