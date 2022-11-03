ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

8 Oregon mayor races to watch outside Portland in 2022 election

Oregon’s unusually competitive governor’s race plus two closer-than-expected congressional races have put the typically blue state under a national spotlight ahead of Tuesday’s election. But Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty is also eyeing local mayoral races, especially in Tigard and Milwaukie. If elected, Heidi Lueb would be the...
Opinion: Beyond November’s elections, Oregon’s civic infrastructure needs work

Davis is executive director of Oregon Humanities. Across Oregon and the United States, we are deep in the season of accusation and exaggeration. Yes, I mean election season. During this time — even more than during the diminishing windows between elections — we reduce those with whom we disagree to their worst tendencies. Any good intentions are scoffed at and painted as ignorance, manipulation or deceit. We, however, are as smart as we are pure.
Yes, you can vote in-person in Oregon. Here’s how

Oregon’s pioneering vote-by-mail system makes casting a ballot easy. Registered voters receive their ballots in the mail and have until Election Day to mail them back or drop them in a designated drop box. However, Oregonians don’t have to vote away from an elections office. Voters who prefer to...
Readers respond: Kotek an easy call

While your editorial board deemed it a “difficult call” to endorse Tina Kotek for governor, it’s not difficult at all when you imagine the vastly different futures our state could have depending on who’s at the helm. I happened to take a job in the governor’s office six weeks before the start of COVID. Being in the Zoom room during discussions about some of the most impactful decisions a leader could make showed me firsthand what’s at stake.
Readers respond: Publishing Prejudice 3

Readers respond to The Oregonian/OregonLive’s series “Publishing Prejudice: The Oregonian’s Racist Legacy,” which was published online Oct. 24 and in print on Oct. 31. This is probably pushing the subject, but I think The Oregonian is doing the same thing now that was done years ago; but in a different context. Today’s Oregonian has the editorial board endorsements for the upcoming midterm election.
What TV channel is Cardinals vs Seahawks today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Arizona vs Seattle online (11/6/2022)

Geno Smith and the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks take on quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals during NFL Week 9. Seattle has won three of the past four in the series. Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins has caught a pass in 138 games in a row. This NFC West matchup is set to kick off on Sunday, November 6 at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
SEATTLE, WA
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (11/6/2022)

The last two Super Bowl champions meet when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams in NFL Week 9. At 3-5, Tom Brady is two games below .500 for the first time. Matthew Stafford has thrown more INTs (8) than TDs (7). This NFC clash kicks off on Sunday, November 6 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
TAMPA, FL
