Inflation puts squeeze on youth sports

 4 days ago

(WTVO) — Parents are feeling major sticker shock when it comes to youth sports.

Double-digit inflation across America is affecting everything, from gas to groceries. The cost of bats, balls, uniforms, and other equipment is no exception as families are being forced to scale back from more expensive sports and hobbies.

Rachel Kennedy, the mother of a 14-year-old, said, “We just can’t afford the pricing for one of those. The, the least expensive one I found when I was trying to find one for him was, I believe, $600 for the season and that didn’t cover bats, gloves, shoes like that sort of thing. We still have to pay for all of those things on top of just paying $600 for him to play.”

A study found that before 2020, travel was the biggest expense for parents.

