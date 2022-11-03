Read full article on original website
BU Women's Basketball Outlasts Bloomsburg in Season-Opener
The Binghamton University women's basketball team opened up with a 63-46 win at home against DII's Bloomsburg University. Clare Traeger scored 16 while Camryn Fauria added 12 and Jadyn Weltz dropped in 10.
BU Men's Basketball Dominates Caz to Start Season on High Note
The Binghamton University men's basketball team was dunking all over Cazenovia as the Bearcats dominated their DIII opponent 87-56 at home. Tariq Balogun scored 17, Armon Harried added 16, and John McGriff pulled in 15 while Jacob Falko dished out five assists.
BU Men's Basketball Tips Off Against Cazenovia to Begin 2022-23 Season
Binghamton University's Men's Basketball season kicks off tomorrow, Monday, November 7th, with its first game at home against Cazenovia College. Its the first of a 29 game slate this season. The Bearcats boast one of the oldest rosters in all of Division I, with their average age on the team being 22 years old.
Whitney Point Field Hockey Remains Undefeated With NYS Class C Regional Win, Advances to State Final Four
The wins keep coming for the Whitney Point field hockey team as the Eagles shut out Canastota 9-0 to advance to the NYS Class C final four. Brenna Bough scored four goals, Genevieve Huston added two while Sadee Short, Huston, and Delana James each added a pair of assists. The...
Vestal Field Hockey Moves on to State Final Four with Win in Regional Final
The Vestal Golden Bears defeated the Holland Patent Golden Knights from Section III in the Regional Final to advance to the State Semi-finals on Long Island next weekend.
Moravia & Groton Win Semi-Finals, Will Battle for Section IV Championship
Both the Moravia Blue Devils and Groton Indians handled their competition on Saturday afternoon, to advance to the Section IV Championship for 8-Man football. Check out the highlights from both teams win's above!
BU Entrepreneur Club Neighborhood Clean Up
Members of a Binghamton University business club took some time today to clean up the neighborhood on the west side. Entrepreneur Connect is made up of students interested in starting a business, many while still in college. "It kind of gives sense of giving back to the community that you...
Binghamton Resident Pleads Guilty to Burglary
A Binghamton resident will spend over half a decade in state prison after pleading guilty to Burglary in the second degree. The Broome County District Attorney's Office says 20-year-old Cory J. Nedley of Binghamton and another individual entered a residence on Louisa Street in the City of Binghamton intending to commit a crime.
100 Years Ago: November 7, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, 5,000 people attended the unveiling of the Harry L. Johnson monument in Johnson City yesterday afternoon. Three young boys broke into a sporting goods store at Washington Street last night. They stole four guns and...
First Ever STIC Craft Fair
Some people got a head start on their holiday shopping in Binghamton. The Southern Tier Independence Center held its first ever Holiday Craft Fair at its Frederick Street location. The organization helps people with disabilities and the money raised today will help STIC pay for expenses like advocacy work, which...
Early Voting Closes in Broome County
Early voting polls closed today, and poll workers are gearing up for a big night. Today was the last of nine days of early voting. Four polling sites were open across Broome County, from Endicott to Johnson City. With a wide range of candidates on this year's ballot, elections officials are encouraging voters to do their research.
