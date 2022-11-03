ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Haircare Brand in White Keyhole Crop Top, Trousers & Platforms

By Tara Larson
 4 days ago
Priyanka Chopra’s haircare line made its Indian debut.

The actress posted to her Instagram page a video promoting her brand, Anomaly Haircare. The line is now available in Nykaa stores across India. She captioned her video, “Another check on my @anomalyhaircare bucket list…. Seeing it in @mynykaa stores not just in Mumbai but across India. ” The brand first became available in the country back in August.

In the video, Chopra wore a monochromatic outfit. She paired a white crop top with matching white trousers. Her tank featured a keyhole design and she added jewels at the opening. Her high-waisted trousers featured a wide-leg style, which flowed with every step she took.

The businesswoman added gold bracelets, earrings and also added large sunglasses during parts of the video. She completed the look with towering heels. Her platform sandals also matched her white top and pants and featured a thick strap across the toes for extra support.

Chopra’s classical style is filled with chic pieces like flowy dresses and blazer suits. She does love a cozy sweater or dress from time to time. Chopra likes to keep herself updated in the fashion realm. She has been seen sitting front row at fashion week events for designer labels like Ralph Lauren, Oscar de la Renta, and Kate Spade. The “Baywatch” actress has also been the face of many campaigns for Victoria’s Secret and Bvlgari. For footwear, Chopra usually goes for square-toe sandals or sparkling 6-inch heels in the summer and leather pointed-toe boots for the colder months.

