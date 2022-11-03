Davis is executive director of Oregon Humanities. Across Oregon and the United States, we are deep in the season of accusation and exaggeration. Yes, I mean election season. During this time — even more than during the diminishing windows between elections — we reduce those with whom we disagree to their worst tendencies. Any good intentions are scoffed at and painted as ignorance, manipulation or deceit. We, however, are as smart as we are pure.

