ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Your rights at the polls in North Carolina

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday is Election Day, and if you haven’t already voted you have one final chance this midterm. Rules on what you can and can not do at the polls can be confusing. WCNC Charlotte’s Shamarria Morrison asked North Carolina election officials what your rights...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Brad Panovich: Expected impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolinas could feel the effects of subtropical storm Nicole, with rain and wind likely in the Charlotte area by Friday, WCNC Charlotte chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said. Nicole is expected to approach the Carolina coast by the end of the week as cooler air moves...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Election Day is Tuesday. Even though millions of people voted early, many of you will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast your vote. Below you will find a variety of information to make sure you are prepared. (Video above: Part 1 of the WYFF...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. Check it out: These are the 'luckiest' Powerball numbers in recent years. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a...
GREENSBORO, NC
Mother Jones

Brian Kemp Is a Different Kind of Threat to Democracy

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On a bright, crisp Saturday morning in late October, Stacey Abrams’ purple campaign bus arrived in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The city of 6,700 outside of Atlanta is best known for its nearby state park, where the Ku Klux Klan was reborn in 1915 and a 1,700-foot-high relief sculpture of the Confederate leaders Robert E. Lee, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and Jefferson Davis is carved in granite.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you love to explore new places, here is a list of three amazing beaches in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
CBS Detroit

New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan.Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.Seeding the ranks of front-line election workers with people recruited by groups promoting election conspiracies has raised alarms among some that the people at the foundation of the election...
MICHIGAN STATE
WYFF4.com

Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
GREER, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina candidate’s name appears twice on ballot — under 2 different parties

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — Early voting continues in South Carolina, and one candidate’s name is listed twice on ballots under two different party affiliations. Lisa Ellis is listed under both the Democratic and Alliance parties. “Fusion voting” allows candidates to appear on the ballot under multiple political parties. “This has been a process that’s been […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy