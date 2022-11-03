Read full article on original website
NRA committee to be fined for delay in reporting donation to campaign against Oregon Measure 114 gun control initiative
The state Elections Division on Monday said it will fine a National Rifle Association political committee more than $8,000 for the tardy reporting of a $25,700 donation to the campaign opposing Oregon’s Measure 114 gun control ballot proposal. The NRA Oregonians for Freedom committee received the contribution from the...
Oregon House candidate Kori Haynes claims college degree but hasn’t shown proof
Kori Haynes, a Republican candidate in a tight race with Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Happy Valley, for a seat in the Oregon House representing a portion of Clackamas County wrote in the official Oregon Voters’ Pamphlet that she has a two-year college degree, but she hasn’t shown proof of it.
8 Oregon mayor races to watch outside Portland in 2022 election
Oregon’s unusually competitive governor’s race plus two closer-than-expected congressional races have put the typically blue state under a national spotlight ahead of Tuesday’s election. But Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty is also eyeing local mayoral races, especially in Tigard and Milwaukie. If elected, Heidi Lueb would be the...
Oregon voters to decide key races for governor, Congress, Legislature and more
Oregon voters have just three more days to cast their votes in some of the closest big races the state has seen in more than a decade, including the three-way race for governor, three open seats in Congress and big money contests that could decide the partisan balance of the Legislature.
Opinion: Beyond November’s elections, Oregon’s civic infrastructure needs work
Davis is executive director of Oregon Humanities. Across Oregon and the United States, we are deep in the season of accusation and exaggeration. Yes, I mean election season. During this time — even more than during the diminishing windows between elections — we reduce those with whom we disagree to their worst tendencies. Any good intentions are scoffed at and painted as ignorance, manipulation or deceit. We, however, are as smart as we are pure.
Here are the 4 statewide measures Oregon is voting on in the 2022 election
Oregon voters will weigh in on four statewide ballot measures in the 2022 general election Nov. 8, including nationally watched Measure 114, a gun control measure considered among the strictest in the nation. They will also consider three other measures: Measure 113, which would penalize lawmaker walkouts, Measure 111, which...
Oregon voter turnout heating up ahead of the 2022 election. Will nonpartisan voters cast buckets of ballots at the last minute – or remain on the sidelines?
Voter turnout in Oregon stood at 35% at the end of the day Friday, putting it within 2 percentage points of turnout at the same point in the election cycle four years ago, the state reported Monday. Total votes cast surpassed 1 million that Friday. Turnout so far among registered...
Yes, you can vote in-person in Oregon. Here’s how
Oregon’s pioneering vote-by-mail system makes casting a ballot easy. Registered voters receive their ballots in the mail and have until Election Day to mail them back or drop them in a designated drop box. However, Oregonians don’t have to vote away from an elections office. Voters who prefer to...
These Oregon Congress races could affect national balance of power in the 2022 election
Oregon voters are casting their ballots in the 2022 general election for two extremely competitive races for Congress that could help decide the national balance of power in the U.S. House. Democrats redrew the lines of Oregon’s congressional districts in 2021 in a way that both party officials and political...
Readers respond: Kotek an easy call
While your editorial board deemed it a “difficult call” to endorse Tina Kotek for governor, it’s not difficult at all when you imagine the vastly different futures our state could have depending on who’s at the helm. I happened to take a job in the governor’s office six weeks before the start of COVID. Being in the Zoom room during discussions about some of the most impactful decisions a leader could make showed me firsthand what’s at stake.
Readers respond: Publishing Prejudice 3
Readers respond to The Oregonian/OregonLive’s series “Publishing Prejudice: The Oregonian’s Racist Legacy,” which was published online Oct. 24 and in print on Oct. 31. This is probably pushing the subject, but I think The Oregonian is doing the same thing now that was done years ago; but in a different context. Today’s Oregonian has the editorial board endorsements for the upcoming midterm election.
HP says it will bring jobs back to Corvallis from overseas if it gets CHIPS Act money
HP Inc. says it’s planning to bring some manufacturing jobs back to Oregon if it lands a share of the federal money Congress allocated last summer for the semiconductor industry. “The CHIPS Act gives us an opportunity to look at ways we can bring back some of the investments...
Drawing for $1.9B Powerball jackpot delayed over security protocols
The California Lottery announced late Monday night that it had to delay the Powerball drawing because officials needed more time to complete security protocols, according to CNN. “Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” the California Lottery said in...
PHOTOS: Fans, bands show their spirit during Oregon high school sports playoffs
NEW SUBSCRIBER BENEFIT: The Oregonian/OregonLive is offering a new perk exclusively for subscribers: Log in, click on the photo gallery to see if we photographed you or your favorite high school athlete, and choose “Get Photo” to download free print-quality images. High school sports playoffs are in full...
What TV channel is Cardinals vs Seahawks today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Arizona vs Seattle online (11/6/2022)
Geno Smith and the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks take on quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals during NFL Week 9. Seattle has won three of the past four in the series. Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins has caught a pass in 138 games in a row. This NFC West matchup is set to kick off on Sunday, November 6 at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (11/6/2022)
The last two Super Bowl champions meet when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams in NFL Week 9. At 3-5, Tom Brady is two games below .500 for the first time. Matthew Stafford has thrown more INTs (8) than TDs (7). This NFC clash kicks off on Sunday, November 6 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
